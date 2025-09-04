Ron Howard’s Cinderella Man Is Releasing On 4k Blu-ray w/Digital Copy

Cinderella Man (2005) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Buy on Amazon

Ron Howard’s Cinderella Man (2005) is releasing in 4k for the first time from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment. The 2-disc 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital combo edition arrives on September 16, 2025.

Over 3 hours of bonus content are includes such as deleted scenes with commentary by Director Ron Howard, The Fight Card: Casting Cinderella Man, Lights, Camera, Action: The Fight from Every Angle, feature commentary with Director Ron Howard, Co-Writer Akiva Goldsman, and Co-Writer Cliff Hollingsworth.

The Cinderella Man 4k combo edition is priced $24.95 (List: $29.98) on Amazon.

Bonus Content

Includes 4K UHD, Blu-ray and a digital copy of Cinderella Man (Subject to expiration. Go to NBCUCodes.com for details.)

Features Dolby Vision and HDR10 for Brighter, Deeper, More Lifelike Color

Deleted Scenes with Commentary by Director Ron Howard

The Fight Card: Casting Cinderella Man

For the Record: A History in Boxing

Ringside Seats

The Man, The Movie, The Legend: A Filmmaking Journey

Jim Braddock: The Friends & Family Behind the Legend

Pre-Fight Preparations

Lights, Camera, Action: The Fight from Every Angle

Russell Crowe’s Personal Journey: Becoming Jim Braddock

Braddock vs. Baer Fight Footage

The Sound of the Bell

Cinderella Man Music Featurette

The Human Face of the Depression

Photo Montage

Kodak Cinderella Man Gallery

Feature Commentary with Director Ron Howard

Feature Commentary with Co-Writer Akiva Goldsman

Feature Commentary with Co-Writer Cliff Hollingsworth

Cinderella Man (2005) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Buy on Amazon

Description: Academy Award® winners Russell Crowe and Renée Zellweger star in this triumphant, powerfully inspiring true story directed by Academy Award®-winning filmmaker Ron Howard. In a time when America needed a champion, an unlikely hero would arise, proving how hard a man would fight to win a second chance for his family and himself. Suddenly thrust into the national spotlight, boxer Jim Braddock would defy the odds against him and stun the world with one of the greatest comebacks in history. Driven by love for his family, he willed an impossible dream to come true.