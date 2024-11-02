HomeNewsPeacock: New Movies, Shows & Live Sports Events Premiering In November, 2024
Peacock: New Movies, Shows & Live Sports Events Premiering In November, 2024

Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them

Peacock has revealed new movies, shows, live sports, and live events arriving on the streaming platform during the month of November, 2024. On the first of the month, over 100 new titles premiere including movies from the Back to the Future franchise, Jurassic Park franchise, Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them franchise, and Jason Bourne franchise.

Single movies arriving on the service include popular hits such as Billy Madison, Black Hawk Down, Casino, The Departed, The Legend of Frosty The Snowman, Sing, Silver Linings Playbook, and Walk The Line, to name a few. See the list below for upcoming titles. Scroll to the bottom for live sports events.

New Movies & Shows Premiering On Peacock, Nov. 2024

November 1  
The American President 
Angels Sing 
Annie (1982) 
Annie (2014) 
Appetite for Love 
Atomic Blonde* 
Back To The Future 
Back To The Future II 
Back To The Future III 
Before The Devil Knows You’re Dead 
Belfast* 
Billy Madison 
Black Hawk Down 
Black Nativity 
Blockers* 
The Bourne Identity 
The Bourne Legacy 
The Bourne Supremacy 
The Bourne Ultimatum 
Casino 
CBGB 
A Christmas In Vermont 
Curious George: A Very Monkey Christmas 
The Day After Tomorrow 
The Day Day The Earth Stood Still 
The Departed 
Dick (1999)* 
Die Hard 
Dirty Dancing (1987)* 
Dirty Dancing (2017)* 
Dirty Dancing 2: Havana Nights* 
The Dog Lover’s Guide to Dating 
Don’t Be Afraid of The Dark 
Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch* 
Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax 
Erin Brockovich 
Face/Off 
The Family Man 
The Family Stone 
Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them 
Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald 
Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore 
Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw 
Flight 
Flip That Romance 
Game 6 
Hannibal 
Harry and the Hendersons 
Heaven Is For Real 
Hell Or High Water* 
Hidden Figures 
A Holiday For Harmony (Streaming Premiere) 
Interstellar 
It’s A Very Very Muppet Christmas Movie 
It’s Complicated 
The Journey Ahead 
Jurassic Park 
Jurassic Park III 
Jurassic World 
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom 
King Kong 
The Legend of Frosty The Snowman 
Les Miserables 
Liar, Liar 
Little Fockers 
The Lost World: Jurassic Park 
Madagascar 
Major Payne 
Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again! 
Meet The Fockers 
Meet The Parents 
Mixed Nuts* 
Moulin Rouge 
My Sweet Austrian Holiday (Hallmark)+ 
Mystery 101: Pilot 
Norm Of The North 
Notting Hill 
Paddington 
Penguins of Madagascar 
The Perfect Holiday 
Phil 
Pitch Perfect* 
Pitch Perfect 3* 
Quigley Down Under 
Red Riding: 1974 
Red Riding: 1980 
Red Riding: 1983 
A Ring by Spring 
Ruby Herring Mysteries: Her Last Breath 
Ruby Herring Mysteries: Prediction Murder 
Ruby Herring Mysteries: Silent Witness 
Scary Stories To Tell In The Dark 
The Secrets of Bella Vista 
The Silence of The Lambs 
Silver Linings Playbook 
Sing 
Soul Food 
Spirit: Stallion of Cimarron 
Sweet Carolina 
Ted 
There Be Dragons 
This Christmas* 
The Truman Show 
The Turkey Bowl 
Una 
Volcano 
Walk The Line 
The Warlords 
 
November 2 
A Carol For Two (Hallmark)+ 
The Outfit* 
Saturday Night Live, Season 50 (NBC) 
 
November 3 
Our Holiday Story (Hallmark)+ 
 
November 4 
Holiday Mismatch (Hallmark)+ 
Mr. Jones 
 
November 5 
2024 Presidential Election 
 
November 6 
After the Ball 
Divorce Bait 
From Time to Time 
Paradise Hills 
So Undercover 
Tiger Eyes 
 
November 7 
Eat Slay Love (Peacock Original)* 
Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa 

November 8 
Five Gold Rings (Hallmark)+ 
I Hate I Love You (Streaming Premiere)* 
 
November 9 
Trivia at St. Nick’s (Hallmark)+ 
 
November 10 
Santa Tell Me (Hallmark)+ 
 
November 11 
Manson: The Women 
Night School* 
Love After Lockup, Seasons 1-5 (We TV) 
Mama June: From Not to Hot, Seasons 1-6 (We TV) 
‘Tis the Season to Be Irish (Hallmark)+ 
After the Ball 
Divorce Bait 
From Time to Time 
Paradise Hills 
So Undercover 
Tiger Eyes 
 
November 12 
Anatomy of a Crime 
Firestarter (2022)* 
 
November 13 
St. Denis Medical, Season 1 Premiere (NBC) 
 
November 14 
The Day Of The Jackal (Peacock Original)* 
2024 Audio Description Awards Gala 
 
