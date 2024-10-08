Panasonic 4k Blu-ray Player (DP-UB820) Deal During #PrimeBigDay @Amazon

Panasonic DP-UB9820 4k Blu-ray player Buy on Amazon

Have you been looking to upgrade your 4k Blu-ray player or purchase one for the first time? Right now, during Amazon’s Prime Big Deal event, the Panasonic DP-UB9820 is on sale for $402 (List: $498).

The Panasonic DP-UB820 4k Blu-ray player supports just about everything you need for a cutting-edge home theater including playback of true 4k resolution through 4k Blu-rays and streaming services via apps, 3D compatibility with 3D TVs, and HDR via HLG, Dolby Vision, HDR10, and even HDR10+.

We rank the Panasonic DP-UB820 among the best 4k Blu-ray players of 2024, second only to the flagship Panasonic DP-UB9000 which sells for around $1k.

Product Features

Premium 4K Ultra HD Blu Ray Player for a Spectacular Home Theater Experience: Enjoy your library of special-edition Blu Ray, rare DVDs, or streamed content in true cinematic style with immersive video and audio.Operating temperature range : plus5°C to plus35°C ( plus41°F to plus95°F)

Smart and Streaming Features: Works with Alexa and Google Assistant for voice command without your remote. Connect to wireless network to stream 4K VOD content through Netflix, YouTube or Prime Video

Stunning Color and Detail: Exclusive Panasonic Hollywood Cinema Experience (HCX) tech is applied to 4K high-precision chroma processing for natural textures and depth, maximizing color, clarity, and detail

Studio Master Sound with Enhanced Clarity: Designed for high-resolution audio as it was meant to be heard. Connect to your audio system via twin HDMI for Hi-Res studio master sound

Supports Multiple HDR Formats: Blu ray DVD player enables high dynamic range playback of three 4K/HDR formats-HDR10 plus, HDR10, and Hybrid Log-Gamma (HLG), providing detailed 4K content