A Complete Unknown, Love Hurts, Amadeus, & More Movie Releases on 4k, Blu-ray & Digital On Feb. 25

What movies are available streaming in digital and on Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray this week? Here are our top picks with an extended list below. In early digital releases you can purchase 8x Oscar-nominated bio-drama A Complete Unknown starring Timothée Chalamet, as well as Love Hurts (2025) starring Ke Huy Quan, and, Steven Soderbergh’s psychological thriller Presence (2025).

Never before in 4k, Warner Bros. has released the 8x Oscar-winning bio-drama Amadeus (1984) on Ultra HD Blu-ray with Digital Copy. Cruising (1980) starring Al Pacino arrives on 4k Blu-ray for the first time from Arrow Video. And, The Forbidden Kingdom (2008) starring Jackie Chan and Jet Li has been remastered in 4k and packaged by Lionsgate in a Limited Edition Exclusive SteelBook only available from Amazon.

New Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray & Digital Releases, Feb. 25, 2025

Digital HD/UHD

4k (UHD) Blu-ray

Amadeus (1984) 4k UHD/Digital Warner Bros. Amazon | Walmart HOT!

4k UHD/Digital Warner Bros. Amazon | Walmart Body Parts (1991) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon

4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon Cronos (1993) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon

4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon Cruising (1980) 4k UHD/BD Arrow Video Amazon

4k UHD/BD Arrow Video Amazon Deranged (1974) 4k UHD/BD Vinegar Syndrome Amazon

4k UHD/BD Vinegar Syndrome Amazon Evilenko (2003) 4k UHD/BD Limited Collector’s Edition Unearthed Films Amazon

4k UHD/BD Limited Collector’s Edition Unearthed Films Amazon Graveyard Shift (1990) Amazon

Amazon Gwen and the Book of Sand (1985) Standard Edition Crocodile Films

Standard Edition Crocodile Films Gwen and the Book of Sand (1985) Limited Edition Crocodile Films

Limited Edition Crocodile Films My Girl (1991) Sony Pictures Amazon

Sony Pictures Amazon Performance (1970) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon

4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon Project Silence (2023) 4k UHD/BD SteelBook Amazon

4k UHD/BD SteelBook Amazon Revenge of the Radioactive Reporter (1990) Limited Edition Terror Vision

Rumpelstiltskin (1995) Standard Edition Terror Vision

The Forbidden Kingdom (2008) 4k SteelBook Amazon Exclusive HOT!

4k SteelBook Amazon Exclusive The Third Man (1949) Collector’s Edition SteelBook Lionsgate Limited

Collector’s Edition SteelBook Lionsgate Limited Thieves Like Us (1974) 4k UHD/BD Cinématographe Amazon

4k UHD/BD Cinématographe Amazon You’re Next (2011) 4k SteelBook Lionsgate Limited

4k SteelBook Lionsgate Limited Virtuosity (1995) 4k UHD/BD Vinegar Syndrome Ultra Amazon

Standard (HD) Blu-ray

4k UHD/BD Vinegar Syndrome Amazon Doctor Who: Sylvester McCoy – Season Two BBC Amazon

Limited Edition Crocodile Films Hokuriku Proxy War (1977) Limited Edition 3,000 Copies Radiance Amazon HOT!

Limited Edition 3,000 Copies Radiance Amazon Influencer (2023) Limited Edition 2,000 Copies Vinegar Syndrome Amazon

Limited Edition 2,000 Copies Vinegar Syndrome Amazon Joyride (1977) Cinématographe Amazon

4k SteelBook Amazon Exclusive The Lady Assassin (1983) 88 Films Amazon

88 Films Amazon The Mask of Satan (1989) Severin Films Amazon

Severin Films Amazon The Third Man (1949) Collector’s Edition SteelBook Lionsgate Limited HOT!

4k UHD/BD Cinématographe Amazon Thong Girls “Las Chicas del Tanga” (1987) Severin Films Amazon

