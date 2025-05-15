Sinners Release Dates Revealed On Disc & Digital

We’ve got the release dates for Ryan Coogler’s Sinners on disc and digital! The film is scheduled to first arrive in Digital formats on June 3, followed by Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and DVD on July 22, 2025.
The 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray editions from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment include a code to redeem a Digital Copy from Movies Anywhere partners. See the pre-order links below.
On 4k Blu-ray, Sinners will also be available in a 2-disc Limited Edition SteelBook, which includes a 4k Blu-ray, HD Blu-ray, and a code to redeem a Digital Copy.
Release dates, Bonus materials, disc specs, and package art for the standard 4k Blu-ray, 2k Blu-ray, and DVD editions are pending.
Logline: Trying to leave their troubled lives behind, twin brothers return to their hometown to start again, only to discover that an even greater evil is waiting to welcome them back.