November 15 
A Reason for the Season (Hallmark)+ 
Fast X* 
Marrowbone 
Twisters (Peacock Exclusive)* 
 
November 16 
Christmas with the Singhs (Hallmark)+ 
Furious 7 
Miss Universo 2024 
You Won’t Be Alone* 
 
November 17 
Jingle Bell Run (Hallmark)+ 
 
November 18 
Bet On Black, Season 4 (Revolt) 
Confessions of a Christmas Letter (Hallmark)+ 
 
November 19 
Making Manson (Peacock Original)*  
  
November 20 
Defying Gravity: The Curtain Rises on Wicked (NBC) 
Night Court, Season 3 Premiere (NBC) 
The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills, Season 14 Premiere (Bravo) 
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show, Season 2 Premiere (Bravo Digital) 
St. Denis Medical Premiere (NBC) 
 
November 21 
Based On A True Story, Season 2 (Peacock Original)* 
Clerks III* 
Press Start, Season 1 (Peacock Original)* 
 
November 22 
A Novel Noel (Hallmark)+ 
 
November 23 
Ambulance* 
Christmas on Call (Hallmark)+ 
I Am Not Your Negro 
 
November 24 
On the Rise: Juju Watkins, Season 1 – Premiere (NBC) 
Three Wiser Men and a Boy (Hallmark)+ 
 
November 25 
Inside Track: The Business of Formula 1, Season 1 – Premiere (CNBC) 
Married To Medicine: Atlanta, Season 11 – Premiere (Bravo) 
To Have and To Holiday (Hallmark)+ 
 
November 26 
Queen of The Capital 
 
November 27 
The Real Murders of Atlanta, Season 3 – All Episodes, 10 Episodes (Oxygen) 
 
November 28 
Christmas Under the Lights (Hallmark)+ 
Countdown to Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade (NBC) 
Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 2024 (Streaming Exclusive) 
A Saturday Night Live Thanksgiving Special 
 
November 29 
Debbie Macomber’s Joyful Mrs. Miracle (Hallmark)+ 
The One That Got Away* 
 
November 30 
A ‘90s Christmas (Hallmark)+ 
Deck the Walls (Hallmark)+ 
Hick 
Mad To Be Normal 

Live Sports & Events On Peacock, Nov. 2024 

New Episodes Weekly: 
Chris Simms Unbuttoned (Monday, Thursday and Friday) 
The Dan Patrick Show (Monday through Friday) 
Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry (Monday through Friday) 
PFT Live (Monday through Friday) 
The Dan Le Batard with Stugotz (Monday through Friday) 
FNIA Podcast (Wednesday) 
Benny vs. The Penny (Friday) 
Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry (Sunday) 
 
