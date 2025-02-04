Clint Eastwood Films Dirty Harry, Pale Rider, & The Outlaw Josey Wales Releasing in 4k

Three classic Clint Eastwood movies from the ’70s and ’80s have been remastered in 4k and will be released on Ultra HD Blu-ray with Digital 4k UHD codes. The upcoming films include Dirty Harry (1971), The Outlaw Josey Wales (1976), and Pale Rider (1985).

Each film has been packaged in Limited Edition Collectible SteelBooks with artwork not previously used in physical media editions.

The single-disc 4k editions from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment are list priced $34.99 each. Release date(s) are pending. See the pre-order links below.

Dirty Harry (1971)

Dirty Harry (1971) 4k SteelBook Warner Bros. Pre-orders: Walmart

The Outlaw Josey Wales (1976)

The Outlaw Josey Wales (1976) 4k SteelBook Warner Bros. Pre-orders: Walmart

Pale Rider (1985)