This Is Spinal Tap Has Been Restored In 4k 

Rob Reiner’s This Is Spinal Tap (1984) has been restored in 4k and remastered with Dolby Vision HDR. The restoration was director approved, with the soundtrack provided in DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 or alternate 2.0 uncompressed stereo.

The 2-disc edition from The Criterion Collection arrives on Sept. 16, 2025 from Criterion. This Is Spinal Tap on 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray is priced $34.99 (List: $49.95) on Amazon.

4K UHD/BLU-RAY SPECS

New 4K digital restoration, supervised and approved by director Rob Reiner, with 5.1 surround DTS-HD Master Audio soundtrack

Alternate 2.0 uncompressed stereo soundtrack

One 4K UHD disc of the film presented in Dolby Vision HDR and two Blu-rays with the film and special features

SPECIAL EDITION FEATURES

Three audio commentaries, featuring Reiner; actors Christopher Guest, Michael McKean, and Harry Shearer; producer Karen Murphy; editors Robert Leighton and Kent Beyda; and band members Nigel Tufnel, David St. Hubbins, and Derek Smalls

Conversation between Reiner and actor Patton Oswalt

The Cutting Room Floor, featuring ninety-eight minutes of outtakes

Spinal Tap: The Final Tour (1982)

Excerpts from The Return of Spinal Tap (1992)

Interviews with the band for its 2009 Back from the Dead album

Trailers, media appearances, and music videos

English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hear

Description: Spinal Tap has come to be recognized as England’s loudest and most punctual band. In the legendary rockumentary This Is Spinal Tap, now beautifully restored, Nigel Tufnel (Christopher Guest), David St. Hubbins (Michael McKean), and Derek Smalls (Harry Shearer) embark on their final American tour, with filmmaker Marty DiBergi (Rob Reiner) capturing all the mishaps, creative tensions, dwindling crowds, and ill-fated drummers. This Is Spinal Tap takes DiBergi’s brilliant vérité style and turns it up to eleven!

