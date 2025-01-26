The Last Witch Hunter Starring Vin Diesel Gets An Amazon Exclusive SteelBook Release

The Last Witch Hunter (2015) Exclusive 4k SteelBook Buy on Amazon

The Last Witch Hunter (2015) starring Vin Diesel, Elijah Wood, and Michael Caine is getting an exclusive release from Amazon. The film first arrived on Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray in 2016, but this new edition packages the film in a Limited Edition SteelBook with brand new custom artwork.

The two disc edition from Lionsgate includes a 4k Blu-ray (BD-66) and HD Blu-ray (BD-50) along with a code to redeem a Digital Copy.

On 4k Blu-ray, The Last Witch Hunter is presented in native 4k (2160p) with HDR10 High Dynamic Range. The soundtrack is offered in DTS:X and DTS-HD Master Audio 7.1. Subtitles are offered in English, English SDH, and Spanish.

The Blu-ray Disc includes the extras Crafting the Magic – The Last Witch Hunter Featurette, Animated Short Films – The Origins of the Axe and Cross, The Last Witch Hunter Sizzle Reel – Paint it Black, Audio Commentary, and Deleted Scenes.

The Last Witch Hunter (2015) Limited Edition Exclusive 4k SteelBook is priced $34.99 only from Amazon.

Description: Description: Tormented by the loss of his family and cursed with immortal life, the last witch hunter (Vin Diesel) is all that stands between humanity and the combined forces of the most horrifying witches in history.

