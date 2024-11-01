New Netflix Movies & Shows Premiering In November, 2024

Want to know what movies and TV series are arriving on Netflix this November? Here’s a list of the upcoming titles arranged by premiere date. Content with foreign languages is indicated in parenthesis, but may offer subtitles in multiple languages. For example, It’s All Over: The Kiss That Changed Spanish Football is in Spanish (ES) but offers dozens of subtitle variations.

Premiering on November 1st are licensed tiles such as Goosebumps, Maid in Manhattan, Mr. Peabody & Sherman, Oblivion, Pompeii, The Scorpion King, Sixteen Candles, Superbad, The Whale, and Whiplash. Netflix Original TV series premiering on the first include Barbie Mysteries, the movie Let Go (native Swedish language), and the documentary It’s All Over: The Kiss That Changed Spanish Football mentioned above.

Later in month you’ll find Fast & Furious franchise films, Arcane: Season 2, Act I and Act II, Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson, and Chef’s Table: Volume 7, to name a few. See more titles below or view a list of 4k/HDR/Atmos titles on Netflix.

New Netflix Movies & Shows, Nov. 2024

Nov. 1

Barbie Mysteries: The Great Horse Chase

It’s All Over: The Kiss That Changed Spanish Football (ES)

Let Go (SE)

60 Days In: Season 7

A Paris Christmas Waltz

Fall Into Winter

Free State of Jones

Goosebumps

Just Go With It

Love in the Wild: Season 2

Maid in Manhattan

Mr. Peabody & Sherman

Oblivion

Pompeii

The Scorpion King

Sixteen Candles

Superbad

The Whale

Whiplash

Nov. 5

Dirty Jobs: Seasons 1-2

Love Village: Season 2 (JP)

Nov. 5

Dirty Jobs: Seasons 1-2

Love Village: Season 2 (JP)

Nov. 6

Love Is Blind: Argentina (AR)

Meet Me Next Christmas

Pedro Páramo (MX)

Nov. 7

10 Days of a Curious Man (TR)

Born for the Spotlight (TW)

Countdown: Paul vs. Tyson

Face Off: Seasons 6-8

Outer Banks: Season 4, Part 2

Nov. 8

A Holiday Engagement

Bank Under Siege (ES)

The Cage (FR)

The Christmas Trap

Investigation Alien

My Dad’s Christmas Date

Mr. Plankton (KR)

Vijay 69 (IN)

Umjolo: The Gone Girl (ZA)

Nov. 9

Arcane: Season 2, Act I

The Lost City

Nov. 10

Focus

Nov. 11

Rob Peace

Nov. 12

Adrienne Iapalucci: Dark Queen

Rhythm + Flow: Brazil (BR)

The Fast and the Furious

2 Fast 2 Furious

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift

Fast & Furious

Fast Five

Fast & Furious 6

Nov. 13

Emilia Pérez (FR)

Hot Frosty

The Mothers of Penguins (PL)

Return of the King: The Fall and Rise of Elvis Presley

Sisters’ Feud (MX)

Sprint Part 2

Nov. 14

Beyond Goodbye (JP)

The Fairly OddParents: A New Wish

The Lost Children (CO)

Nov. 15

A.P. Bio: Seasons 1-4

Cobra Kai: Season 6, Part 2

Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson

Million Dollar Decorators: Season 2

Nov. 16

Arcane: Season 2, Act II

Nov. 18

Wonderoos: Season 2

Nov. 19

UNT. Adam Ray / Dr. Comedy Phil Special

Zombieverse: New Blood (KR)

Nov. 20

Adoration (IT)

Buy Now: The Shopping Conspiracy (GB)

GTMAX (FR)

The Merry Gentlemen

Our Oceans (GB)

Rhythm + Flow: Season 2

Shahs of Sunset: Seasons 3-4

Nov. 21

Maybe Baby 2 (DK)

Tokyo Override (JP)

Nov. 22

900 Days Without Anabel (ES)

The Empress: Season 2 (DE)

Gold Rush: Seasons 1-2

The Helicopter Heist (SE)

Joy (GB)

The Piano Lesson

Pokémon Horizons: The Series Part 4 (JP)

Spellbound

Tex Mex Motors: Season 2

Transmitzvah (AR)

When the Phone Rings (KR)

Nov. 23

Arcane: Season 2, Act III

Nov. 25

Cold Case: Who Killed JonBenét Ramsey

The Creature Cases: Chapter 4

Nov. 26

Anthony Jeselnik: Bones and All

Nov. 27

Chef’s Table: Volume 7

Our Little Secret

Nov. 28

Asaf (TR)

Is it Cake? Holiday

The Madness

Nov. 29

Senna (BR)

The Snow Sister (NO)