Panasonic 4k Blu-ray Player (DP-UB820) Deal During #PrimeBigDay @Amazon

Have you been looking to upgrade your 4k Blu-ray player or purchase one for the first time? Right now, during Amazon’s Prime Big Deal event, the Panasonic DP-UB9820 is on sale for $402 (List: $498).

The Panasonic DP-UB820 4k Blu-ray player supports just about everything you need for a cutting-edge home theater including playback of true 4k resolution through 4k Blu-rays and streaming services via apps, 3D compatibility with 3D TVs, and HDR via HLG, Dolby Vision, HDR10, and even HDR10+.

We rank the Panasonic DP-UB820 among the best 4k Blu-ray players of 2024, second only to the flagship Panasonic DP-UB9000 which sells for around $1k.

Jump over to Amazon to get more details about the Panasonic DP-UB9820 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray player.

Product Features

  • Premium 4K Ultra HD Blu Ray Player for a Spectacular Home Theater Experience: Enjoy your library of special-edition Blu Ray, rare DVDs, or streamed content in true cinematic style with immersive video and audio.Operating temperature range : plus5°C to plus35°C ( plus41°F to plus95°F) 
  • Smart and Streaming Features: Works with Alexa and Google Assistant for voice command without your remote. Connect to wireless network to stream 4K VOD content through Netflix, YouTube or Prime Video 
  • Stunning Color and Detail: Exclusive Panasonic Hollywood Cinema Experience (HCX) tech is applied to 4K high-precision chroma processing for natural textures and depth, maximizing color, clarity, and detail 
  • Studio Master Sound with Enhanced Clarity: Designed for high-resolution audio as it was meant to be heard. Connect to your audio system via twin HDMI for Hi-Res studio master sound 
  • Supports Multiple HDR Formats: Blu ray DVD player enables high dynamic range playback of three 4K/HDR formats-HDR10 plus, HDR10, and Hybrid Log-Gamma (HLG), providing detailed 4K content
Panasonic-DP-UB820-K-angle-stock
