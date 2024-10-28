The Lord Of The Rings Trilogy Packaged In Limited 4k Edition With ‘One Ring’ Replica

The Lord of the Rings: The Motion Picture Trilogy 4k Limited Edition w/book packaging & One Ring replica Buy on Amazon

The Lord of the Rings: The Motion Picture Trilogy has been packaged in a special limited edition book set for release on December 20, 2024. The edition includes both the Theatrical and Extended versions of each film on 4k Blu-ray Disc.

The Limited Edition from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment features new book packaging with faux-leather finish, gold foil, and embossing, along with a Noble Collection “One Ring” replica and protective “The Lord of the Rings” stamped pouch.

The Lord of the Rings: The Motion Picture Trilogy One Ring Special Edition is priced $157.32 on Amazon. (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee)

Note: This edition imported from the UK for distribution in the US. The 4k Ultra HD Blu-rays are Region-Free, meaning, the discs play on any 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray.

The Lord of the Rings: The Motion Picture Trilogy 4k Limited Edition with book packaging and One Ring replica

Special Features

Theatrical and Extended Editions in 4K Ultra HD

Limited New Book Packaging with faux-leather finish, gold foil, and embossing

Noble Collection One Ring Replica

The Films

THE LORD OF THE RINGS: THE FELLOWSHIP OF THE RING: With the help of a courageous Fellowship of friends and allies, Frodo embarks on a perilous mission to destroy the legendary One Ring.

THE LORD OF THE RINGS: THE TWO TOWERS: In the middle chapter of this historic movie trilogy, the Fellowship is broken, but it’s quest to destroy the One Ring continues.

THE LORD OF THE RINGS: THE RETURN OF THE KING: The final battle for Middle-earth begins. Frodo and Sam, led by Gollum, continue their dangerous mission toward the fires of Mount Doom in order to destroy the One Ring.

We rank The Lord of the Rings: The Motion Picture Trilogy on 4k Blu-ray in the Best Of All Time and the Best 4k Blu-ray of 2020. Read Review