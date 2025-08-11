HomeBlu-ray DiscUltraman Arc Blu-ray Set Includes 25 Episodes, Movie, Plus Playable Card
Ultraman Arc Blu-ray Set Includes 25 Episodes, Movie, Plus Playable Card

Ultraman Arc: The Complete Series + Movie Blu-ray
Ultraman Arc Complete Series + Movie Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

Ultraman Arc Complete Series + Movie is releasing on Blu-ray Disc on October 8, 2025.

The 4-disc edition features all 25 episodes, the Ultraman Arc The Movie: The Clash of Light and Evil movie, and a free playable card from the Ultraman card game.

Episodes of Ultraman are presented in HD (1080p) at 1.78:1 aspect ratio with DTS-HD Master Audio 2.0 in Japanese and English dub. Subtitles are provided in English.

Ultraman Arc Complete Series + Movie has an MSRP of $59.95. Buy on Amazon (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee)

Synopsis: With rampaging kaiju, evil aliens, and a warped dimension where even time itself is distorted, the dark Ultraman Arc, Guil Arc finally emerges. Can Ultraman Arc rise above the greatest test of all and protect the future, surpassing imagination?

