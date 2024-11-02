Peacock: New Movies, Shows & Live Sports Events Premiering In November, 2024

Peacock has revealed new movies, shows, live sports, and live events arriving on the streaming platform during the month of November, 2024. On the first of the month, over 100 new titles premiere including movies from the Back to the Future franchise, Jurassic Park franchise, Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them franchise, and Jason Bourne franchise.
Single movies arriving on the service include popular hits such as Billy Madison, Black Hawk Down, Casino, The Departed, The Legend of Frosty The Snowman, Sing, Silver Linings Playbook, and Walk The Line, to name a few. See the list below for upcoming titles. Scroll to the bottom for live sports events.
New Movies & Shows Premiering On Peacock, Nov. 2024
November 1
The American President
Angels Sing
Annie (1982)
Annie (2014)
Appetite for Love
Atomic Blonde*
Back To The Future
Back To The Future II
Back To The Future III
Before The Devil Knows You’re Dead
Belfast*
Billy Madison
Black Hawk Down
Black Nativity
Blockers*
The Bourne Identity
The Bourne Legacy
The Bourne Supremacy
The Bourne Ultimatum
Casino
CBGB
A Christmas In Vermont
Curious George: A Very Monkey Christmas
The Day After Tomorrow
The Day Day The Earth Stood Still
The Departed
Dick (1999)*
Die Hard
Dirty Dancing (1987)*
Dirty Dancing (2017)*
Dirty Dancing 2: Havana Nights*
The Dog Lover’s Guide to Dating
Don’t Be Afraid of The Dark
Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch*
Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax
Erin Brockovich
Face/Off
The Family Man
The Family Stone
Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them
Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald
Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore
Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw
Flight
Flip That Romance
Game 6
Hannibal
Harry and the Hendersons
Heaven Is For Real
Hell Or High Water*
Hidden Figures
A Holiday For Harmony (Streaming Premiere)
Interstellar
It’s A Very Very Muppet Christmas Movie
It’s Complicated
The Journey Ahead
Jurassic Park
Jurassic Park III
Jurassic World
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
King Kong
The Legend of Frosty The Snowman
Les Miserables
Liar, Liar
Little Fockers
The Lost World: Jurassic Park
Madagascar
Major Payne
Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again!
Meet The Fockers
Meet The Parents
Mixed Nuts*
Moulin Rouge
My Sweet Austrian Holiday (Hallmark)+
Mystery 101: Pilot
Norm Of The North
Notting Hill
Paddington
Penguins of Madagascar
The Perfect Holiday
Phil
Pitch Perfect*
Pitch Perfect 3*
Quigley Down Under
Red Riding: 1974
Red Riding: 1980
Red Riding: 1983
A Ring by Spring
Ruby Herring Mysteries: Her Last Breath
Ruby Herring Mysteries: Prediction Murder
Ruby Herring Mysteries: Silent Witness
Scary Stories To Tell In The Dark
The Secrets of Bella Vista
The Silence of The Lambs
Silver Linings Playbook
Sing
Soul Food
Spirit: Stallion of Cimarron
Sweet Carolina
Ted
There Be Dragons
This Christmas*
The Truman Show
The Turkey Bowl
Una
Volcano
Walk The Line
The Warlords
November 2
A Carol For Two (Hallmark)+
The Outfit*
Saturday Night Live, Season 50 (NBC)
November 3
Our Holiday Story (Hallmark)+
November 4
Holiday Mismatch (Hallmark)+
Mr. Jones
November 5
2024 Presidential Election
November 6
After the Ball
Divorce Bait
From Time to Time
Paradise Hills
So Undercover
Tiger Eyes
November 7
Eat Slay Love (Peacock Original)*
Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
November 8
Five Gold Rings (Hallmark)+
I Hate I Love You (Streaming Premiere)*
November 9
Trivia at St. Nick’s (Hallmark)+
November 10
Santa Tell Me (Hallmark)+
November 11
Manson: The Women
Night School*
Love After Lockup, Seasons 1-5 (We TV)
Mama June: From Not to Hot, Seasons 1-6 (We TV)
‘Tis the Season to Be Irish (Hallmark)+
After the Ball
Divorce Bait
From Time to Time
Paradise Hills
So Undercover
Tiger Eyes
November 12
Anatomy of a Crime
Firestarter (2022)*
November 13
