Home4k Blu-rayMoana 2 Release Dates & Details On 4k/Blu-ray, Streaming/Digital & DVD
4k Blu-rayBlu-ray DiscDVDNews

Moana 2 Release Dates & Details On 4k/Blu-ray, Streaming/Digital & DVD

HD Report
By HD Report
0
Moana 2 Steelbook 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Digital
Moana 2 (2024) 4k Blu-ray Collectible SteelBook Amazon | Walmart 

When will Disney’s Moana 2 release streaming/digital and on disc? The film first arrived for rent or purchase in digital formats including 4k UHD with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos on Jan. 28, 2025.

On disc, Moana 2 will be released to Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and DVD on March 18, 2025. The 4k format comes packaged in a Limited Edition SteelBook edition with a copy of the film on Ultra HD Blu-ray, HD Blu-ray, and Digital.

Bonus features include a Sing-Along, behind the scenes with filmmakers, cast and crew, deleted scenes with director introductions, Kakamora folklore, and more. 

Moana 2 is list priced $65.99 (4k SteelBook) and $40.99 (Blu-ray).

In digital formats, Moana 2 is typically priced $24.99 (rent) or $29.99 (purchase) from services such as Apple TV, Movies Everywhere, Prime Video, FandangoAtHome.

Bonus Features

  • Call of the Wayfinder [12m]
  • A New Voyage [15m]
  • Songs of the Sea [13m]
  • Join the Crew [11m]
  • Kakamora Chronicles [4m]
  • Fun in the Booth [3m]

Collectible 4k SteelBook

Moana 2 Steelbook 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Digital open
Moana 2 (2024) 4k Blu-ray Collectible SteelBook Amazon | Walmart 

Blu-ray/DVD/Digital

Moana 2 Blu-ray Digital
Moana 2 (2024) Blu-ray/DVD/Digital Amazon | Walmart

Streaming/Digital

Moana 2 digital poster 600px
Moana 2 (2024) Purchase/Rent on Amazon
Moana 2 DVD
Moana 2 (2024) DVD Amazon | Walmart

Moana 32 premiered in US theaters on November 27, 2024, earning $140M (US & Canada) and $450 (worldwide) at the box office on an estimated $150M budget.

Logline: After receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors, Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she’s ever faced.

Previous article
Wolf Man Release Dates & Details On 4k/Blu-ray, Digital, & DVD
HD Report
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Stream Wicked!

Wicked digital poster 600px

Stream Star Trek: Section 131

Seinfeld in 4k!

Seinfeld The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

Lioness Season Two!


Friends in 4k!

Friends: The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2025 HD Report All Rights Reserved
MORE STORIES
Wolf Man 4k UHD SteelBook open

Wolf Man Release Dates & Details On 4k/Blu-ray, Digital, & DVD

HD Report - 0
Bewitched The Complete Series Blu-ray

Bewitched: The Complete Series On Blu-ray Pushed Back Until July, 2025

HD Report - 0
The Wild Robot movie still 2

The Wild Robot Is Now Streaming On Peacock (4k/Dolby Vision/Atmos)

HD Report - 0