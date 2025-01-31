Star Trek: The Original 4-Movie Collection Is Only $24 (Includes 4k Blu-ray & Blu-ray)

Star Trek: The Original 4-Movie Collection 4k UHD/BD Buy on Amazon

Star Trek: The Original 4-Movie Collection is on sale for only $24.42 on Amazon. That’s a huge discount off the previous price of $33.99, and even more for the box set that was list priced $90.99 when first released in 2021.

The films in The Original 4-Movie Collection include Star Trek: The Motion Picture, Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan, Star Trek III: The Search for Spock, and Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home. Total run time of the box set is 8 hours and 43 minutes.

The Star Trek movies are presented in 4k Ultra HD with Dolby Vision HDR. The audio is offered in Dolby TrueHD 7.1. Subtitles are provided in English, English SDH, French, German, Japanese, Spanish, Danish, Dutch, Finnish, Norwegian, and Swedish. Bonus features are detailed below.

Star Trek: The Original 4-Movie Collection 4k UHD/BD Buy on Amazon

Special Features & Specs

Star Trek: The Motion Picture 4K Ultra HD

Isolated score in Dolby 2.0— NEW!

Commentary by Michael & Denise Okuda, Judith & Garfield Reeves-Stevens and Daren Dochterman

Star Trek: The Motion Picture Blu-ray

Isolated score in Dolby 2.0— NEW!

Commentary by Michael & Denise Okuda, Judith & Garfield Reeves-Stevens and Daren Dochterman

Library Computer (HD)

Production The Longest Trek: Writing the Motion Picture (HD)

The Star Trek Universe Special Star Trek Reunion (HD) Starfleet Academy SCISEC Brief 001: The Mystery Behind V’ger

Deleted Scenes

Storyboards

Trailers (HD)

TV Spots

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan 4K Ultra HD

Commentary by Director Nicholas Meyer (Director’s Cut and Theatrical Version)

Commentary by Director Nicholas Meyer and Manny Coto (Theatrical Version)

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan Blu-ray

Commentary by Director Nicholas Meyer (Director’s Cut and Theatrical Version)

Commentary by Director Nicholas Meyer and Manny Coto (Theatrical Version)

Text Commentary by Michael and Denise Okuda (Director’s Cut)

Library Computer (HD)

Production Captain’s Log Designing Khan Original Interviews with William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy, DeForest Kelley, and Ricardo Montalbán Where No Man Has Gone Before: The Visual Effects of Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan James Horner: Composing Genesis (HD)

The Star Trek Universe Collecting Star Trek’s Movie Relics (HD) A Novel Approach Starfleet Academy SCISEC Brief 002: Mystery Behind Ceti Alpha VI (HD)

Farewell A Tribute to Ricardo Montalbán (HD)

Storyboards

Theatrical Trailer (HD)

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock 4K Ultra HD

Commentary by director Leonard Nimoy, writer/producer Harve Bennett, director of photography Charles Correll and Robin Curtis

Commentary by Ronald D. Moore and Michael Taylor

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock Blu-ray

Commentary by director Leonard Nimoy, writer/producer Harve Bennett, director of photography Charles Correll and Robin Curtis

Commentary by Ronald D. Moore and Michael Taylor

Library Computer (HD)

Production Captain’s Log Terraforming and the Prime Directive Industry Light & Magic: The Visual Effects of Star Trek Spock: The Early Years (HD)

The Star Trek Universe Space Docks and Birds of Prey Speaking Klingon Klingon and Vulcan Costumes Star Trek and the Science Fiction Museum and Hall of Fame (HD) Starfleet Academy SCISEC Brief 003: Mystery Behind the Vulcan Katra Transfer

Photo Gallery Production The Movie

Storyboards

Theatrical Trailer (HD)

Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home 4K Ultra HD

· Commentary by William Shatner and Leonard Nimoy

· Commentary by Roberto Orci and Alex Kurtzman

Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home Blu-ray

· Commentary by William Shatner and Leonard Nimoy

· Commentary by Roberto Orci and Alex Kurtzman

· Library Computer (HD)

· Production