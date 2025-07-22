HomeDealsSinners Is On Sale For Only $12.99 In Digital 4k UHD
Sinners Is On Sale For Only $12.99 In Digital 4k UHD

Sinners digital poster
Sinners (2025) Digital 4k UHD/HD Warner Bros. Prime Video

Ryan Coogler’s Sinners is only sale for only $12.99 from Apple TV and Prime Video for a limited time. The streaming/download purchase is typically $19.99 – $24.99 and includes 4k resolution with Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos.

Best of all, the digital purchase from Apple TV or Prime Video also ports to other Movies Anywhere partners including Google/YouTube, FandangoAtHome, and Microsoft.

Bonus materials include: Dancing with the Devil: The Making of Sinners, Blues in the Night: The Music of Sinners, Thicker Than Blood: Becoming the Smokestack Twins, Spirits of the Deep South, Wages of Sin: The Creature FX of Sinners, and Deleted Scenes.

Sinners is also available in physical media formats including 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD. The disc editions released on July 22, following an early digital release on June 3, 2025.

Sinners (2025) 4k UHD/Digital
Sinners (2025) 4k UHD/Digital Buy on Amazon

Logline: Trying to leave their troubled lives behind, twin brothers return to their hometown to start again, only to discover that an even greater evil is waiting to welcome them back.

I Know What You Did Last Summer Is Up For Pre-order On Disc & Digital, Plus This Limited Edition SteelBook
