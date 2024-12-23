HomeBlu-ray DiscTulsa King: Season Two Is Up For Pre-order On Blu-ray & DVD
Tulsa King: Season Two Is Up For Pre-order On Blu-ray & DVD

Tulsa King: Season Two Blu-ray
Tulsa King: Season Two Blu-ray Amazon | Walmart

Season Two of Paramount+ Original Series Tulsa King has been dated for release on Blu-ray Disc and DVD on March 18, 2025. The 2-disc editions from Paramount Home Media Distribution include all ten episodes of the show that premiered on Sept. 15, 2024 and ended on Nov. 17, 2024.

The Blu-ray and DVD editions feature two exclusive behind-the-scenes featurettes, including candid interviews, Stallone’s tribute to fellow cast and crew, and a look at the creative process for writing the dynamic storylines of Season 2.

Tulsa King: Season Two on Blu-ray and DVD arrives a year after Season One released in March of 2023.

Synsopis: Dwight (Sylvester Stallone) and his crew continue to build up and defend their growing empire in Tulsa, but just as they get their bearings, they realize that they’re not the only ones who want to stake their claim. With looming threats from the Kansas City mob and a very powerful local businessman, Dwight struggles to keep his family and crew safe while keeping track of all his affairs.

Tulsa King: Season Two DVD
Tulsa King: Season Two DVD Amazon | Walmart
Gladiator II Release Dates On Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, Digital, DVD & Limited SteelBook Edition
