Demolition Man (1999) Has Been Restored In 4k With Dolby Vision & Atmos

Demolition Man (1999) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray Limited Edition Buy on Amazon

Demolition Man (1999) starring Sylvester Stallone and Wesley Snipes has been restored in 4k from the original 35mm camera negatives for release on Ultra HD Blu-ray and Blu-ray.

The limited editions from Arrow Video arrive in stores on December 17, 2024 and include bonus material such as new audio commentaries, interviews, artcards, graffiti stickers, and a 60-page perfect bound collector’s book.

On 4k Blu-ray, Demolition Man (1999) is presented in 2160p with Dolby Vision HDR. The soundtrack is offered in Dolby Atmos plus the original DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 mix.

Demolition Man (1999) is priced $37.14 (List: $49.95) on Blu-ray and $44.98 (List: $59.98) on 4k Blu-ray. Buy on Amazon

Limited Edition Features

Brand new 4K restoration from the original 35mm camera negative by Arrow Films, approved by director Marco Brambilla

Includes both the domestic ‘Taco Bell’ and international ‘Pizza Hut’ versions of the film presented via seamless branching

4K Ultra HD (2160p) presentation in Dolby Vision (HDR10 compatible)

Original lossless DTS-HD MA 5.1 and Dolby Atmos audio options

Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing

Brand new audio commentary by director Marco Brambilla and screenwriter Daniel Waters

Brand new audio commentary by film historian Mike White of the Projection Booth podcast

Archive audio commentary by Marco Brambilla and producer Joel Silver

Demolition Design, a new interview with production designer David L. Snyder

Cryo Action, a new interview with stunt coordinator Charles Percini

Biggs’ Body Shoppe, a new interview with special make-up effects artist Chris Biggs

Tacos and Hockey Pucks, a new interview with body effects set coordinator Jeff Farley

Somewhere Over the Rambo, a new visual essay by film scholar Josh Nelson

Theatrical trailer

Image gallery

60-page perfect bound collector’s book featuring new writing by film critics Clem Bastow, William Bibbiani, Priscilla Page and Martyn Pedler

Limited edition packaging featuring newly commissioned artwork by Laurie Greasley

Double-sided fold-out poster featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Laurie Greasley

6 postcard sized artcards

Three Seashells’ and ‘Edgar Friendly graffiti’ stickers

Reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Laurie Greasley