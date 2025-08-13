The Accountant 2 Is Now Available On Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray & DVD

The Accountant 2 (2025) 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray/Digital Buy on Amazon

Amazon MGM Studios’ The Accountant 2 premiered in theaters on April 25, 2025, and is now available in physical media formats including 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD.

Each Blu-ray edition from Warner Bros. Entertainment includes a code to redeem a Digital Copy from Movies Anywhere partners.

The Accountant 2 is priced $27.95 (List: $32.98) on 4k Blu-ray, $22.95 (List: $30.99) on Blu-ray, and $17.95 on DVD from Amazon.

The film was previously released June 5 on Prime Video which includes free streaming/downloading for Amazon Prime members.

The Accountant 2 (2025) Blu-ray/Digital Buy on Amazon

The Accountant 2 (2025) DVD Buy on Amazon

Logline: Christian Wolff applies his brilliant mind and illegal methods to reconstruct the unsolved puzzle of a Treasury chief’s murder.