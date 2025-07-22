What Happened To The Microsoft Movies & TV Store?

Microsoft shut down its movie & TV purchase storefront on July 18, 2025, including on microsoft.com, Microsoft Store on Windows, and Microsoft Store on Xbox. The shut down is also reflected on Movies Anywhere, where Microsoft was a retail partner and purchased titles would be synced with other partners including Apple TV, Prime Video, and FandangoAtHome.

According to Movies Anywhere, the sync will work “as expected” for a “limited time.” We suggest you connect or reconnect your MA account with Microsoft as soon as possible to ensure the transfer of your digital titles.

“If you’re in the U.S., you can sign up for Movies Anywhere to connect select purchased movies with other Movies Anywhere retailers.” – Microsoft

After the limited time we don’t know whether or not titles purchased previously on Microsoft will be available indefinitely on moviesanywhere.com and or through Movies Anywhere apps.

“Microsoft no longer offers new entertainment content for purchase, including movies and TV shows, on Microsoft.com, Microsoft Store on Windows, and the Microsoft Store on Xbox” – Microsoft

However, according to Microsoft purchased titles are still playable on the Movies & TV app on Xbox or Windows devices. Just be sure to connect to Movies Anywhere otherwise you’ll only be able to watch purchased titles on Xbox or Windows devices.

Q&A From Microsoft

Can I still buy and rent new movies and TV shows?

Microsoft has stopped selling new movies and TV content. You can still access your previously purchased content on Windows and Xbox devices.

Xbox: you can continue to play personal videos on Xbox devices.

Windows: you will continue to have access to playback, including downloaded playbacks.

Can I still watch the movies, and TV shows I’ve already purchased?

You can continue to enjoy your previously purchased movies and TV shows using the Microsoft Movies & TV app on your Xbox or Windows device.

Will my downloaded movies and TV shows still play?​

Yes, downloads will continue to be available on Windows and in HD max resolution.

What other options do I have to purchase new movies and TV?

The Xbox and Windows stores have other entertainment services that offer the latest home entertainment releases. The following transactional services are available today: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Fandango at Home, among others.

Can I move my purchased content to another service?

You cannot directly move your purchased content to another service. You will still be able to access and play purchased content on the Microsoft Movies & TV App. If you’re in the U.S., you can sign up for Movies Anywhere to connect select purchased movies with other Movies Anywhere retailers.

Can I get a refund on my purchases?

No. Per the Microsoft Store Terms of Sale, Movies and TV shows are ineligible for refunds. You can continue to play purchased movies and watch TV shows.

Can I get support for the movies or TV shows that I purchased?

Yes, if you experience an issue regarding previously purchased content, visit Microsoft Support to get assistance.