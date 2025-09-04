HomeChannelsNBCHow To Stream/Watch The NFL 2025/2026 Opener Dallas @ Eagles
NBCNewsPeacockSports

How To Stream/Watch The NFL 2025/2026 Opener Dallas @ Eagles

HD Report
By HD Report
0
dallas at eagles logos

The 2025/2026 NFL Season opens with the Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles live from Philadelphia at 8:20 PM Eastern Time / 5:20 PM Pacific Time.

Pre-game kickoff begins at 7:00 PM Eastern Time / 4:00 PM Pacific Time.

How can you watch the game on TV, PCs, or streaming devices? See the options below.

Peacock

You can watch the opening NFL game on streaming devices such as smartphones, tablets, PCs, and Smart TVs via the Peacock app or website (with a subscription).

NBC Network

The NFL opening game can be watched on NBC network on cable, satellite, and streaming services. Most providers offer multi-screen access (mobile devices, PCs, TVs).

NFL+

The 2025/2026 opening NFL game can also be watched on phones and tablets via the NFL+ app (with a subscription).

Audio

The opening game can be listened to nationally (audio only) on NFL+, SiriusXM, and Westood One Sports.

The regular NFL season begins on September 4, 2025, with reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia hosting Dallas in the NFL Kickoff Game, and ends on January 4, 2026.

The playoffs are scheduled to start on January 10, and conclude with Super Bowl LX at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, on February 8, 2026.

Sign Up for Peacock TV Now!

Previous article
Criterion’s Wes Anderson Archive With 10 Films In 4k Is Now 30% Off
HD Report
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Superman 5-Film SteelBook

Superman 5-Film Collection 4k UHD BD SteelBook Library Case Amazon Exclusive 800px
Superman 5-Film Collection Limited Edition SteelBook Library Case Amazon Exclusive

Superman (2025) 4k Blu-ray

Superman (2025) 4k Blu-ray Digital
Superman (2025) 4k Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

M:I 8 - The Final Reckoning SteelBook

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning 4k Blu-ray SteelBook
Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning 4k UHD Standard Edition Buy on Amazon

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Trilogy 4k

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Trilogy Limited Edition 4K UHD
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Trilogy Limited Edition 4K UHD Buy on Amazon

Classic James Bond in 4k/HDR/Atmos!

James Bond Sean Connery 6-Film Collection 4k Blu-ray angle
James Bond Sean Connery 6-Film Collection Standard Edition Buy on Amazon

Middle-Earth 6 Film Collection

Middle-Earth 6-Film Collection 4k UHD BD Digital

Seinfeld in 4k!

Seinfeld The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

Friends in 4k!

Friends: The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2025 HD Report All Rights Reserved
MORE STORIES
The Wes Anderson Archive

Criterion’s Wes Anderson Archive With 10 Films In 4k Is Now...

HD Report - 0

Together Release Dates On 4k, Blu-ray, DVD & Streaming Digital

HD Report - 0
new-blu-ray-4k-blu-ray-sept-2-2025

The Naked Gun, Nobody 2, Superman 5-Film SteelBook, & More 4k,...

HD Report - 0