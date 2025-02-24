Home4k Blu-rayA Complete Unknown, Love Hurts, Amadeus, & More Movie Releases on 4k,...
4k Blu-rayBlu-ray DiscDigital HDDigital UHDNews

A Complete Unknown, Love Hurts, Amadeus, & More Movie Releases on 4k, Blu-ray & Digital On Feb. 25

HD Report
By HD Report
0
Amadeus (1984) Theatrical Cut
A Complete Unknown digital poster 600px
Love Hurts 2025 poster 1000px
The Forbidden Kingdom 2008 4k UHD Amazon Exclusive SteelBook front
The Third Man 75th Anniversary Collectors Edition 1200px
Crusing 1970 4k UHD Arrow Video
The Lady Assassin 1983 Blu-ray 88 Films
Virtuosity (1995) 4k UHD

What movies are available streaming in digital and on Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray this week? Here are our top picks with an extended list below. In early digital releases you can purchase 8x Oscar-nominated bio-drama A Complete Unknown starring Timothée Chalamet, as well as Love Hurts (2025) starring Ke Huy Quan, and, Steven Soderbergh’s psychological thriller Presence (2025).

Never before in 4k, Warner Bros. has released the 8x Oscar-winning bio-drama Amadeus (1984) on Ultra HD Blu-ray with Digital Copy. Cruising (1980) starring Al Pacino arrives on 4k Blu-ray for the first time from Arrow Video. And, The Forbidden Kingdom (2008) starring Jackie Chan and Jet Li has been remastered in 4k and packaged by Lionsgate in a Limited Edition Exclusive SteelBook only available from Amazon.

New Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray & Digital Releases, Feb. 25, 2025

Digital HD/UHD

4k (UHD) Blu-ray

  • Amadeus (1984) 4k UHD/Digital Warner Bros. Amazon | Walmart HOT! 
  • Body Parts (1991) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon
  • Cronos (1993) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon
  • Cruising (1980) 4k UHD/BD Arrow Video Amazon
  • Deranged (1974) 4k UHD/BD Vinegar Syndrome Amazon
  • Evilenko (2003) 4k UHD/BD Limited Collector’s Edition Unearthed Films Amazon
  • Graveyard Shift (1990) Amazon 
  • Gwen and the Book of Sand (1985) Standard Edition Crocodile Films
  • Gwen and the Book of Sand (1985) Limited Edition Crocodile Films
  • My Girl (1991) Sony Pictures Amazon
  • Performance (1970) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon
  • Project Silence (2023) 4k UHD/BD SteelBook Amazon
  • Revenge of the Radioactive Reporter (1990) Limited Edition Terror Vision
  • Rumpelstiltskin (1995) Standard Edition Terror Vision
  • The Forbidden Kingdom (2008) 4k SteelBook Amazon Exclusive HOT!
  • The Third Man (1949) Collector’s Edition SteelBook Lionsgate Limited
  • Thieves Like Us (1974) 4k UHD/BD Cinématographe Amazon
  • You’re Next (2011) 4k SteelBook Lionsgate Limited
  • Virtuosity (1995) 4k UHD/BD Vinegar Syndrome Ultra Amazon 

Standard (HD) Blu-ray

  • Amadeus (1984) 4k UHD/Digital Warner Bros. Amazon | Walmart HOT!
  • Body Parts (1991) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon
  • Cronos (1993) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon
  • Cruising (1980) 4k UHD/BD Arrow Video Amazon
  • Deranged (1974) 4k UHD/BD Vinegar Syndrome Amazon
  • Doctor Who: Sylvester McCoy – Season Two BBC Amazon
  • Evilenko (2003) 4k UHD/BD Limited Collector’s Edition Unearthed Films Amazon
  • Graveyard Shift (1990) Amazon
  • Gwen and the Book of Sand (1985) Standard Edition Crocodile Films
  • Gwen and the Book of Sand (1985) Limited Edition Crocodile Films
  • Hokuriku Proxy War (1977) Limited Edition 3,000 Copies Radiance Amazon HOT!
  • Influencer (2023) Limited Edition 2,000 Copies Vinegar Syndrome Amazon
  • Joyride (1977) Cinématographe Amazon
  • Performance (1970) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon
  • Project Silence (2023) 4k UHD/BD SteelBook Amazon
  • The Forbidden Kingdom (2008) 4k SteelBook Amazon Exclusive HOT!
  • The Lady Assassin (1983) 88 Films Amazon
  • The Mask of Satan (1989) Severin Films Amazon
  • The Third Man (1949) Collector’s Edition SteelBook Lionsgate Limited HOT!
  • Thieves Like Us (1974) 4k UHD/BD Cinématographe Amazon
  • Thong Girls “Las Chicas del Tanga” (1987) Severin Films Amazon
  • You’re Next (2011) 4k SteelBook Lionsgate Limited
  • Virtuosity (1995) 4k UHD/BD Vinegar Syndrome Ultra Amazon
  • See all new Blu-ray releases this week on Amazon 

In case you missed it, here are last week’s new Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and Digital releases.

Previous article
A Complete Unknown 4k, Blu-ray, Digital & DVD Release Dates & Details
HD Report
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

1923 New Season!



The World of Sonic the Hedgehog!



Stream Wicked!

Wicked digital poster 600px

Stream Gladiator & Gladiator 2



Seinfeld in 4k!

Seinfeld The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

Friends in 4k!

Friends: The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2025 HD Report All Rights Reserved
MORE STORIES

A Complete Unknown 4k, Blu-ray, Digital & DVD Release Dates &...

HD Report - 2
Kraven the Hunter digital poster crop

Kraven the Hunter Release Dates & Details On 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray,...

HD Report - 0
September 5 (2024)

Paramount’s September 5 Impresses On Blu-ray & Digital: Review 

HD Report - 0