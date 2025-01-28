Home4kDisney's Moana 2 Released, Now Streaming In Digital (Rent/Purchase)
Disney’s Moana 2 Released, Now Streaming In Digital (Rent/Purchase)

Moana 2 (2024) Purchase/Rent on Amazon

Disney’s Moana 2 is now streaming in digital formats including 4k UHD with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. The film premiered in US theaters on November 27, 2024, earning $140M (US & Canada) and $450 (worldwide) at the box office on an estimated $150M budget.

Moana 2 is typically priced $24.99 (rent) or $29.99 (purchase) from services such as Apple TV, Movies Everywhere, Prime Video, FandangoAtHome.

Bonus features may include a Sing-Along, behind the scenes with filmmakers, cast and crew, deleted scenes with director introductions, Kakamora folklore, and more.

As well as streaming, some app platforms such as Apple TV and Prime Video allow temporary downloads of movies to mobile devices and PCs.

Pre-orders and release date for Moana 2 on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ay, and DVD are still pending.

Bonus Features

  • Call of the Wayfinder [12m]
  • A New Voyage [15m]
  • Songs of the Sea [13m]
  • Join the Crew [11m]
  • Kakamora Chronicles [4m]
  • Fun in the Booth [3m]

Logline: After receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors, Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she’s ever faced.

Yellowstone: Season 5 – Part 2 On Blu-ray Features Exclusive Bonus Material – Release Date & Details
