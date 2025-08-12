Superman (2025) Release Dates & Bonus Features Revealed For 4k/Blu-ray, Streaming/Download & DVD

Warner Bros. Entertainment has revealed the release dates and details for Superman (2025) on disc and in digital for streaming/download. The film will premiere early in digital formats on August 15, followed by physical media on September 23, 2025.
Bonus features with the digital and 4k/Blu-ray purchase include nine featurettes plus “Krypto Saves the Day! School Bus Scuffle” totaling almost 120 minutes. The 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray editions also include a code to redeem a Digital Copy via Movies Anywhere partners.
Superman is priced $54.99 (4k SteelBook), $40.49 (4k Blu-ray), $24.95 (Blu-ray), and $25.71 (DVD) on Amazon. (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee.) The early digital purchase of Superman is $29.99 from Apple TV, FandangoAtHome and Prime Video.
Bonus Features
- Krypto Saves the Day! School Bus Scuffle 5:32
- Adventures in Making Superman 60:00
- Icons Forever: Superman’s Enduring Legacy 6:05
- Lex Luthor: The Mind of a Master Villain 5:18
- Kryptunes: The Music of Superman 6:31
- Paws to Pixels: Krypto is Born 5:54
- Breaking News: The Daily Planet Returns 5:23
- The Ultimate Villain 5:30
- The Justice Gang 10:37
- A New Era: DC Takes Off 4:53