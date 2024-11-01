Home4k Blu-rayLimited Time Deal: Seven Samurai 4k Ultra HD 3-Disc Edition 50% Off
Limited Time Deal: Seven Samurai 4k Ultra HD 3-Disc Edition 50% Off

Seven Samurai Blu-ray Criterion
Seven Samurai (1954) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

This deal on the Seven Samurai 3-disc 4k Blu-ray edition from The Criterion Criterion won’t last. Right now, the edition (releasing Nov. 12, 2024) is on sale for $29.95 at Amazon. That’s a 50% discount off the list price of $59.95 and far less than Criterion’s current price of $47.96.

The new presentation of Seven Samurai (1954) was derived from a 4k digital restoration and includes the original uncompressed monaural soundtrack and optional DTS-HD Master Audio 2.0 track. On 4k Blu-ray, the film is formatted in 3840 x 2160 resolution with an aspect ratio of 1.37:1.

The 3-disc edition includes one Ultra HD Blu-ray and two HD Blu-rays with the film and special features. Legacy bonus features include audio commentaries, the 2-hour conversation My Life in Cinema (1993) with director Akira Kurosawa and filmmaker Nagisa Oshima, the documentary Seven Samurai”: Origins and Influences, and more.

Jump over to on Amazon to grab Seven Samurai on 4k Blu-ray for only $29.95. Or, see complete details on the 3-disc 4k UHD edition from The Criterion Collection.

By the way, the 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray edition of Seven Samurai can also be grabbed for 50% off during Barnes & Noble’s limited time sale.

Marvel Studios’ Loki — The Complete Second Season Will Release On 4k Blu-ray, This Time With Dolby Vision