St. Denis Medical, Season 1 Premiere (NBC)
November 14
The Day Of The Jackal (Peacock Original)*
2024 Audio Description Awards Gala
November 15
A Reason for the Season (Hallmark)+
Fast X*
Marrowbone
Twisters (Peacock Exclusive)*
November 16
Christmas with the Singhs (Hallmark)+
Furious 7
Miss Universo 2024
You Won’t Be Alone*
November 17
Jingle Bell Run (Hallmark)+
November 18
Bet On Black, Season 4 (Revolt)
Confessions of a Christmas Letter (Hallmark)+
November 19
Making Manson (Peacock Original)*
November 20
Defying Gravity: The Curtain Rises on Wicked (NBC)
Night Court, Season 3 Premiere (NBC)
The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills, Season 14 Premiere (Bravo)
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show, Season 2 Premiere (Bravo Digital)
St. Denis Medical Premiere (NBC)
November 21
Based On A True Story, Season 2 (Peacock Original)*
Clerks III*
Press Start, Season 1 (Peacock Original)*
November 22
A Novel Noel (Hallmark)+
November 23
Ambulance*
Christmas on Call (Hallmark)+
I Am Not Your Negro
November 24
On the Rise: Juju Watkins, Season 1 – Premiere (NBC)
Three Wiser Men and a Boy (Hallmark)+
November 25
Inside Track: The Business of Formula 1, Season 1 – Premiere (CNBC)
Married To Medicine: Atlanta, Season 11 – Premiere (Bravo)
To Have and To Holiday (Hallmark)+
November 26
Queen of The Capital
November 27
The Real Murders of Atlanta, Season 3 – All Episodes, 10 Episodes (Oxygen)
November 28
Christmas Under the Lights (Hallmark)+
Countdown to Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade (NBC)
Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 2024 (Streaming Exclusive)
A Saturday Night Live Thanksgiving Special
November 29
Debbie Macomber’s Joyful Mrs. Miracle (Hallmark)+
The One That Got Away*
November 30
A ‘90s Christmas (Hallmark)+
Deck the Walls (Hallmark)+
Hick
Mad To Be Normal
Live Sports & Events On Peacock, Nov. 2024
New Episodes Weekly:
Chris Simms Unbuttoned (Monday, Thursday and Friday)
The Dan Patrick Show (Monday through Friday)
Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry (Monday through Friday)
PFT Live (Monday through Friday)
The Dan Le Batard with Stugotz (Monday through Friday)
FNIA Podcast (Wednesday)
Benny vs. The Penny (Friday)
Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry (Sunday)
November 1: Notre Dame Hockey – Wisconsin vs. Notre Dame
November 1: Breeders’ Cup World Championships
November 1: World Aquatics Swimming World Cup 2024
November 1: ISU Grand Prix Figure Skating 2024 – Grand Prix de France
November 2: WWE Crown Jewel
November 2: Big Ten Football 2024 – Week 10
November 2: Notre Dame Hockey – Wisconsin vs. Notre Dame
November 2: Autumn Nations Rugby – England v. New Zealand
November 2: Autumn Nations Rugby – Scotland v. Fiji
November 2: USL Super League – Dallas Trinity FC vs. Fort Lauderdale United FC
November 2: USL Super League – Tampa Bay Sun FC vs. Lexington SC
November 2: LIGA MX – Chivas vs. Pumas UNAM (Spanish)
November 2: ISU World Cup Short Track – Salt Lake City
November 2: Premier League Matchweek 10
November 3: NFL Sunday Night Football – Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Philadelphia Eagles
November 3: USL Super League – DC Power FC vs. Carolina Ascent FC
November 4: Big Ten Men’s Basketball – Lehigh vs. Northwestern
November 7: ISU Grand Prix Figure Skating 2024 – NHK Trophy
November 8: Big Ten Men’s Basketball – SIU Edwardsville vs. Illinois
November 8: Big East Men’s Basketball – George Mason vs. Marquette
November 8: Autumn Nations Rugby – Ireland v. New Zealand
November 8: ISU Four Continents Short Track Championships – Salt Lake City
November 9: Big Ten Football 2024 – Week 11
November 9: Notre Dame Football – Florida State vs. Notre Dame
November 9: Big Ten Men’s Basketball – Omaha vs. Minnesota
November 9: Autumn Nations Rugby – England v. Australia
November 9: Autumn Nations Rugby – Italy v. Argentina
November 9: Autumn Nations Rugby – France v. Japan
November 9: LIGA MX – Chivas vs. Atlético San Luis (Spanish)
November 9: Big Ten Women’s Volleyball – Penn State vs. Wisconsin
November 9: USL Super League – Carolina Ascent FC vs. Spokane Zephyr FC
