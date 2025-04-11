You Can Now Watch The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power Free (With Ads)

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power – Season One Watch on Prime Video

How can you watch The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power free?

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season One is now available to watch on Amazon Prime Video free with ads. The offering includes all eight episodes that premiered in 2022, and does require a Prime membership to watch.

And much to our delight ‘The Rings of Power’ streams in 4k Ultra HD with High Dynamic Range (HDR). You just need to have a 4k TV or monitor that supports 4k (2160p) resolution. To view the episodes in HDR you need a screen that supports the format. Read How

Dolby Atmos is also available with The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. The immersive audio format adds a fuller sound to the episodes, with effects hears all around in multiple speakers.

As of this posting, only the first season of the Amazon Studios series is available to watch free with ads, as Season Two requires a Prime membership, or renting/purchasing the episodes.

The offering is on Amazon’s Freevee channel which seems like it might be getting faded out (at least from access on PCs) but is still readily available as an app on smart devices like phones, tablets, gaming consoles, Smart TVs, and streaming media players.

Also Read: LOTR The Rings Of Power Season Two Is Stunning In 4k, HDR & Atmos