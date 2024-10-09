Kickboxer starring Jean-Claude Van Damme Has Been Remastered In 4k

Kickboxer (1989) 4k Blu-ray Limited Edition 3-Disc SteelBook Buy on Amazon

Kickboxer (1989) starring Jean-Claude Van Damme has been remastered in 4k and will be released in a 3-disc Ultra HD Blu-ray/Blu-ray SteelBook edition on December 3, 2024.

The 3-disc edition from Lionsgate includes one 4k Blu-ray Disc and two Blu-ray Discs, the second of which contains extra bonus material.

Pre-orders for the Amazon Exclusive physical media edition are currently priced $34.99 US. Order Kickboxer (1989) on 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray in SteelBook packaging from Amazon.

Logline: Kurt Sloane must learn the ancient kick boxing art of Muay Thai in order to avenge his brother.