Far and Away (1992) starring Tom Cruise & Nicole Kidman Remastered In 4k with Dolby Vision & Atmos

Ron Howard’s Far and Away (1992) starring Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman is releasing on Ultra HD Blu-ray from Shout! Studios’ Shout Select label on Dec. 17, 2024.

The new presentation on Ultra HD Blu-ray and Blu-ray was derived from a new 4k transfer from the 35mm interpositives approved by Cinematographer Mikael Salomon. In 4k, the film is presented 2160p resolution with Dolby Vision/HDR10.

The soundtrack (on both 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray) features a new Dolby Atmos mix along with English DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 Surround & 2.0 Stereo.

Far and Away (1992) on 4k Blu-ray is priced $32.99 (List: $39.98) at Amazon.

Special Features and Specs:

4k Blu-ray

  • NEW 4K TRANSFER FROM THE 35MM INTERPOSITIVE, approved by Cinematographer Mikael Salomon
  • DOLBY VISION/HDR PRESENTATION OF THE FILM
  • DOLBY ATMOS AUDIO TRACK
  • Plus: English DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 Surround & 2.0 Stereo
  • Optional English subtitles for the main feature

Blu-ray

  • NEW 4K TRANSFER FROM THE 35MM INTERPOSITIVE, approved by Cinematographer Mikael Salomon
  • DOLBY ATMOS AUDIO TRACK
  • NEW “Enterprise Or Love: The Story Of Far And Away” – A Feature-Length Look Back At The Making And Legacy Of The Film Including Brand-New Interviews With Director Ron Howard, Producer Brian Grazer, Writer Bob Dolman, Cinematographer Mikael Salomon, Executive Producer/2nd Unit Director Todd Hallowell, Stunt Coordinator Walter Scott, Editor Daniel Hanley, Sound Designer/Foley Editor Chic Ciccolini III, Cast Member Clint Howard, And More!
  • Photo Gallery
  • Theatrical Trailer
  • Plus: English DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 Surround & 2.0 Stereo
  • Optional English subtitles for the main feature

Description: Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman star in the critically acclaimed romantic adventure, Far And Away, from director Ron Howard. Joseph Donelly (Cruise), a poor tenant farmer, is determined to bring justice to an oppressive landlord, but soon finds himself running away with the man’s daughter (Kidman) to America in a quest for land. In the excitement of the Oklahoma land rush, they realize their dreams of land and life together in this breathtaking epic of love and freedom.

