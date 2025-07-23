Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight Trilogy Limited Edition SteelBook Is Now Up For Pre-order

The Dark Knight Trilogy Limited SteelBook Library Case Amazon Exclusive

Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight Trilogy Limited Edition SteelBook Library Case is now up for pre-order in the US! The Amazon Exclusive includes 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray discs, Digital Codes, Certificate of Authenticity, Lenticular cards, City Billboard Art Cards, Storyboards, The Bat Blueprint, and The Gotham Times Newspaper.

The Dark Knight Trilogy is comprised of Nolan film’s Batman Begins (2005), The Dark Knight (2008), and The Dark Knight Rises (2012) all starring Christian Bale as the superhero created by Bob Kane and Bill Finger.

The trilogy has a total runtime of 458 minutes: The Batman Begins (140 mins.), The Dark Knight (153 mins.) and The Dark Knight Rises (165 mins.) and each disc comes with previously-released bonus material (not in 4k) adding to the overall runtime.

The 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray editions of the trilogy are formatted in 2160p at 16:9 with the HDR10 High Dynamic Range spec. The soundtracks (same as the theatrical audio mix), are formatted in DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 surround sound.

The Dark Knight Trilogy Limited Edition SteelBook Library Case releases on September 16, 2025. MSRP: $129.99. Pre-order from Amazon.