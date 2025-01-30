Wicked Collectible & Exclusive 4k Blu-ray Editions SOLD OUT

Wicked (2024) 4k/Blu-ray/Digital Amazon | Walmart

The upcoming collectible and exclusive editions of Wicked (2024) on Blu-ray Disc are currently sold out from major retailers that carry physical media including Amazon and Walmart. Those versions include a Limited Edition Giftset with certificate of authenticity and a Walmart Exclusive SteelBook (both pictured below).

If you had your heart set on an exclusive there is a possibility Amazon and Walmart will release more stock (although the giftset was limited to 2,550 copies). It’s more likely though that the only place you’ll find these exclusives is marked up in secondary markets like eBay after the release date on Tuesday, February 4th.

However, the standard editions of Wicked on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and DVD are still available from most retailers (pictured below). On a side note, it’s been reported that many copies are not shipping with a slipcover, the cardboard sleeve that covers the plastic case and is actually coveted by many physical media collectors (there is even a secondary market for slipcovers).

The Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray editions of Wicked come with a plethora of bonus features such as deleted and extended scenes, sing-along version, commentaries, featurettes, and more (see below). By the way, those extras are also included with the digital purchase of Wicked which released last December.