November 1: Notre Dame Hockey – Wisconsin vs. Notre Dame 
November 1: Breeders’ Cup World Championships 
November 1: World Aquatics Swimming World Cup 2024 
November 1: ISU Grand Prix Figure Skating 2024 – Grand Prix de France 
November 2: WWE Crown Jewel 
November 2: Big Ten Football 2024 – Week 10 
November 2: Notre Dame Hockey – Wisconsin vs. Notre Dame 
November 2: Autumn Nations Rugby – England v. New Zealand 
November 2: Autumn Nations Rugby – Scotland v. Fiji 
November 2: USL Super League – Dallas Trinity FC vs. Fort Lauderdale United FC 
November 2: USL Super League – Tampa Bay Sun FC vs. Lexington SC 
November 2: LIGA MX – Chivas vs. Pumas UNAM (Spanish) 
November 2: ISU World Cup Short Track – Salt Lake City 
November 2: Premier League Matchweek 10 
November 3: NFL Sunday Night Football – Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Philadelphia Eagles 
November 3: USL Super League – DC Power FC vs. Carolina Ascent FC 
November 4: Big Ten Men’s Basketball – Lehigh vs. Northwestern 
November 7: ISU Grand Prix Figure Skating 2024 – NHK Trophy 
November 8: Big Ten Men’s Basketball – SIU Edwardsville vs. Illinois 
November 8: Big East Men’s Basketball – George Mason vs. Marquette 
November 8: Autumn Nations Rugby – Ireland v. New Zealand 
November 8: ISU Four Continents Short Track Championships – Salt Lake City 
November 9: Big Ten Football 2024 – Week 11 
November 9: Notre Dame Football – Florida State vs. Notre Dame 
November 9: Big Ten Men’s Basketball – Omaha vs. Minnesota 
November 9: Autumn Nations Rugby – England v. Australia 
November 9: Autumn Nations Rugby – Italy v. Argentina 
November 9: Autumn Nations Rugby – France v. Japan 
November 9: LIGA MX – Chivas vs. Atlético San Luis (Spanish) 
November 9: Big Ten Women’s Volleyball – Penn State vs. Wisconsin 
November 9: USL Super League – Carolina Ascent FC vs. Spokane Zephyr FC 
November 9: USL Super League – Lexington SC vs. Dallas Trinity FC 
November 9: USL Super League – Fort Lauderdale United FC vs. Tampa Bay Sun FC  
November 9: Premier League Matchweek 11 
November 10: NFL Sunday Night Football – Detroit Lions vs. Houston Texans 
November 10: Autumn Nations Rugby – Wales v. Fiji 
November 10: Autumn Nations Rugby – Scotland v South Africa 
November 10: NASCAR Cup Series Race – Phoenix 
November 12: Big Ten Men’s Basketball – St. Francis (PA) vs. Penn State 
November 13: USL Super League – Lexington SC vs. Spokane Zephyr FC 
November 13: USL Super League – DC Power FC vs. Brooklyn FC 
November 15: U.S. Men’s Soccer – USA vs. TBD (Spanish) 
November 15: Big Ten Men’s Basketball – Alabama vs. Purdue 
November 15: Big Ten Men’s Basketball – Virginia Tech vs. Penn State 
November 15: Big Ten Men’s Basketball – Eastern Illinois vs. Northwestern 
November 15: Big Ten Men’s Basketball – Arizona vs. Wisconsin 
November 15: Autumn Nations Rugby – Ireland v. Argentina 
November 15: ISU Grand Prix Figure Skating 2024 – Finlandia Trophy 
November 15: ISU Four Continents Speed Skating Championships – Hachinohe City 
November 16: Big Ten Football 2024 – Week 12 
November 16: Notre Dame Football – Virginia vs. Notre Dame 
November 16: Big Ten Men’s Basketball – South Carolina vs. Indiana 
November 16: Big East Men’s Basketball – Notre Dame vs. Georgetown 
November 16: USL Super League – Tampa Bay Sun FC vs. Carolina Ascent FC 
November 16: Autumn Nations Rugby – Scotland v. Portugal 
November 16: Autumn Nations Rugby – England v. South Africa 
November 16: Autumn Nations Rugby – France v. New Zealand 
November 17: NFL Sunday Night Football – Indianapolis Colts vs. New York Jets 
November 17: Autumn Nations Rugby – Italy v. Georgia 
November 17: Autumn Nations Rugby – Wales v. Australia 
November 18: U.S. Men’s Soccer – USA vs. TBD (Spanish) 
November 19: Big Ten Men’s Basketball – Samford vs. Michigan State 
November 19: Big East Men’s Basketball – Penn vs. Villanova 
November 20: Big Ten Men’s Basketball – Merrimack vs. Rutgers 
November 20: Big Ten Men’s Basketball – San Jose State vs. USC 
November 20: USL Super League – Dallas Trinity FC vs. Spokane Zephyr FC 
November 20: 2024 Rolex LPGA Awards 
November 22: Autumn Nations Rugby – France v. Argentina 
November 22: Notre Dame Hockey – Minnesota vs. Notre Dame 
November 22: ISU World Cup Speed Skating – Nagano 
November 22: ISU Grand Prix Figure Skating 2024 – Cup of China 
November 23: Big Ten Football 2024 – Week 13 
November 23: Notre Dame Football – Army vs. Notre Dame 
November 23: Notre Dame Hockey – Minnesota vs. Notre Dame 
November 23: USL Super League – Carolina Ascent FC vs. Dallas Trinity FC 
November 23: USL Super League – Fort Lauderdale United FC vs. DC Power FC  
November 23: Autumn Nations Rugby – Ireland v. Fiji 
November 23: Autumn Nations Rugby – Wales v. South Africa 
November 23: Autumn Nations Rugby – Italy v. New Zealand 
November 23: Big Ten Women’s Basketball – Notre Dame vs. USC 
November 23: FIS Austria 2024-25 
November 23: Premier League Matchweek 12 
November 24: NFL Sunday Night Football – Philadelphia Eagles vs. Los Angeles Rams 
November 24: Autumn Nations Rugby – Scotland v. Australia 
November 24: Autumn Nations Rugby – England v. Japan 
November 28: National Dog Show 2024 
November 28: NFL Thanksgiving Game – Miami Dolphins vs. Green Bay Packers 
November 29: Big Ten Women’s Volleyball – Oregon vs. UCLA 
November 29: Big Ten Men’s Basketball – Pittsburg vs. Ohio State 
November 29: Premier League Matchweek 13 
November 29: ISU World Cup Speed Skating – Beijing 
November 29: Big Ten Football 2024 – Nebraska vs. Iowa 
November 30: Big Ten Football 2024 – Week 14 
November 30: Big Ten Men’s Basketball – Chicago State vs. Wisconsin 
November 30: U.S. Women’s Soccer – USA vs. England (Spanish) 
November 30: Autumn Nations Rugby – Ireland v. Australia 
November 30: FIS Alpine World Cup: Killington 
November 30: The Bayou Classic – Grambling vs. Southern 
November 30: Big East Men’s Basketball – Harvard vs. St. John’s 
November 30: Big East Men’s Basketball – Maryland Eastern Shore vs. UConn 
November 30: WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 

