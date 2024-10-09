Christopher Nolan’s Interstellar Celebrates 10 Years With 4k Limited Edition & Theatrical Release

Interstellar 10th Anniversary 4k Ultra HD Limited Edition Buy on Amazon

Christopher Nolan’s epic sci-fi Interstellar will celebrate its 10th Anniversary with a limited theatrical showing and a 4k Ultra HD Limited Edition. The physical media edition arrives on December 10, 2024, and includes the new special feature “The Future Is Now: A Look Back at Interstellar,” containing interviews with Nolan, producers, and colleagues.

In addition, the collectible edition from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment includes reproductions of five costume patches, five theatrical poster reproductions, and a never-before-seen storyboard sequence from the director’s archives all housed in a limited edition Interstellar box set.

Interstellar 10th Anniversary 4k Ultra HD Limited Edition carries an MSRP of $67.99.

In theaters, Interstellar will be presented as an IMAX Exclusive Limited Engagement on December 6, 2024.

Special Features

NEW The Future Is Now: A Look Back at INTERSTELLAR – Explore the impact of INTERSTELLAR 10 years later through new interviews with director/co-writer Christopher Nolan, producer Emma Thomas, executive producer Kip Thorne, and co-writer Jonathan Nolan. From the development of prophetic black hole visuals to revolutionary production design for IMAX, further context is provided by colleagues and fans including director Peter Jackson (The Lord of the Rings) and director Denis Villeneuve (Dune).

Inside Interstellar: Plotting an Interstellar Journey Life on Cooper’s Farm The Dust TARS and CASE The Cosmic Sounds of Interstellar The Space Suits The Endurance Shooting in Iceland: Miller’s Planet / Mann’s Planet The Ranger and the Lander Miniatures in Space The Simulation of Zero-G Celestial Landmarks Across All Dimensions and Time Final Thoughts

Roundtables: Creating Interstellar Experiencing Interstellar

Trailers

Interstellar 10th Anniversary 4k Ultra HD Collector's Edition

