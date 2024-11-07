Far and Away (1992) starring Tom Cruise & Nicole Kidman Remastered In 4k with Dolby Vision & Atmos

Ron Howard’s Far and Away (1992) starring Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman is releasing on Ultra HD Blu-ray from Shout! Studios’ Shout Select label on Dec. 17, 2024.
The new presentation on Ultra HD Blu-ray and Blu-ray was derived from a new 4k transfer from the 35mm interpositives approved by Cinematographer Mikael Salomon. In 4k, the film is presented 2160p resolution with Dolby Vision/HDR10.
The soundtrack (on both 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray) features a new Dolby Atmos mix along with English DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 Surround & 2.0 Stereo.
Far and Away (1992) on 4k Blu-ray is priced $32.99 (List: $39.98) at Amazon.
Special Features and Specs:
4k Blu-ray
- NEW 4K TRANSFER FROM THE 35MM INTERPOSITIVE, approved by Cinematographer Mikael Salomon
- DOLBY VISION/HDR PRESENTATION OF THE FILM
- DOLBY ATMOS AUDIO TRACK
- Plus: English DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 Surround & 2.0 Stereo
- Optional English subtitles for the main feature
Blu-ray
- NEW 4K TRANSFER FROM THE 35MM INTERPOSITIVE, approved by Cinematographer Mikael Salomon
- DOLBY ATMOS AUDIO TRACK
- NEW “Enterprise Or Love: The Story Of Far And Away” – A Feature-Length Look Back At The Making And Legacy Of The Film Including Brand-New Interviews With Director Ron Howard, Producer Brian Grazer, Writer Bob Dolman, Cinematographer Mikael Salomon, Executive Producer/2nd Unit Director Todd Hallowell, Stunt Coordinator Walter Scott, Editor Daniel Hanley, Sound Designer/Foley Editor Chic Ciccolini III, Cast Member Clint Howard, And More!
- Photo Gallery
- Theatrical Trailer
- Plus: English DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 Surround & 2.0 Stereo
- Optional English subtitles for the main feature
Description: Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman star in the critically acclaimed romantic adventure, Far And Away, from director Ron Howard. Joseph Donelly (Cruise), a poor tenant farmer, is determined to bring justice to an oppressive landlord, but soon finds himself running away with the man’s daughter (Kidman) to America in a quest for land. In the excitement of the Oklahoma land rush, they realize their dreams of land and life together in this breathtaking epic of love and freedom.