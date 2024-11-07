Sony 4k TV Deal 75″ Bravia with Dolby Vision + Google & Apple AirPlay

Sony 75″ 4K Ultra HD TV X90L Series: BRAVIA XR Smart Google TV Buy on Amazon or Best Buy

Here’s a great deal on the Sony X90L Series Bravia XR 4K TV that’s even better than the last time we reported! Right now, Amazon, Best Buy, and Sony are selling the 75″ model for only $1,399. That’s a big discount off the original list price of $1,899!

The Sony XR75X90L is a Full Array LED Smart Google TV with Dolby Vision HDR and exclusive features for the Playstation 5 gaming console including HDMI 2.1 gaming (4K/120, VRR, and ALLM), Auto HDR Tone Mapping and Auto Genre Picture Mode.

The XR75X90L is the latest model (released in 2023) and also includes support for Dolby Atmos immersive audio, IMAX Enhanced picture, and Netflix Adaptive Calibrated Mode.

Jump over to Amazon, Best Buy, or Sony for more details about the Sony X90L Series 75″ 4k Bravia 4k Google Smart TV.