Peacock: New Movies, Shows & Live Sports Events Premiering In November, 2024

Peacock has revealed new movies, shows, live sports, and live events arriving on the streaming platform during the month of November, 2024. On the first of the month, over 100 new titles premiere including movies from the Back to the Future franchise, Jurassic Park franchise, Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them franchise, and Jason Bourne franchise.

Single movies arriving on the service include popular hits such as Billy Madison, Black Hawk Down, Casino, The Departed, The Legend of Frosty The Snowman, Sing, Silver Linings Playbook, and Walk The Line, to name a few. See the list below for upcoming titles. Scroll to the bottom for live sports events.

New Movies & Shows Premiering On Peacock, Nov. 2024

November 1

The American President

Angels Sing

Annie (1982)

Annie (2014)

Appetite for Love

Atomic Blonde*

Back To The Future

Back To The Future II

Back To The Future III

Before The Devil Knows You’re Dead

Belfast*

Billy Madison

Black Hawk Down

Black Nativity

Blockers*

The Bourne Identity

The Bourne Legacy

The Bourne Supremacy

The Bourne Ultimatum

Casino

CBGB

A Christmas In Vermont

Curious George: A Very Monkey Christmas

The Day After Tomorrow

The Day Day The Earth Stood Still

The Departed

Dick (1999)*

Die Hard

Dirty Dancing (1987)*

Dirty Dancing (2017)*

Dirty Dancing 2: Havana Nights*

The Dog Lover’s Guide to Dating

Don’t Be Afraid of The Dark

Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch*

Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax

Erin Brockovich

Face/Off

The Family Man

The Family Stone

Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw

Flight

Flip That Romance

Game 6

Hannibal

Harry and the Hendersons

Heaven Is For Real

Hell Or High Water*

Hidden Figures

A Holiday For Harmony (Streaming Premiere)

Interstellar

It’s A Very Very Muppet Christmas Movie

It’s Complicated

The Journey Ahead

Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park III

Jurassic World

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

King Kong

The Legend of Frosty The Snowman

Les Miserables

Liar, Liar

Little Fockers

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

Madagascar

Major Payne

Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again!

Meet The Fockers

Meet The Parents

Mixed Nuts*

Moulin Rouge

My Sweet Austrian Holiday (Hallmark)+

Mystery 101: Pilot

Norm Of The North

Notting Hill

Paddington

Penguins of Madagascar

The Perfect Holiday

Phil

Pitch Perfect*

Pitch Perfect 3*

Quigley Down Under

Red Riding: 1974

Red Riding: 1980

Red Riding: 1983

A Ring by Spring

Ruby Herring Mysteries: Her Last Breath

Ruby Herring Mysteries: Prediction Murder

Ruby Herring Mysteries: Silent Witness

Scary Stories To Tell In The Dark

The Secrets of Bella Vista

The Silence of The Lambs

Silver Linings Playbook

Sing

Soul Food

Spirit: Stallion of Cimarron

Sweet Carolina

Ted

There Be Dragons

This Christmas*

The Truman Show

The Turkey Bowl

Una

Volcano

Walk The Line

The Warlords



November 2

A Carol For Two (Hallmark)+

The Outfit*

Saturday Night Live, Season 50 (NBC)



November 3

Our Holiday Story (Hallmark)+



November 4

Holiday Mismatch (Hallmark)+

Mr. Jones



November 5

2024 Presidential Election



November 6

After the Ball

Divorce Bait

From Time to Time

Paradise Hills

So Undercover

Tiger Eyes



November 7

Eat Slay Love (Peacock Original)*

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa

November 8

Five Gold Rings (Hallmark)+

I Hate I Love You (Streaming Premiere)*



November 9

Trivia at St. Nick’s (Hallmark)+



November 10

Santa Tell Me (Hallmark)+



November 11

Manson: The Women

Night School*

Love After Lockup, Seasons 1-5 (We TV)

Mama June: From Not to Hot, Seasons 1-6 (We TV)

‘Tis the Season to Be Irish (Hallmark)+

After the Ball

Divorce Bait

From Time to Time

Paradise Hills

So Undercover

Tiger Eyes



November 12

Anatomy of a Crime

Firestarter (2022)*



November 13

St. Denis Medical, Season 1 Premiere (NBC)



November 14

The Day Of The Jackal (Peacock Original)*

2024 Audio Description Awards Gala



November 15

A Reason for the Season (Hallmark)+

Fast X*

Marrowbone

Twisters (Peacock Exclusive)*



November 16

Christmas with the Singhs (Hallmark)+

Furious 7

Miss Universo 2024

You Won’t Be Alone*



November 17

Jingle Bell Run (Hallmark)+



November 18

Bet On Black, Season 4 (Revolt)

