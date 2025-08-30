‘Predator’ Is Available On 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray (With Commentary, Deleted Scenes, Outtakes, & More)

Predator (1987) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Buy on Amazon

Excited about the release of Predator: Badlands in November, 2025? Why not watch the original film in 4k! 20th Century Fox’s Predator (1985) was released in 4k for the first time in the US on August 7th, 2018.

On 4k Blu-ray, the movie is presented in 2160p resolution at a 1.85:1 widescreen ratio. The disc also features deep color with High Dynamic Range on TVs that support the HDR10 specification. Audio is provided in 24-bit DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1.

With an “All Audience Score” of 87% on Rotten Tomatoes, Predator is one movie in which the action never seems to stop from beginning to end. The combo edition is on sale for only $20.49 from Amazon.

Bonus Features

Predator: Evolution of a Species-Hunters of Extreme Perfection

Audio Commentary by Director John McTiernan

Text Commentary by Film Historian Eric Lichtenfeld

If It Bleeds, We Can Kill It: The Making of Predator

Inside the Predator Featurettes

Special Effects Featurettes

Short Takes with the Filmmakers

Deleted Scenes and Outtakes

Photo Gallery and Predator Profile

Logline: A team of commandos on a mission in a Central American jungle find themselves hunted by an extraterrestrial warrior.