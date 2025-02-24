A Complete Unknown, Love Hurts, Amadeus, & More Movie Releases on 4k, Blu-ray & Digital On Feb. 25

What movies are available streaming in digital and on Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray this week? Here are our top picks with an extended list below. In early digital releases you can purchase 8x Oscar-nominated bio-drama A Complete Unknown starring Timothée Chalamet, as well as Love Hurts (2025) starring Ke Huy Quan, and, Steven Soderbergh’s psychological thriller Presence (2025).
Never before in 4k, Warner Bros. has released the 8x Oscar-winning bio-drama Amadeus (1984) on Ultra HD Blu-ray with Digital Copy. Cruising (1980) starring Al Pacino arrives on 4k Blu-ray for the first time from Arrow Video. And, The Forbidden Kingdom (2008) starring Jackie Chan and Jet Li has been remastered in 4k and packaged by Lionsgate in a Limited Edition Exclusive SteelBook only available from Amazon.
New Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray & Digital Releases, Feb. 25, 2025
Digital HD/UHD
- A Complete Unknown (2024) Prime Video HOT!
- Love Hurts (2025) Prime Video
- Presence (2025) Prime Video
4k (UHD) Blu-ray
- Amadeus (1984) 4k UHD/Digital Warner Bros. Amazon | Walmart HOT!
- Body Parts (1991) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon
- Cronos (1993) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon
- Cruising (1980) 4k UHD/BD Arrow Video Amazon
- Deranged (1974) 4k UHD/BD Vinegar Syndrome Amazon
- Evilenko (2003) 4k UHD/BD Limited Collector’s Edition Unearthed Films Amazon
- Graveyard Shift (1990) Amazon
- Gwen and the Book of Sand (1985) Standard Edition Crocodile Films
- Gwen and the Book of Sand (1985) Limited Edition Crocodile Films
- My Girl (1991) Sony Pictures Amazon
- Performance (1970) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon
- Project Silence (2023) 4k UHD/BD SteelBook Amazon
- Revenge of the Radioactive Reporter (1990) Limited Edition Terror Vision
- Rumpelstiltskin (1995) Standard Edition Terror Vision
- The Forbidden Kingdom (2008) 4k SteelBook Amazon Exclusive HOT!
- The Third Man (1949) Collector’s Edition SteelBook Lionsgate Limited
- Thieves Like Us (1974) 4k UHD/BD Cinématographe Amazon
- You’re Next (2011) 4k SteelBook Lionsgate Limited
- Virtuosity (1995) 4k UHD/BD Vinegar Syndrome Ultra Amazon
Standard (HD) Blu-ray
- Amadeus (1984) 4k UHD/Digital Warner Bros. Amazon | Walmart HOT!
- Body Parts (1991) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon
- Cronos (1993) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon
- Cruising (1980) 4k UHD/BD Arrow Video Amazon
- Deranged (1974) 4k UHD/BD Vinegar Syndrome Amazon
- Doctor Who: Sylvester McCoy – Season Two BBC Amazon
- Evilenko (2003) 4k UHD/BD Limited Collector’s Edition Unearthed Films Amazon
- Graveyard Shift (1990) Amazon
- Gwen and the Book of Sand (1985) Standard Edition Crocodile Films
- Gwen and the Book of Sand (1985) Limited Edition Crocodile Films
- Hokuriku Proxy War (1977) Limited Edition 3,000 Copies Radiance Amazon HOT!
- Influencer (2023) Limited Edition 2,000 Copies Vinegar Syndrome Amazon
- Joyride (1977) Cinématographe Amazon
- Performance (1970) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon
- Project Silence (2023) 4k UHD/BD SteelBook Amazon
- The Forbidden Kingdom (2008) 4k SteelBook Amazon Exclusive HOT!
- The Lady Assassin (1983) 88 Films Amazon
- The Mask of Satan (1989) Severin Films Amazon
- The Third Man (1949) Collector’s Edition SteelBook Lionsgate Limited HOT!
- Thieves Like Us (1974) 4k UHD/BD Cinématographe Amazon
- Thong Girls “Las Chicas del Tanga” (1987) Severin Films Amazon
- You’re Next (2011) 4k SteelBook Lionsgate Limited
- Virtuosity (1995) 4k UHD/BD Vinegar Syndrome Ultra Amazon
