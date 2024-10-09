Home4k Blu-rayChristopher Nolan's Interstellar Celebrates 10 Years With 4k Limited Edition & Theatrical...
4k Blu-rayBlu-ray DiscNews

Christopher Nolan’s Interstellar Celebrates 10 Years With 4k Limited Edition & Theatrical Release

HD Report
By HD Report
0
Interstellar 10th Anniversary Collectors Edition 4k UHD open
Interstellar 10th Anniversary 4k Ultra HD Limited Edition Buy on Amazon

Christopher Nolan’s epic sci-fi Interstellar will celebrate its 10th Anniversary with a limited theatrical showing and a 4k Ultra HD Limited Edition. The physical media edition arrives on December 10, 2024, and includes the new special feature “The Future Is Now: A Look Back at Interstellar,” containing interviews with Nolan, producers, and colleagues.

In addition, the collectible edition from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment includes reproductions of five costume patches, five theatrical poster reproductions, and a never-before-seen storyboard sequence from the director’s archives all housed in a limited edition Interstellar box set.

Interstellar 10th Anniversary 4k Ultra HD Limited Edition carries an MSRP of $67.99. Buy on Amazon

In theaters, Interstellar will be presented as an IMAX Exclusive Limited Engagement on December 6, 2024.

Special Features

  • NEW The Future Is Now: A Look Back at INTERSTELLAR – Explore the impact of INTERSTELLAR 10 years later through new interviews with director/co-writer Christopher Nolan, producer Emma Thomas, executive producer Kip Thorne, and co-writer Jonathan Nolan. From the development of prophetic black hole visuals to revolutionary production design for IMAX, further context is provided by colleagues and fans including director Peter Jackson (The Lord of the Rings) and director Denis Villeneuve (Dune).
  • The Science of Interstellar
  • Inside Interstellar:
    • Plotting an Interstellar Journey
    • Life on Cooper’s Farm
    • The Dust
    • TARS and CASE
    • The Cosmic Sounds of Interstellar
    • The Space Suits
    • The Endurance
    • Shooting in Iceland: Miller’s Planet / Mann’s Planet
    • The Ranger and the Lander
    • Miniatures in Space
    • The Simulation of Zero-G
    • Celestial Landmarks
    • Across All Dimensions and Time
    • Final Thoughts
  • Roundtables:
    • Creating Interstellar
    • Experiencing Interstellar
  • Trailers
Interstellar 10th Anniversary Collectors Edition 4k UHD angle
Interstellar 10th Anniversary 4k Ultra HD Collector’s Edition Buy on Amazon

Description: Celebrate ten thrilling years of INTERSTELLAR with this deluxe collector’s edition exclusively featuring THE FUTURE IS NOW, a new featurette looking back at this landmark epic from Oscar-winning director Christopher Nolan (OPPENHEIMER). A team of pioneers undertakes the most important mission in human history—to discover whether mankind has a future among the stars. Oscar-winner Matthew McConaughey stars as the ex-pilot turned farmer who is forced to leave his family and a foundering Earth behind, to lead an expedition traveling beyond this galaxy. This limited set includes the feature film on both 4K Ultra-HD and Blu-ray, a separate disc containing Special Features, reproductions of five costume patches, five theatrical poster reproductions, and a never-before-seen storyboard sequence from the director’s archives.

Previous article
Deal Alert: Superman 5-Film (1978 – 1987) 4k UHD Collection 50% Off
HD Report
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Samsung 4k TV Deal!

Samsung 65-inch OLED 4k TV Deal

Tulsa King Season Two!

Hot 4k Blu-rays!

Friends: The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray
Transformers 7-Movie Collection 4k UHD Digital
The Crown The Complete Series Blu-ray
The Wizard of OZ - 4k UHD 85th Anniversary Theater Edition skew

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2024 HD Report All Rights Reserved
MORE STORIES
Superman 5-Film Collection 4k Blu-ray

Deal Alert: Superman 5-Film (1978 – 1987) 4k UHD Collection 50%...

HD Report - 0
Panasonic DP-UB9820 4k Blu-ray player drop

Panasonic 4k Blu-ray Player (DP-UB820) Deal During #PrimeBigDay @Amazon

DealFinder - 0
Denon AVR-S760H 7.2 Ch AVR 2021

Deal Alert: 42% Off Denon 7.2 Channel Dolby Atmos / DTS:X...

DealFinder - 0