Confessions of a Christmas Letter (Hallmark)+



November 19

Making Manson (Peacock Original)*



November 20

Defying Gravity: The Curtain Rises on Wicked (NBC)

Night Court, Season 3 Premiere (NBC)

The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills, Season 14 Premiere (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show, Season 2 Premiere (Bravo Digital)

St. Denis Medical Premiere (NBC)



November 21

Based On A True Story, Season 2 (Peacock Original)*

Clerks III*

Press Start, Season 1 (Peacock Original)*



November 22

A Novel Noel (Hallmark)+



November 23

Ambulance*

Christmas on Call (Hallmark)+

I Am Not Your Negro



November 24

On the Rise: Juju Watkins, Season 1 – Premiere (NBC)

Three Wiser Men and a Boy (Hallmark)+



November 25

Inside Track: The Business of Formula 1, Season 1 – Premiere (CNBC)

Married To Medicine: Atlanta, Season 11 – Premiere (Bravo)

To Have and To Holiday (Hallmark)+



November 26

Queen of The Capital



November 27

The Real Murders of Atlanta, Season 3 – All Episodes, 10 Episodes (Oxygen)



November 28

Christmas Under the Lights (Hallmark)+

Countdown to Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade (NBC)

Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 2024 (Streaming Exclusive)

A Saturday Night Live Thanksgiving Special



November 29

Debbie Macomber’s Joyful Mrs. Miracle (Hallmark)+

The One That Got Away*



November 30

A ‘90s Christmas (Hallmark)+

Deck the Walls (Hallmark)+

Hick

Mad To Be Normal

Live Sports & Events On Peacock, Nov. 2024

New Episodes Weekly:

Chris Simms Unbuttoned (Monday, Thursday and Friday)

The Dan Patrick Show (Monday through Friday)

Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry (Monday through Friday)

PFT Live (Monday through Friday)

The Dan Le Batard with Stugotz (Monday through Friday)

FNIA Podcast (Wednesday)

Benny vs. The Penny (Friday)

Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry (Sunday)



November 1: Notre Dame Hockey – Wisconsin vs. Notre Dame

November 1: Breeders’ Cup World Championships

November 1: World Aquatics Swimming World Cup 2024

November 1: ISU Grand Prix Figure Skating 2024 – Grand Prix de France

November 2: WWE Crown Jewel

November 2: Big Ten Football 2024 – Week 10

November 2: Notre Dame Hockey – Wisconsin vs. Notre Dame

November 2: Autumn Nations Rugby – England v. New Zealand

November 2: Autumn Nations Rugby – Scotland v. Fiji

November 2: USL Super League – Dallas Trinity FC vs. Fort Lauderdale United FC

November 2: USL Super League – Tampa Bay Sun FC vs. Lexington SC

November 2: LIGA MX – Chivas vs. Pumas UNAM (Spanish)

November 2: ISU World Cup Short Track – Salt Lake City

November 2: Premier League Matchweek 10

November 3: NFL Sunday Night Football – Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Philadelphia Eagles

November 3: USL Super League – DC Power FC vs. Carolina Ascent FC

November 4: Big Ten Men’s Basketball – Lehigh vs. Northwestern

November 7: ISU Grand Prix Figure Skating 2024 – NHK Trophy

November 8: Big Ten Men’s Basketball – SIU Edwardsville vs. Illinois

November 8: Big East Men’s Basketball – George Mason vs. Marquette

November 8: Autumn Nations Rugby – Ireland v. New Zealand

November 8: ISU Four Continents Short Track Championships – Salt Lake City

November 9: Big Ten Football 2024 – Week 11

November 9: Notre Dame Football – Florida State vs. Notre Dame

November 9: Big Ten Men’s Basketball – Omaha vs. Minnesota

November 9: Autumn Nations Rugby – England v. Australia

November 9: Autumn Nations Rugby – Italy v. Argentina

November 9: Autumn Nations Rugby – France v. Japan

November 9: LIGA MX – Chivas vs. Atlético San Luis (Spanish)

