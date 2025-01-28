HomeBlu-ray DiscYellowstone: Season 5 - Part 2 On Blu-ray Features Exclusive Bonus Material...
Blu-ray DiscDVDNews

Yellowstone: Season 5 – Part 2 On Blu-ray Features Exclusive Bonus Material – Release Date & Details

HD Report
By HD Report
0
Yellowstone- Season 5 Part II Blu-ray angle
Yellowstone: Season 5 Part II Blu-ray Disc Buy on Amazon

Yellowstone: Season 5 Part 2 will be released on Blu-ray Disc and DVD on May 27, 2025. The 3-disc sets from Paramount Home Media Distribution include all six episodes of Part 2 that aired on Paramount Network from November to December, 2024.

On Blu-ray Disc, episodes of Yellowstone are presented in 1080p at 2.00:1 aspect ratio with Dolby TrueHD 5.1 surround sound. Subtitles are offered in English SDH.

Bonus material includes ten featurettes, and three of those extras are exclusive to Blu-ray Disc. The new featurettes include “Redemption: A Season of Change,” “Moments in Time with Photographer Emerson Miller,” and “The Heartbeat of Yellowstone: Chief Joseph Ranch,” presenting never-before-seen bonus content and interviews.

Yellowstone: Season 5 Part 2 on Blu-ray Disc is priced $33.99 (pending) on Amazon.

Bonus Features

  • “Redemption: A Season of Change” featurette (Exclusive to Blu-ray)
  • “Moments in Time with Photographer Emerson Miller” featurette (Exclusive to Blu-ray)
  • “The Heartbeat of Yellowstone: Chief Joseph Ranch” featurette (Exclusive to Blu-ray)
  • 7 “Stories from the Bunkhouse” featurettes tied to each episode plus a Part 1 recap
  • A collectible set of prints by photographer Emerson Miller

Description

YELLOWSTONE chronicles the Dutton family, who controls the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States. Amid shifting alliances, unsolved murders, open wounds, and hard-earned respect – the ranch is in constant conflict with those it borders – an expanding town, an Indian reservation, and America’s first national park.

Yellowstone- Season 5 Part II DVD
Yellowstone- Season 5 Part II DVD Buy on Amazon
Previous article
The Last Witch Hunter Starring Vin Diesel Gets An Amazon Exclusive SteelBook Release
HD Report
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Stream Wicked!

Wicked digital poster 600px

Seinfeld in 4k!

Seinfeld The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

Lioness Season Two!


Dexter: Original Sin



Friends in 4k!

Friends: The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2025 HD Report All Rights Reserved
MORE STORIES
The Last Witch Hunter 4k SteelBook Amazon Exclusive open

The Last Witch Hunter Starring Vin Diesel Gets An Amazon Exclusive...

HD Report - 0
Middle-Earth 6-Film Collection 4k UHD BD Digital

Middle-Earth 6-Film Collection Features The Lord of the Rings & The...

HD Report - 0

Superman & Lois: The Complete Series Is Releasing On Blu-ray &...

HD Report - 0