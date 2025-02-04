Home4k Blu-rayClint Eastwood Films Dirty Harry, Pale Rider, & The Outlaw Josey Wales...
4k Blu-rayDigital UHDNews

Clint Eastwood Films Dirty Harry, Pale Rider, & The Outlaw Josey Wales Releasing in 4k

HD Report
By HD Report
0

Three classic Clint Eastwood movies from the ’70s and ’80s have been remastered in 4k and will be released on Ultra HD Blu-ray with Digital 4k UHD codes. The upcoming films include Dirty Harry (1971), The Outlaw Josey Wales (1976), and Pale Rider (1985).

Each film has been packaged in Limited Edition Collectible SteelBooks with artwork not previously used in physical media editions.

The single-disc 4k editions from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment are list priced $34.99 each. Release date(s) are pending. See the pre-order links below.

Dirty Harry (1971)

Dirty Harry 4k UHD SteelBook open 2000px
Dirty Harry (1971) 4k SteelBook Warner Bros. Pre-orders: Walmart

The Outlaw Josey Wales (1976)

The Outlaw Josey Wales 4k UHD SteelBook open 2000px
The Outlaw Josey Wales (1976) 4k SteelBook Warner Bros. Pre-orders: Walmart

Pale Rider (1985)

Pale Rider 4k UHD SteelBook open 2000px
Pale Rider (1985) 4k SteelBook Warner Bros. Pre-orders: Walmart

Previous article
Moana 2 Release Dates & Details On 4k/Blu-ray, Streaming/Digital & DVD
HD Report
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Stream Wicked!

Wicked digital poster 600px

Stream Star Trek: Section 131

Seinfeld in 4k!

Seinfeld The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

Lioness Season Two!


Friends in 4k!

Friends: The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2025 HD Report All Rights Reserved
MORE STORIES
Moana 2 Steelbook 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Digital

Moana 2 Release Dates & Details On 4k/Blu-ray, Streaming/Digital & DVD

HD Report - 0
Wolf Man 4k UHD SteelBook open

Wolf Man Release Dates & Details On 4k/Blu-ray, Digital, & DVD

HD Report - 0
Bewitched The Complete Series Blu-ray

Bewitched: The Complete Series On Blu-ray Pushed Back Until July, 2025

HD Report - 0