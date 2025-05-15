Sinners Release Dates Revealed On Disc & Digital

Sinners (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook Buy on Amazon

We’ve got the release dates for Ryan Coogler’s Sinners on disc and digital! The film is scheduled to first arrive in Digital formats on June 3, followed by Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and DVD on July 22, 2025.

The 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray editions from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment include a code to redeem a Digital Copy from Movies Anywhere partners. See the pre-order links below.

On 4k Blu-ray, Sinners will also be available in a 2-disc Limited Edition SteelBook, which includes a 4k Blu-ray, HD Blu-ray, and a code to redeem a Digital Copy.

Release dates, Bonus materials, disc specs, and package art for the standard 4k Blu-ray, 2k Blu-ray, and DVD editions are pending.

Logline: Trying to leave their troubled lives behind, twin brothers return to their hometown to start again, only to discover that an even greater evil is waiting to welcome them back.