Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Odyssey’ Teaser Trailer Leaked On Social Media

The first teaser trailer for Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey (2026) has been leaked and uploaded to platforms such as TikTok, X, and YouTube. The teaser trailer was scheduled to debut only in theaters following the director’s tradition of releasing trailers one year in advance of film releases.

But somehow the teaser was leaked and started popping up on social media platforms on Tuesday, July 1, even before playing in theaters showing new premieres such as Jurassic World: Rebirth.

The Odyssey was written and directed by Christopher Nolan based on the ancient Greek collection of 24 books titled “Odyssey” by Homer. The movie features an ensemble cast that includes Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Lupita Nyong’o, Robert Pattinson, and Charlize Theron.

Here’s a look at some of the platforms where you can find The Odyssey teaser trailer. Please note the posts below may be removed at any time by the user and/or platform due to copyright infringement.

TikTok

X

The first teaser for The Odyssey is here! #TheOdyssey pic.twitter.com/clHWhbZGpp — Sam (@sam_lasry) July 2, 2025

YouTube