Deal Alert: Superman 5-Film (1978 – 1987) 4k UHD Collection 50% Off

Superman 5-Film Collection on 4k Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

Warner Bros.’ Superman 5-Film Collection (1978-1987) with 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray copies of Superman films starring Christopher Reeve is only $64.99 right now during Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Day sale. The collection has a list price of $134.98, making this a 52% discount for a limited time.

The Superman 5-Film Collection (1978-1987) includes Superman The Movie (the only title in this group previously released on 4k Blu-ray), Superman II (1980), Superman III (1983), Superman IV: The Quest for Peace (1987), and Superman II: The Richard Donner Cut (2006).

On 4k Blu-ray and in 4k Digital the movies are presented in 2160p resolution with HDR10 High Dynamic Range. Audio with the 4k Blu-ray and 4k Digital is provided in Dolby Atmos /TrueHD 7.1. The 1080p Blu-rays offer DTS-HD Master Audio 5. 1. Subtitles are provided in English SDH, French, and Spanish.

Runtimes of each movie are as follows: Superman The Movie (143 Mins.), Superman II (127 Mins.), Superman II: The Richard Donner Cut (116 Mins.), Superman III (125 Mins.), and Superman IV: The Quest for Peace (90 Mins.)

Jump over to Amazon to grab the Superman 5-Film Collection (1978-1987) on 4k Blu-ray & Blu-ray for only $64.99.