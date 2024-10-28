HomeDealsGet A Panasonic 4k Blu-ray Player For Only $217
Get A Panasonic 4k Blu-ray Player For Only $217

Panasonic DP-UB420-K 4K Blu-ray Disc Player
Here’s a good deal that just popped up. The Panasonic DP-UB420 is currently on sale for $217 (List: $247.99) at Amazon. The DP-UB420 will play 4k Blu-rays, 3D Blu-rays, HD Blu-rays, DVDs, and CDs, as well as stream from services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+.

The Panasonic DP-UB420 4k Blu-ray player supports true 4k video with HDR10, HDR10+, and HLG High Dynamic Range formats (Dolby Vision is not supported), as well as playthrough of Dolby Atmos and DTS:X immersive audio formats.

The UB420 also features voice assistant with Alexa and Google Assistant, high-clarity premium sound, Twin HDMI for pure AV, and built-in wireless LAN (Wifi). This is a limited time deal. Jump over to Amazon for more details.

For more options, see our ranking of The Best 4k Blu-ray Players in 2024.

