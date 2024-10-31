Marvel Studios’ Loki — The Complete Second Season Limited Edition 4k SteelBook Buy on Amazon

Marvel Studios’ Loki — The Complete Second Season has been dated for release on 4k Blu-ray from Disney/Buena Vista on December 3, 2024. The Limited Edition SteelBook includes two Ultra HD Blu-ray BD-100 Discs with all episodes from the season, this time presented in Dolby Vision HDR (Season One only included HDR10).

In addition, the SteelBook edition features unique artwork from artist Attila Szarka, as well as collectors cards and new bonus features not available in digital formats.

On 4k Blu-ray, each episode is presented in 2160p resolution with Dolby Vision/HDR10 and Dolby Atmos audio. Dolby Vision has not previously been available on Disney+ physical media releases as well as Disney-produced feature films.

The aspect ratio of Loki episodes is 2.20:1, compared to 2.39:1 found with the other just-announced Disney+ series on disc including Ahsoka, Hawkeye, and The Mandalorian.

Bonus Features

Loki Through Time — Travel through over a decade of Loki’s timeline with Tom Hiddleston, Kevin Feige and more as they dive deeper into the villainous yet lovable character that fans can’t get enough of in the Loki series.

— Travel through over a decade of Loki’s timeline with Tom Hiddleston, Kevin Feige and more as they dive deeper into the villainous yet lovable character that fans can’t get enough of in the Loki series. Gag Reel — Take a look at some of the fun moments on set with the cast and crew of Loki Season 2.

— Take a look at some of the fun moments on set with the cast and crew of Loki Season 2. Assembled: The Making of Loki Season 2 — Join the cast and crew of Loki Season 2 as they pull back the curtain on Loki’s latest MCU adventure.

— Join the cast and crew of Loki Season 2 as they pull back the curtain on Loki’s latest MCU adventure. Deleted/Extended Scenes

What Would You Like? — Distraught after the events of season 1, Sylvie leaves the Citidel at the End of Time and finds an escape in a McDonald’s in 1982.

— Distraught after the events of season 1, Sylvie leaves the Citidel at the End of Time and finds an escape in a McDonald’s in 1982. Key Lime Break — Loki and Mobius share a moment savoring a key lime pie in the TVA lunchroom.

— Loki and Mobius share a moment savoring a key lime pie in the TVA lunchroom. Roll Call — Loki names off all the people who have spoken ill of him in the past, including a few recognizable names. Mobius tries to comfort him.