November 9: USL Super League – Lexington SC vs. Dallas Trinity FC
November 9: USL Super League – Fort Lauderdale United FC vs. Tampa Bay Sun FC
November 9: Premier League Matchweek 11
November 10: NFL Sunday Night Football – Detroit Lions vs. Houston Texans
November 10: Autumn Nations Rugby – Wales v. Fiji
November 10: Autumn Nations Rugby – Scotland v South Africa
November 10: NASCAR Cup Series Race – Phoenix
November 12: Big Ten Men’s Basketball – St. Francis (PA) vs. Penn State
November 13: USL Super League – Lexington SC vs. Spokane Zephyr FC
November 13: USL Super League – DC Power FC vs. Brooklyn FC
November 15: U.S. Men’s Soccer – USA vs. TBD (Spanish)
November 15: Big Ten Men’s Basketball – Alabama vs. Purdue
November 15: Big Ten Men’s Basketball – Virginia Tech vs. Penn State
November 15: Big Ten Men’s Basketball – Eastern Illinois vs. Northwestern
November 15: Big Ten Men’s Basketball – Arizona vs. Wisconsin
November 15: Autumn Nations Rugby – Ireland v. Argentina
November 15: ISU Grand Prix Figure Skating 2024 – Finlandia Trophy
November 15: ISU Four Continents Speed Skating Championships – Hachinohe City
November 16: Big Ten Football 2024 – Week 12
November 16: Notre Dame Football – Virginia vs. Notre Dame
November 16: Big Ten Men’s Basketball – South Carolina vs. Indiana
November 16: Big East Men’s Basketball – Notre Dame vs. Georgetown
November 16: USL Super League – Tampa Bay Sun FC vs. Carolina Ascent FC
November 16: Autumn Nations Rugby – Scotland v. Portugal
November 16: Autumn Nations Rugby – England v. South Africa
November 16: Autumn Nations Rugby – France v. New Zealand
November 17: NFL Sunday Night Football – Indianapolis Colts vs. New York Jets
November 17: Autumn Nations Rugby – Italy v. Georgia
November 17: Autumn Nations Rugby – Wales v. Australia
November 18: U.S. Men’s Soccer – USA vs. TBD (Spanish)
November 19: Big Ten Men’s Basketball – Samford vs. Michigan State
November 19: Big East Men’s Basketball – Penn vs. Villanova
November 20: Big Ten Men’s Basketball – Merrimack vs. Rutgers
November 20: Big Ten Men’s Basketball – San Jose State vs. USC
November 20: USL Super League – Dallas Trinity FC vs. Spokane Zephyr FC
November 20: 2024 Rolex LPGA Awards
November 22: Autumn Nations Rugby – France v. Argentina
November 22: Notre Dame Hockey – Minnesota vs. Notre Dame
November 22: ISU World Cup Speed Skating – Nagano
November 22: ISU Grand Prix Figure Skating 2024 – Cup of China
November 23: Big Ten Football 2024 – Week 13
November 23: Notre Dame Football – Army vs. Notre Dame
November 23: Notre Dame Hockey – Minnesota vs. Notre Dame
November 23: USL Super League – Carolina Ascent FC vs. Dallas Trinity FC
November 23: USL Super League – Fort Lauderdale United FC vs. DC Power FC
November 23: Autumn Nations Rugby – Ireland v. Fiji
November 23: Autumn Nations Rugby – Wales v. South Africa
November 23: Autumn Nations Rugby – Italy v. New Zealand
November 23: Big Ten Women’s Basketball – Notre Dame vs. USC
November 23: FIS Austria 2024-25
November 23: Premier League Matchweek 12
November 24: NFL Sunday Night Football – Philadelphia Eagles vs. Los Angeles Rams
November 24: Autumn Nations Rugby – Scotland v. Australia
November 24: Autumn Nations Rugby – England v. Japan
November 28: National Dog Show 2024
November 28: NFL Thanksgiving Game – Miami Dolphins vs. Green Bay Packers
November 29: Big Ten Women’s Volleyball – Oregon vs. UCLA
November 29: Big Ten Men’s Basketball – Pittsburg vs. Ohio State
November 29: Premier League Matchweek 13
November 29: ISU World Cup Speed Skating – Beijing
November 29: Big Ten Football 2024 – Nebraska vs. Iowa
November 30: Big Ten Football 2024 – Week 14
November 30: Big Ten Men’s Basketball – Chicago State vs. Wisconsin
November 30: U.S. Women’s Soccer – USA vs. England (Spanish)
November 30: Autumn Nations Rugby – Ireland v. Australia
November 30: FIS Alpine World Cup: Killington
November 30: The Bayou Classic – Grambling vs. Southern
November 30: Big East Men’s Basketball – Harvard vs. St. John’s
November 30: Big East Men’s Basketball – Maryland Eastern Shore vs. UConn
November 30: WWE Survivor Series: WarGames