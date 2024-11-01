New Netflix Movies & Shows Premiering In November, 2024

Want to know what movies and TV series are arriving on Netflix this November? Here’s a list of the upcoming titles arranged by premiere date. Content with foreign languages is indicated in parenthesis, but may offer subtitles in multiple languages. For example, It’s All Over: The Kiss That Changed Spanish Football is in Spanish (ES) but offers dozens of subtitle variations.
Premiering on November 1st are licensed tiles such as Goosebumps, Maid in Manhattan, Mr. Peabody & Sherman, Oblivion, Pompeii, The Scorpion King, Sixteen Candles, Superbad, The Whale, and Whiplash. Netflix Original TV series premiering on the first include Barbie Mysteries, the movie Let Go (native Swedish language), and the documentary It’s All Over: The Kiss That Changed Spanish Football mentioned above.
Later in month you’ll find Fast & Furious franchise films, Arcane: Season 2, Act I and Act II, Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson, and Chef’s Table: Volume 7, to name a few. See more titles below or view a list of 4k/HDR/Atmos titles on Netflix.
New Netflix Movies & Shows, Nov. 2024
Nov. 1
Barbie Mysteries: The Great Horse Chase
It’s All Over: The Kiss That Changed Spanish Football (ES)
Let Go (SE)
60 Days In: Season 7
A Paris Christmas Waltz
Fall Into Winter
Free State of Jones
Goosebumps
Just Go With It
Love in the Wild: Season 2
Maid in Manhattan
Mr. Peabody & Sherman
Oblivion
Pompeii
The Scorpion King
Sixteen Candles
Superbad
The Whale
Whiplash
Nov. 5
Dirty Jobs: Seasons 1-2
Love Village: Season 2 (JP)
Nov. 6
Love Is Blind: Argentina (AR)
Meet Me Next Christmas
Pedro Páramo (MX)
Nov. 7
10 Days of a Curious Man (TR)
Born for the Spotlight (TW)
Countdown: Paul vs. Tyson
Face Off: Seasons 6-8
Outer Banks: Season 4, Part 2
Nov. 8
A Holiday Engagement
Bank Under Siege (ES)
The Cage (FR)
The Christmas Trap
Investigation Alien
My Dad’s Christmas Date
Mr. Plankton (KR)
Vijay 69 (IN)
Umjolo: The Gone Girl (ZA)
Nov. 9
Arcane: Season 2, Act I
The Lost City
Nov. 10
Focus
Nov. 11
Rob Peace
Nov. 12
Adrienne Iapalucci: Dark Queen
Rhythm + Flow: Brazil (BR)
The Fast and the Furious
2 Fast 2 Furious
The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift
Fast & Furious
Fast Five
Fast & Furious 6
Nov. 13
Emilia Pérez (FR)
Hot Frosty
The Mothers of Penguins (PL)
Return of the King: The Fall and Rise of Elvis Presley
Sisters’ Feud (MX)
Sprint Part 2
Nov. 14
Beyond Goodbye (JP)
The Fairly OddParents: A New Wish
The Lost Children (CO)
Nov. 15
A.P. Bio: Seasons 1-4
Cobra Kai: Season 6, Part 2
Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson
Million Dollar Decorators: Season 2
Nov. 16
Arcane: Season 2, Act II
Nov. 18
Wonderoos: Season 2
Nov. 19
UNT. Adam Ray / Dr. Comedy Phil Special
Zombieverse: New Blood (KR)
Nov. 20
Adoration (IT)
Buy Now: The Shopping Conspiracy (GB)
GTMAX (FR)
The Merry Gentlemen
Our Oceans (GB)
Rhythm + Flow: Season 2
Shahs of Sunset: Seasons 3-4
Nov. 21
Maybe Baby 2 (DK)
Tokyo Override (JP)
Nov. 22
900 Days Without Anabel (ES)
The Empress: Season 2 (DE)
Gold Rush: Seasons 1-2
The Helicopter Heist (SE)
Joy (GB)
The Piano Lesson
Pokémon Horizons: The Series Part 4 (JP)
Spellbound
Tex Mex Motors: Season 2
Transmitzvah (AR)
When the Phone Rings (KR)
Nov. 23
Arcane: Season 2, Act III
Nov. 25
Cold Case: Who Killed JonBenét Ramsey
The Creature Cases: Chapter 4
Nov. 26
Anthony Jeselnik: Bones and All
Nov. 27
Chef’s Table: Volume 7
Our Little Secret
Nov. 28
Asaf (TR)
Is it Cake? Holiday
The Madness
Nov. 29
Senna (BR)
The Snow Sister (NO)