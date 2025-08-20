Home4k Blu-rayThe Lost City Is Available In This 4-Format Disc/Digital Bundle
4k Blu-rayBlu-ray DiscDigital HDDigital UHDDVDNews

The Lost City Is Available In This 4-Format Disc/Digital Bundle

HD Report
By HD Report
0


The Lost City 4-disc format edition
The Lost City (2022) 4-Format 4k UHD/BD/DVD/Digital Edition Buy on Amazon

The Lost City was originally released in disc formats including Ultra HD Blu-ray in 2022, but the 4k discs are now out-of-print and only available used or through 3rd-party sellers. Luckily, Paramount re-packaged the 4k disc in a multi-format edition that includes discs and a code to redeem a Digital Copy.

The 4-format bundle (released in 2024) is in stock and priced $19.99 from Amazon.

Synopsis: Brilliant, but reclusive romance novelist Loretta Sage, best known for her adventure stories featuring handsome cover model Alan, is kidnapped by an eccentric billionaire looking for the ancient lost city from her latest novel. Wanting to prove that he can be a hero in real life, Alan sets off to rescue her. Thrust into an epic jungle adventure, the unlikely pair will need to work together to survive the elements and find the city’s legendary treasure before it’s lost forever.

Paramount’s 4-format editions also included A Quiet Place, Beverly Hills Cop, Cloverfield, Escape From L.A., Interstellar, Shutter Island, The Hunt for Red October, and The Untouchables. Most of the bundle editions are still readily in stock with the exception of Interstellar and Shutter Island.

Previous article
Deal Alert: Columbia Classics 4k UHD Collection Vol. 3 Box Set Now 52% Off
HD Report
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Superman 5-Film SteelBook

Superman 5-Film Collection 4k UHD BD SteelBook Library Case Amazon Exclusive 800px
Superman 5-Film Collection Limited Edition SteelBook Library Case Amazon Exclusive

Superman (2025) 4k Blu-ray

Superman (2025) 4k Blu-ray Digital
Superman (2025) 4k Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

M:I 8 - The Final Reckoning SteelBook

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning 4k Blu-ray SteelBook
Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning 4k UHD Standard Edition Buy on Amazon

M:I 8 - The Final Reckoning 4k UHD

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning 4k Blu-ray
Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning 4k UHD Standard Edition Buy on Amazon

Classic James Bond in 4k/HDR/Atmos!

James Bond Sean Connery 6-Film Collection 4k Blu-ray angle
James Bond Sean Connery 6-Film Collection Standard Edition Buy on Amazon

Middle-Earth 6 Film Collection

Middle-Earth 6-Film Collection 4k UHD BD Digital

Seinfeld in 4k!

Seinfeld The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

Friends in 4k!

Friends: The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2025 HD Report All Rights Reserved
MORE STORIES
Columbia-Classics-4k-Ultra-HD-Collection-Vol.-3-lrg

Deal Alert: Columbia Classics 4k UHD Collection Vol. 3 Box Set...

DealFinder - 0
Elio Disney teaser

Elio Now Streaming In Digital, Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray & DVD Coming...

HD Report - 0
Emergency!: The Complete Series Blu-ray

NBC’s 70s Show Emergency! Remastered In HD On Blu-ray

HD Report - 0