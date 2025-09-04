How To Stream/Watch The NFL 2025/2026 Opener Dallas @ Eagles

The 2025/2026 NFL Season opens with the Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles live from Philadelphia at 8:20 PM Eastern Time / 5:20 PM Pacific Time.

Pre-game kickoff begins at 7:00 PM Eastern Time / 4:00 PM Pacific Time.

How can you watch the game on TV, PCs, or streaming devices? See the options below.

Peacock

You can watch the opening NFL game on streaming devices such as smartphones, tablets, PCs, and Smart TVs via the Peacock app or website (with a subscription).

NBC Network

The NFL opening game can be watched on NBC network on cable, satellite, and streaming services. Most providers offer multi-screen access (mobile devices, PCs, TVs).

NFL+

The 2025/2026 opening NFL game can also be watched on phones and tablets via the NFL+ app (with a subscription).

Audio

The opening game can be listened to nationally (audio only) on NFL+, SiriusXM, and Westood One Sports.

The regular NFL season begins on September 4, 2025, with reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia hosting Dallas in the NFL Kickoff Game, and ends on January 4, 2026.

The playoffs are scheduled to start on January 10, and conclude with Super Bowl LX at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, on February 8, 2026.