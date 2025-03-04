Home4k Blu-rayGodzilla/Kong Monsterverse 5-Film Collection Reissued On 4k Blu-ray Plus Digital
Godzilla/Kong Monsterverse 5-Film Collection Reissued On 4k Blu-ray Plus Digital

HD Report
By HD Report
0
The The Godzilla | Kong Monsterverse 5-Film 4k UHD Collection has been reissued in a slimmed-down version that arrives with a lower list price than the original. The 6-disc collection is priced $94.39, which turns out to be $15.59 less than the 2024 edition that was priced $109.98.

The collection of five movies includes Godzilla (2014), Kong: Skull Island, Godzilla: King of the Monsters, Godzilla vs. Kong, and 2024’s Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire, as well as one Special Features Blu-ray Disc.

The box set from from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment also provides a digital code to redeem copies of the films in 4k. The expiration date for the codes has been updated to 3/31/27.

On 4k Blu-ray, the Godzilla and Kong movies are presented in 2160p with Dolby Vision/HDR10+ and Dolby Atmos / Dolby TrueHD 7.1 audio.

The Godzilla | Kong Monsterverse 5-Film 4k UHD Collection can be purchased on Amazon.

The original 2024 release of Godzilla | Kong Monsterverse 5-Film as a Collector’s Edition featured a foldout disc sleeve holder and thicker slipcase. See a comparison of the 2024 edition below which is currently low in stock.

Included Films

Godzilla (2014) – This spectacular adventure pits Godzilla, the world’s most famous monster, against malevolent creatures that, bolstered by humanity’s scientific arrogance, threaten our very existence.

Kong: Skull Island – When a scientific expedition to an uncharted island awakens titanic forces of nature, a mission of discovery becomes an explosive war between monster and man in a thrilling and original adventure that reveals the untold story of how Kong became King.

Godzilla: King of the Monsters – When ancient god-sized monsters rise again, the crypto-zoological agency Monarch faces off against Godzilla, Mothra, Rodan, and King Ghidorah as they all vie for supremacy.

Godzilla vs. Kong – Godzilla and Kong clash in a battle for the ages. As Monarch embarks on a mission into uncharted terrain, a human conspiracy threatens to wipe the creatures from the face of the earth.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire – An all‐new adventure that pits the almighty Kong and the fearsome Godzilla against a colossal undiscovered threat hidden within our world, challenging their very existence—and our own.

Special Features

  • GxK: Day of Reckoning
  • Evolution of the Titans: Godzilla Evolved
  • Evolution of the Titans: From Lonely God to King
  • Into the Hollow Earth: Visualizing Hollow Earth
  • Into the Hollow Earth: Monsters of Hollow Earth
  • The Battles Royale: A Titanic Fight Among the Pyramids
  • The Battles Royale: The Zero Gravity Battle
  • The Battles Royale: The Titans Trash Rio
  • The Intrepid Director: Adam Wingard: Big Kid
  • The Intrepid Director: Adam Wingard: Set Tour
  • The Imagination Department
  • The Monarch Island Base: Portal to Another World
  • The Evolution of Jia: From Orphan to Warrior
  • Bernie’s World: Behind the Triple Locked Door
  • Commentary by Director Adam Wingard, Visual Effects Supervisor Alessandro Ongaro, Production Designer Tom Hammock and Editor Josh Schaeffer
The Lord of the Rings Trilogy On 4k Blu-ray (Theatrical & Extended Versions) Is Only $50