November 9: Big Ten Women’s Volleyball – Penn State vs. Wisconsin

November 9: USL Super League – Carolina Ascent FC vs. Spokane Zephyr FC

November 9: USL Super League – Lexington SC vs. Dallas Trinity FC

November 9: USL Super League – Fort Lauderdale United FC vs. Tampa Bay Sun FC

November 9: Premier League Matchweek 11

November 10: NFL Sunday Night Football – Detroit Lions vs. Houston Texans

November 10: Autumn Nations Rugby – Wales v. Fiji

November 10: Autumn Nations Rugby – Scotland v South Africa

November 10: NASCAR Cup Series Race – Phoenix

November 12: Big Ten Men’s Basketball – St. Francis (PA) vs. Penn State

November 13: USL Super League – Lexington SC vs. Spokane Zephyr FC

November 13: USL Super League – DC Power FC vs. Brooklyn FC

November 15: U.S. Men’s Soccer – USA vs. TBD (Spanish)

November 15: Big Ten Men’s Basketball – Alabama vs. Purdue

November 15: Big Ten Men’s Basketball – Virginia Tech vs. Penn State

November 15: Big Ten Men’s Basketball – Eastern Illinois vs. Northwestern

November 15: Big Ten Men’s Basketball – Arizona vs. Wisconsin

November 15: Autumn Nations Rugby – Ireland v. Argentina

November 15: ISU Grand Prix Figure Skating 2024 – Finlandia Trophy

November 15: ISU Four Continents Speed Skating Championships – Hachinohe City

November 16: Big Ten Football 2024 – Week 12

November 16: Notre Dame Football – Virginia vs. Notre Dame

November 16: Big Ten Men’s Basketball – South Carolina vs. Indiana

November 16: Big East Men’s Basketball – Notre Dame vs. Georgetown

November 16: USL Super League – Tampa Bay Sun FC vs. Carolina Ascent FC

November 16: Autumn Nations Rugby – Scotland v. Portugal

November 16: Autumn Nations Rugby – England v. South Africa

November 16: Autumn Nations Rugby – France v. New Zealand

November 17: NFL Sunday Night Football – Indianapolis Colts vs. New York Jets

November 17: Autumn Nations Rugby – Italy v. Georgia

November 17: Autumn Nations Rugby – Wales v. Australia

November 18: U.S. Men’s Soccer – USA vs. TBD (Spanish)

November 19: Big Ten Men’s Basketball – Samford vs. Michigan State

November 19: Big East Men’s Basketball – Penn vs. Villanova

November 20: Big Ten Men’s Basketball – Merrimack vs. Rutgers

November 20: Big Ten Men’s Basketball – San Jose State vs. USC

November 20: USL Super League – Dallas Trinity FC vs. Spokane Zephyr FC

November 20: 2024 Rolex LPGA Awards

November 22: Autumn Nations Rugby – France v. Argentina

November 22: Notre Dame Hockey – Minnesota vs. Notre Dame

November 22: ISU World Cup Speed Skating – Nagano

November 22: ISU Grand Prix Figure Skating 2024 – Cup of China

November 23: Big Ten Football 2024 – Week 13

November 23: Notre Dame Football – Army vs. Notre Dame

November 23: Notre Dame Hockey – Minnesota vs. Notre Dame

November 23: USL Super League – Carolina Ascent FC vs. Dallas Trinity FC

November 23: USL Super League – Fort Lauderdale United FC vs. DC Power FC

November 23: Autumn Nations Rugby – Ireland v. Fiji

November 23: Autumn Nations Rugby – Wales v. South Africa

November 23: Autumn Nations Rugby – Italy v. New Zealand

November 23: Big Ten Women’s Basketball – Notre Dame vs. USC

November 23: FIS Austria 2024-25

November 23: Premier League Matchweek 12

November 24: NFL Sunday Night Football – Philadelphia Eagles vs. Los Angeles Rams

November 24: Autumn Nations Rugby – Scotland v. Australia

November 24: Autumn Nations Rugby – England v. Japan

November 28: National Dog Show 2024

November 28: NFL Thanksgiving Game – Miami Dolphins vs. Green Bay Packers

November 29: Big Ten Women’s Volleyball – Oregon vs. UCLA

November 29: Big Ten Men’s Basketball – Pittsburg vs. Ohio State

November 29: Premier League Matchweek 13

November 29: ISU World Cup Speed Skating – Beijing

November 29: Big Ten Football 2024 – Nebraska vs. Iowa

November 30: Big Ten Football 2024 – Week 14

November 30: Big Ten Men’s Basketball – Chicago State vs. Wisconsin

November 30: U.S. Women’s Soccer – USA vs. England (Spanish)

November 30: Autumn Nations Rugby – Ireland v. Australia

November 30: FIS Alpine World Cup: Killington

November 30: The Bayou Classic – Grambling vs. Southern

November 30: Big East Men’s Basketball – Harvard vs. St. John’s

November 30: Big East Men’s Basketball – Maryland Eastern Shore vs. UConn

November 30: WWE Survivor Series: WarGames