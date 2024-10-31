Demolition Man (1999) Has Been Restored In 4k With Dolby Vision & Atmos

Demolition Man (1999) starring Sylvester Stallone and Wesley Snipes has been restored in 4k from the original 35mm camera negatives for release on Ultra HD Blu-ray and Blu-ray.
The limited editions from Arrow Video arrive in stores on December 17, 2024 and include bonus material such as new audio commentaries, interviews, artcards, graffiti stickers, and a 60-page perfect bound collector’s book.
On 4k Blu-ray, Demolition Man (1999) is presented in 2160p with Dolby Vision HDR. The soundtrack is offered in Dolby Atmos plus the original DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 mix.
Demolition Man (1999) is priced $37.14 (List: $49.95) on Blu-ray and $44.98 (List: $59.98) on 4k Blu-ray. Buy on Amazon
Limited Edition Features
- Brand new 4K restoration from the original 35mm camera negative by Arrow Films, approved by director Marco Brambilla
- Includes both the domestic ‘Taco Bell’ and international ‘Pizza Hut’ versions of the film presented via seamless branching
- 4K Ultra HD (2160p) presentation in Dolby Vision (HDR10 compatible)
- Original lossless DTS-HD MA 5.1 and Dolby Atmos audio options
- Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing
- Brand new audio commentary by director Marco Brambilla and screenwriter Daniel Waters
- Brand new audio commentary by film historian Mike White of the Projection Booth podcast
- Archive audio commentary by Marco Brambilla and producer Joel Silver
- Demolition Design, a new interview with production designer David L. Snyder
- Cryo Action, a new interview with stunt coordinator Charles Percini
- Biggs’ Body Shoppe, a new interview with special make-up effects artist Chris Biggs
- Tacos and Hockey Pucks, a new interview with body effects set coordinator Jeff Farley
- Somewhere Over the Rambo, a new visual essay by film scholar Josh Nelson
- Theatrical trailer
- Image gallery
- 60-page perfect bound collector’s book featuring new writing by film critics Clem Bastow, William Bibbiani, Priscilla Page and Martyn Pedler
- Limited edition packaging featuring newly commissioned artwork by Laurie Greasley
- Double-sided fold-out poster featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Laurie Greasley
- 6 postcard sized artcards
- Three Seashells’ and ‘Edgar Friendly graffiti’ stickers
- Reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Laurie Greasley