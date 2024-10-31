Home4k Blu-rayDemolition Man (1999) Has Been Restored In 4k With Dolby Vision &...
4k Blu-rayBlu-ray DiscNews

Demolition Man (1999) Has Been Restored In 4k With Dolby Vision & Atmos

HD Report
By HD Report
0
Demolition Man 4k UHD Limited Edition
Demolition Man (1999) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray Limited Edition Buy on Amazon

Demolition Man (1999) starring Sylvester Stallone and Wesley Snipes has been restored in 4k from the original 35mm camera negatives for release on Ultra HD Blu-ray and Blu-ray.

The limited editions from Arrow Video arrive in stores on December 17, 2024 and include bonus material such as new audio commentaries, interviews, artcards, graffiti stickers, and a 60-page perfect bound collector’s book.

On 4k Blu-ray, Demolition Man (1999) is presented in 2160p with Dolby Vision HDR. The soundtrack is offered in Dolby Atmos plus the original DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 mix.

Demolition Man (1999) is priced $37.14 (List: $49.95) on Blu-ray and $44.98 (List: $59.98) on 4k Blu-ray. Buy on Amazon

Limited Edition Features

  • Brand new 4K restoration from the original 35mm camera negative by Arrow Films, approved by director Marco Brambilla
  • Includes both the domestic ‘Taco Bell’ and international ‘Pizza Hut’ versions of the film presented via seamless branching
  • 4K Ultra HD (2160p) presentation in Dolby Vision (HDR10 compatible)
  • Original lossless DTS-HD MA 5.1 and Dolby Atmos audio options
  • Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing
  • Brand new audio commentary by director Marco Brambilla and screenwriter Daniel Waters
  • Brand new audio commentary by film historian Mike White of the Projection Booth podcast
  • Archive audio commentary by Marco Brambilla and producer Joel Silver
  • Demolition Design, a new interview with production designer David L. Snyder
  • Cryo Action, a new interview with stunt coordinator Charles Percini
  • Biggs’ Body Shoppe, a new interview with special make-up effects artist Chris Biggs
  • Tacos and Hockey Pucks, a new interview with body effects set coordinator Jeff Farley
  • Somewhere Over the Rambo, a new visual essay by film scholar Josh Nelson
  • Theatrical trailer
  • Image gallery
  • 60-page perfect bound collector’s book featuring new writing by film critics Clem Bastow, William Bibbiani, Priscilla Page and Martyn Pedler
  • Limited edition packaging featuring newly commissioned artwork by Laurie Greasley
  • Double-sided fold-out poster featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Laurie Greasley
  • 6 postcard sized artcards
  • Three Seashells’ and ‘Edgar Friendly graffiti’ stickers
  • Reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Laurie Greasley
Demolition Man 4k UHD Limited Edition open
Demolition Man (1999) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray Limited Edition Buy on Amazon
Previous article
The Killer’s Game Releasing on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, DVD + Amazon Exclusive 4k SteelBook
HD Report
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Seinfeld in 4k!

Seinfeld The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

Tulsa King Season Two!

Hot 4k Blu-rays!

Friends: The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray
Transformers 7-Movie Collection 4k UHD Digital
The Crown The Complete Series Blu-ray

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2024 HD Report All Rights Reserved
MORE STORIES
The Killers Game 4k Blu-ray

The Killer’s Game Releasing on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, DVD + Amazon...

HD Report - 0
Seinfeld- The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

Seinfeld Episodes Remastered In 4k In ‘The Complete Series’ on Ultra...

HD Report - 0
Joker- Folie à Deux digital poster 1000px

Joker: Folie à Deux Released In Digital Including 4k w/Dolby Vision...

HD Report - 0