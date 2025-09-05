Home4k Blu-rayTron & Tron: Legacy Releasing On 4k/Digital In Collectible SteelBook + Standard...
Tron & Tron: Legacy Releasing On 4k/Digital In Collectible SteelBook + Standard Editions. Pre-orders Up!

Tron 4k SteelBook exterior interior
Tron (1982) 4k UHD/Blu-ray/Digital Collectible SteelBook Buy on Amazon
Tron Legacy 4k SteelBook exterior interior
Tron: Legacy (2010) 4k/Blu-ray/Digital Collectible SteelBook Buy on Amazon

Disney’s Tron (1982) and Tron: Legacy (2010) are releasing in 4k for the first time on Sept. 16, 2025. The original Tron film was restored from a digital scan and remastered in native 4k with Dolby Vision.

Tron: Legacy, meanwhile, has been upscaled from a 1080p master and Dolby Vision HDR added for expanded color range.

Both ‘Tron’ films will all feature Dolby Atmos audio (which is already available through select digital services such as Apple TV). Previously released Blu-rays of Tron: Legacy featured DTS-HD Master Audio 7.1, while early Tron releases on Blu-ray included DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1.

The two Tron movies have been packaged in Limited Edition Collectible SteelBooks, and each 2-disc edition comes with a code to redeem a Digital Copy.

Pre-orders of Tron (1982) and Tron: Legacy (2010) in Collectible SteelBooks are priced $39.99 each on Amazon.

Last checked [9/5/25 4:00 PM PT] Target and Walmart are already sold out of these pre-orders.

Tron (1982) SteelBook

Tron (1982) 4k SteelBook
Tron (1982) 4k/Blu-ray/Digital SteelBook Buy on Amazon

Tron: Legacy (2010) Standard

Tron: Legacy (2010) 4k SteelBook
Tron: Legacy (2010) 4k/Blu-ray/Digital SteelBook Buy on Amazon

Tron (1982) was digitally scanned and carefully restored by The Walt Disney Film Restoration team, who corrected dirt, warping, and other imperfections to ensure pristine image quality. The work was supervised by director Steven Lisberger.

Tron: Legacy (2010) has been remastered in High Dynamic Range from the original digital sources under the supervision of director Joseph Kosinski.

Description: Originally released in 1982, TRON opened the gateway to a bold new universe of computer-generated wonder, inspiring a generation with its visionary storytelling and pioneering special effects.

Nearly three decades later, TRON: Legacy expanded the saga with breathtaking visuals, a cutting-edge digital world, and a celebrated electronic score from Daft Punk.

Meticulously remastered, both films transport audiences back to the digital frontier with an experience more immersive, dynamic, and visually spectacular than ever before.

Ron Howard's Cinderella Man Is Releasing On 4k Blu-ray w/Digital Copy
HD Report
HD Report
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

