Ron Howard’s Cinderella Man Is Releasing On 4k Blu-ray w/Digital Copy

Ron Howard’s Cinderella Man (2005) is releasing in 4k for the first time from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment. The 2-disc 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital combo edition arrives on September 16, 2025.
Over 3 hours of bonus content are includes such as deleted scenes with commentary by Director Ron Howard, The Fight Card: Casting Cinderella Man, Lights, Camera, Action: The Fight from Every Angle, feature commentary with Director Ron Howard, Co-Writer Akiva Goldsman, and Co-Writer Cliff Hollingsworth.
The Cinderella Man 4k combo edition is priced $24.95 (List: $29.98) on Amazon.
Bonus Content
- Includes 4K UHD, Blu-ray and a digital copy of Cinderella Man (Subject to expiration. Go to NBCUCodes.com for details.)
- Features Dolby Vision and HDR10 for Brighter, Deeper, More Lifelike Color
- Deleted Scenes with Commentary by Director Ron Howard
- The Fight Card: Casting Cinderella Man
- For the Record: A History in Boxing
- Ringside Seats
- The Man, The Movie, The Legend: A Filmmaking Journey
- Jim Braddock: The Friends & Family Behind the Legend
- Pre-Fight Preparations
- Lights, Camera, Action: The Fight from Every Angle
- Russell Crowe’s Personal Journey: Becoming Jim Braddock
- Braddock vs. Baer Fight Footage
- The Sound of the Bell
- Cinderella Man Music Featurette
- The Human Face of the Depression
- Photo Montage
- Kodak Cinderella Man Gallery
- Feature Commentary with Director Ron Howard
- Feature Commentary with Co-Writer Akiva Goldsman
- Feature Commentary with Co-Writer Cliff Hollingsworth
Description: Academy Award® winners Russell Crowe and Renée Zellweger star in this triumphant, powerfully inspiring true story directed by Academy Award®-winning filmmaker Ron Howard. In a time when America needed a champion, an unlikely hero would arise, proving how hard a man would fight to win a second chance for his family and himself. Suddenly thrust into the national spotlight, boxer Jim Braddock would defy the odds against him and stun the world with one of the greatest comebacks in history. Driven by love for his family, he willed an impossible dream to come true.