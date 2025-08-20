The Lost City Is Available In This 4-Format Disc/Digital Bundle





The Lost City (2022) 4-Format 4k UHD/BD/DVD/Digital Edition Buy on Amazon

The Lost City was originally released in disc formats including Ultra HD Blu-ray in 2022, but the 4k discs are now out-of-print and only available used or through 3rd-party sellers. Luckily, Paramount re-packaged the 4k disc in a multi-format edition that includes discs and a code to redeem a Digital Copy.

The 4-format bundle (released in 2024) is in stock and priced $19.99 from Amazon.

Synopsis: Brilliant, but reclusive romance novelist Loretta Sage, best known for her adventure stories featuring handsome cover model Alan, is kidnapped by an eccentric billionaire looking for the ancient lost city from her latest novel. Wanting to prove that he can be a hero in real life, Alan sets off to rescue her. Thrust into an epic jungle adventure, the unlikely pair will need to work together to survive the elements and find the city’s legendary treasure before it’s lost forever.

Paramount’s 4-format editions also included A Quiet Place, Beverly Hills Cop, Cloverfield, Escape From L.A., Interstellar, Shutter Island, The Hunt for Red October, and The Untouchables. Most of the bundle editions are still readily in stock with the exception of Interstellar and Shutter Island.