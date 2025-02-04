Moana 2 Release Dates & Details On 4k/Blu-ray, Streaming/Digital & DVD

Moana 2 (2024) 4k Blu-ray Collectible SteelBook Amazon | Walmart

When will Disney’s Moana 2 release streaming/digital and on disc? The film first arrived for rent or purchase in digital formats including 4k UHD with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos on Jan. 28, 2025.

On disc, Moana 2 will be released to Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and DVD on March 18, 2025. The 4k format comes packaged in a Limited Edition SteelBook edition with a copy of the film on Ultra HD Blu-ray, HD Blu-ray, and Digital.

Bonus features include a Sing-Along, behind the scenes with filmmakers, cast and crew, deleted scenes with director introductions, Kakamora folklore, and more.

Moana 2 is list priced $65.99 (4k SteelBook) and $40.99 (Blu-ray).

In digital formats, Moana 2 is typically priced $24.99 (rent) or $29.99 (purchase) from services such as Apple TV, Movies Everywhere, Prime Video, FandangoAtHome.

Bonus Features

Call of the Wayfinder [12m]

A New Voyage [15m]

Songs of the Sea [13m]

Join the Crew [11m]

Kakamora Chronicles [4m]

Fun in the Booth [3m]

Collectible 4k SteelBook

Moana 2 (2024) 4k Blu-ray Collectible SteelBook Amazon | Walmart

Blu-ray/DVD/Digital

Moana 2 (2024) Blu-ray/DVD/Digital Amazon | Walmart

Streaming/Digital

Moana 2 (2024) Purchase/Rent on Amazon

Moana 2 (2024) DVD Amazon | Walmart

Moana 32 premiered in US theaters on November 27, 2024, earning $140M (US & Canada) and $450 (worldwide) at the box office on an estimated $150M budget.

Logline: After receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors, Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she’s ever faced.