Red One Release Dates On 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, Digital & DVD

Red One (2024) 4k Blu-ray/Digital Amazon | Walmart

Warner Bros. Pictures’ Red One (2024) starring Dwayne Johnson is getting released on physical media formats including 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD, as well as in digital formats.

The film was released in the US on November 15, 2024 by Amazon MGM Studios, and internationally by Warner Bros. Pictures. The Amazon Original is currently available to watch free on Prime Video with an Amazon Prime membership.

Red One will be released on 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray (both with a Digital Copy), DVD, and Digital (rent/purchase) on March 4, 2025. It is possible, however, the film will arrive earlier to purchase in digital.

Red One is currently priced $33.48 (Blu-ray) and $40.49 (4k Blu-ray). We’ll update pricing and pre-order availabilty as provided.

Red One (2024) Blu-ray/Digital Amazon | Walmart

Red One (2024) DVD Amazon | Walmart

Logline: After Santa Claus is kidnapped, the North Pole’s Head of Security must team up with a notorious hacker in a globe-trotting, action-packed mission to save Christmas.

