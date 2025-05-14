Home4k Blu-raySnow White (2025) Release Dates & Details On Disc & Digital
Snow White (2025) Release Dates & Details On Disc & Digital

Snow White (2025) 4k SteelBook
Snow White (2025) Limited Edition 4k Blu-ray SteelBook Buy on Amazon

Disney’s Snow White (2025) is releasing on disc and digital. The movie first arrives in Digital formats including 4k UHD on May 13, 2025. Disc editions, including a 2-disc Limited Edition SteelBook and single-disc Blu-ray edition, arrive on June 24, 2025.

Extras are included with the purchase of the disc or digital including “Sing Along with the Movie,” three deleted scenes, a behind-the-scenes look at “Making Snow White,” Merry Tunes, bloopers, and more.

Snow White (2025) is priced $29.99 (Digital), $44.99 (4k SteelBook), $40.99 (Blu-ray), and $34.99 (DVD). Buy on Amazon (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee)

Blu-ray & Digital Extras

  • Sing Along with the Movie: Sing along with your favorite songs while watching the movie with onscreen lyrics.
  • Deleted Scenes:
    • Anguish and Opportunity
    • Danger in the Woods
    • Hunt for Snow White
  • Fearless, Fair, Brave, and True: Making Snow White – Take a look behind the scenes with director Marc Webb, cast and crew as they share their vision for this live-action reimagining of Snow White, highlighting how they honor the legacy of the original story, including the characters, set design and more.
  • Merry Tunes – Go behind the songs with filmmakers and songwriting duo, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. Hear about their new songs and how they beautifully intertwine with the classics.
  • Fairy Tale Fashion – Get an in-depth look at the fashion and costuming for the film, featuring legendary costume designer Sandy Powell. Along with filmmakers and cast, Sandy provides insight into how she brought iconic looks to life for Snow White, the Evil Queen and more.
  • Bloopers – Discover all the fun and laugh along with the cast as they have the time of their lives making Snow White.

Snow White (2025) 4k SteelBook
Snow White (2025) Limited Edition 4k Blu-ray SteelBook Buy on Amazon
Snow White (2025) DVD Buy on Amazon

Description: Experience this musical, live-action reimagining of Walt Disney’s groundbreaking animated classic. Follow Snow White’s adventure as she journeys into magical woods to escape the Evil Queen and meets the beloved Bashful, Sleepy, Sneezy, Happy, Dopey, Grumpy and Doc who join her quest to restore the kingdom.

