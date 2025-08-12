Home4k Blu-raySuperman (2025) Release Dates & Bonus Features Revealed For 4k/Blu-ray, Streaming/Download &...
Superman (2025) Release Dates & Bonus Features Revealed For 4k/Blu-ray, Streaming/Download & DVD

Superman (2025) Digital Rent/Purchase Bonus X-Ray Edition Prime Video

Warner Bros. Entertainment has revealed the release dates and details for Superman (2025) on disc and in digital for streaming/download. The film will premiere early in digital formats on August 15, followed by physical media on September 23, 2025.

Bonus features with the digital and 4k/Blu-ray purchase include nine featurettes plus “Krypto Saves the Day! School Bus Scuffle” totaling almost 120 minutes. The 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray editions also include a code to redeem a Digital Copy via Movies Anywhere partners.

Superman is priced $54.99 (4k SteelBook), $40.49 (4k Blu-ray), $24.95 (Blu-ray), and $25.71 (DVD) on Amazon. (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee.) The early digital purchase of Superman is $29.99 from Apple TV, FandangoAtHome and Prime Video.

Bonus Features

  • Krypto Saves the Day! School Bus Scuffle 5:32
  • Adventures in Making Superman 60:00
  • Icons Forever: Superman’s Enduring Legacy 6:05
  • Lex Luthor: The Mind of a Master Villain 5:18
  • Kryptunes: The Music of Superman 6:31
  • Paws to Pixels: Krypto is Born 5:54
  • Breaking News: The Daily Planet Returns 5:23
  • The Ultimate Villain 5:30
  • The Justice Gang 10:37
  • A New Era: DC Takes Off 4:53
Superman (2025) 4k Blu-ray Limited Edition SteelBook Buy on Amazon
