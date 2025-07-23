Home4k Blu-rayChristopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight Trilogy Limited Edition SteelBook Is Now Up...
4k Blu-rayBlu-ray DiscNews

Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight Trilogy Limited Edition SteelBook Is Now Up For Pre-order

HD Report
By HD Report
0
The Dark Knight Trilogy SteelBook Library Case
The Dark Knight Trilogy Limited SteelBook Library Case Amazon Exclusive

Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight Trilogy Limited Edition SteelBook Library Case is now up for pre-order in the US! The Amazon Exclusive includes 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray discs, Digital Codes, Certificate of Authenticity, Lenticular cards, City Billboard Art Cards, Storyboards, The Bat Blueprint, and The Gotham Times Newspaper.

The Dark Knight Trilogy is comprised of Nolan film’s Batman Begins (2005), The Dark Knight (2008), and The Dark Knight Rises (2012) all starring Christian Bale as the superhero created by Bob Kane and Bill Finger. 

The trilogy has a total runtime of 458 minutes: The Batman Begins (140 mins.), The Dark Knight (153 mins.) and The Dark Knight Rises (165 mins.) and each disc comes with previously-released bonus material (not in 4k) adding to the overall runtime.

The 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray editions of the trilogy are formatted in 2160p at 16:9 with the HDR10 High Dynamic Range spec. The soundtracks (same as the theatrical audio mix), are formatted in DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 surround sound.

The Dark Knight Trilogy Limited Edition SteelBook Library Case releases on September 16, 2025. MSRP: $129.99. Pre-order from Amazon.

The Dark Knight Trilogy SteelBook Library Case open
The Dark Knight Trilogy Limited SteelBook Library Case Amazon Exclusive
Previous article
Superman 5-Film Collection (1978 – 1987) Packaged In Limited Edition SteelBook Library Case
HD Report
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sinners (2025) 4k UHD/Digital

Sinners 4k Blu-ray/Digital
Sinners 4k UHD/Digital Buy on Amazon

M:I 8 - The Final Reckoning 4k UHD

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning 4k Blu-ray
Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning 4k UHD Standard Edition Buy on Amazon

Classic James Bond in 4k/HDR/Atmos!

James Bond Sean Connery 6-Film Collection 4k Blu-ray angle
James Bond Sean Connery 6-Film Collection Standard Edition Buy on Amazon

Jurassic Park Trilogy 4k UHD/Digital

Jurassic Park Trilogy Limited Edition 4k SteelBook

Jurassic World Trilogy 4k UHD/Digital

Jurassic World Trilogy Limited Edition 4k SteelBook

Middle-Earth 6 Film Collection

Middle-Earth 6-Film Collection 4k UHD BD Digital

Seinfeld in 4k!

Seinfeld The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

Friends in 4k!

Friends: The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2025 HD Report All Rights Reserved
MORE STORIES
Superman 5-Film Collection 4k UHD BD SteelBook Library Case Amazon Exclusive front

Superman 5-Film Collection (1978 – 1987) Packaged In Limited Edition SteelBook...

HD Report - 0

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning Release Dates & Extras Revealed...

HD Report - 0
microsoft-movies-tv-logo-screenshot

What Happened To The Microsoft Movies & TV Store?

HD Report - 0