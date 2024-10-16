Home4k Blu-rayAlfred Hitchcock: The Iconic Film Collection Features 6 Movies In Limited Edition...
4k Blu-rayBlu-ray DiscNews

Alfred Hitchcock: The Iconic Film Collection Features 6 Movies In Limited Edition Book Packaging

Jeff Chabot
By Jeff Chabot
0
Alfred Hitchcock 6-Movie 4K Collection - Limited Edition Coffee Table Book + Film Giftset book
Alfred Hitchcock: The Iconic Film Collection Buy on Amazon

Universal’s Alfred Hitchcock: The Iconic Film Collection is a 6-movie edition that champions physical media. The limited “coffee table” book-style packaging features storyboards, sketches, rare photos, and exclusive artwork by artist Tristan Eaton.

Over 15 hours of bonus features are included such as original documentaries, feature commentaries, interview excerpts, storyboards, production photographs, original theatrical trailers, and more.

The Alfred Hitchcock: The Iconic Film Collection includes iconic Hitchcock films Rear Window, To Catch a Thief, Vertigo, North by Northwest, Psycho and The Birds all in 4k on Ultra HD Blu-ray with Digital Copies.

Alfred Hitchcock: The Iconic Film Collection is list priced $173.99. Buy on Amazon (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee)

Alfred Hitchcock 6-Movie 4K Collection - Limited Edition Coffee Table Book + Film Giftset Limited Edition
Alfred Hitchcock: The Iconic Film Collection Buy on Amazon
Alfred Hitchcock 6-Movie 4K Collection - Limited Edition Coffee Table Book + Film Giftset graphic
Alfred Hitchcock: The Iconic Film Collection Buy on Amazon
Previous article
Cowboys & Aliens Newly Mastered In 4k On Ultra HD Blu-ray
Jeff Chabot
Jeff Chabothttps://hd-report.com
Jeff has a background in photography, video and television production. He writes about technology, broadcasting, home theater, and digital entertainment.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Samsung 4k TV Deal!

Samsung 65-inch OLED 4k TV Deal

Tulsa King Season Two!

Hot 4k Blu-rays!

Friends: The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray
Transformers 7-Movie Collection 4k UHD Digital
The Crown The Complete Series Blu-ray
The Wizard of OZ - 4k UHD 85th Anniversary Theater Edition skew

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2024 HD Report All Rights Reserved
MORE STORIES
Cowboys & Aliens 4k UHD

Cowboys & Aliens Newly Mastered In 4k On Ultra HD Blu-ray

HD Report - 0
Alien Romulus movie still

Alien: Romulus Is Now Available In Digital 4k UHD With Bonus...

HD Report - 0
Alien (1979) film still by HD Report

Alien Movies Ranked By Home Theater Experience: 4k, HDR, Atmos

HD Report - 0