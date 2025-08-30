Home4k Blu-ray'Predator' Is Available On 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray (With Commentary, Deleted Scenes,...
‘Predator’ Is Available On 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray (With Commentary, Deleted Scenes, Outtakes, & More)

Predator 4k Blu-ray w/HDR
Predator (1987)

Excited about the release of Predator: Badlands in November, 2025? Why not watch the original film in 4k! 20th Century Fox’s Predator (1985) was released in 4k for the first time in the US on August 7th, 2018.

On 4k Blu-ray, the movie is presented in 2160p resolution at a 1.85:1 widescreen ratio. The disc also features deep color with High Dynamic Range on TVs that support the HDR10 specification. Audio is provided in 24-bit DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1.

With an “All Audience Score” of 87% on Rotten Tomatoes, Predator is one movie in which the action never seems to stop from beginning to end. The combo edition is on sale for only $20.49 from Amazon.

Bonus Features

  • Predator: Evolution of a Species-Hunters of Extreme Perfection
  • Audio Commentary by Director John McTiernan
  • Text Commentary by Film Historian Eric Lichtenfeld
  • If It Bleeds, We Can Kill It: The Making of Predator
  • Inside the Predator Featurettes
  • Special Effects Featurettes
  • Short Takes with the Filmmakers
  • Deleted Scenes and Outtakes
  • Photo Gallery and Predator Profile

Logline: A team of commandos on a mission in a Central American jungle find themselves hunted by an extraterrestrial warrior.

Back to the Future Trilogy Is Releasing In 4k With New Bonus Material Celebrating 40 Years
