The Accountant 2 Is Now Available On Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray & DVD

HD Report
By HD Report
The Accountant 2 4k UHD
The Accountant 2 (2025) 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray/Digital Buy on Amazon

Amazon MGM Studios’ The Accountant 2 premiered in theaters on April 25, 2025, and is now available in physical media formats including 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD.

Each Blu-ray edition from Warner Bros. Entertainment includes a code to redeem a Digital Copy from Movies Anywhere partners.

The Accountant 2 is priced $27.95 (List: $32.98) on 4k Blu-ray, $22.95 (List: $30.99) on Blu-ray, and $17.95 on DVD from Amazon.

The film was previously released June 5 on Prime Video which includes free streaming/downloading for Amazon Prime members.

The Accountant 2 Blu-ray
The Accountant 2 (2025) Blu-ray/Digital Buy on Amazon
The Accountant 2 (2025) DVD
The Accountant 2 (2025) DVD Buy on Amazon

Logline: Christian Wolff applies his brilliant mind and illegal methods to reconstruct the unsolved puzzle of a Treasury chief’s murder.

HD Report
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

