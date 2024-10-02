Peacock: New Movies, Shows, Sports & More Premiering in October

Here’s what’s new in October on Peacock! On the first the of the month approximately 100 new titles arrive on the platform including Harry Potter, I Know What You Did Last Summer, and Leprechaun franchise films. Award-winning movies such as The Big Short, The Grand Budapest Hotel, and Vice premiere on October 1st. And, Illumination’s Despicable Me 4 premieres on October 31st.

In sports, Sunday Night Football plays weekly in October starting on Oct. 5 with the Dallas Cowboys vs. Pittsburgh Steelers. Big Ten Women’s Volleyball streams throughout the month. And, three Premier League Matchweeks are available in October. See the full list below of new movies, shows, and live events happening on Peacock TV.

New Movies, Shows, Sports & More Premiering in October, 2024

October 1

1408*

Abduction (2011)*

After All These Years

Alpha & Omega

Arachnophobia*

Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Haunted By Murder

Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Honeymoon, Honeymurder

The Big Short

The Blob (1988)

Campfire Kiss

Casper (‘95)

Casper, A Spirited Beginning

Casper’s Haunted Christmas

Casper’s Scare School (‘06)

Christine (1983)

Christmas at Dollywood

Chronicle Mysteries: The Deep End

The Craft

The Dancing Detective: A Deadly Tango

The Darjeeling Limited

The Devil’s Rejects

Don’t Be Afraid Of The Dark

Down In The Valley

Drag Me to Hell*

Engaging Father Christmas

Fantastic Mr. Fox

A Feeling of Home

The Final Girls*

Flushed Away

The Fly (1986)

Freaks of Nature*

Fright Night

Get A Job

Girlfriendship

Good Morning Christmas!

The Grand Budapest Hotel

Harry Potter and The Sorcerer’s Stone

Harry Potter and The Chamber of Secrets

Harry Potter and The Prisoner of Azkaban

Harry Potter and The Goblet of Fire

Harry Potter and The Order of The Phoenix

Harry Potter and The Half-Blood Prince

Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows Part 1

Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows Part 2

Hell’s Fest*

The Hitcher

Holiday Date

Home (‘15)*

How to Train Your Dragon 2

I Know What You Did Last Summer

I Still Know What You Did Last Summer

I’ll Always Know What You Did Last Summer*

I’m Not There

Isle of Dogs

It Follows

Jennifer’s Body

Karen Kingsbury’s A Time to Dance

Land of the Lost

Last Night in Soho*

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events

Leprechaun Origins

Leprechaun III*

Leprechaun 4: Lost In Space*

Leprechaun V: In The Hood*

Leprechaun VI: Back 2 Tha Hood*

The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou

Making Waves

Malignant

Masters of the Universe

Meatballs

The Mouse Trap (Peacock Exclusive)*

My Soul to Take

New in Town

Office Space

One Perfect Wedding

Open By Christmas

The Open Road

Patient Zero

Point Break

The Possession of Hannah Grace

Price + Prejudice + Zombies*

The Purge

The Purge: Anarchy*

The Purge: Election Year

Rob Zombie’s Halloween

Rob Zombie’s Halloween II

The Royal Tenenbaums

Scared Shrekless

Shutter Island

Silent Hill*

Spy Next Door

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2

Vacancy (2007)

The Vatican Tapes

Vice

W.

Wendy Williams: What A Mess!

What Lies Beneath

Where The Scary Things Are

White Noise

Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey 2 (Peacock Exclusive)*

Winter Castle

October 2

The Real Housewives of New York City, Season 15 – Premiere (Bravo)

October 3

Reggaeton: The Sound that Conquered the World (Peacock Original)*

The Super Mario Bros. Movie*

October 4

Blackwater Lane (Peacock Exclusive)*

Deliveries from Eva (Peacock Exclusive)*

Didi (Peacock Exclusive)*

Found, Season 2 – Premiere (NBC)

Honeymoon

I Saw the Devil

Law & Order, Season 24 (NBC)

Law & Order: SVU, Season 26 (NBC)

Traces of Doubt: The Forensics of Dr. Henry Lee

October 5

A Sprinkle of Deceit: A Hannah Swensen Mystery (+)

Saturday Night Live, Season 50 (NBC)

October 6

Autumn at Apple Hill (+)

Earth Odyssey With Dylan Dreyer, Season 7 (NBC)

Harlem Globetrotters: Play It Forward, Season 3 (NBC)

Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom Protecting the Wild, Season 2 (NBC)

Queens Court, Season 2 (Peacock Original)*

Wild Child, Season 5 (NBC)

October 7

The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 9 – Premiere (Bravo)

October 8

Below Deck: Sailing Yacht, Season 5 – Premiere (Bravo)

Fall

Snapped: Behind Bars, Season 2 – All Episodes (Oxygen)

October 9

The Ark, Season 2 – Finale (SYFY)

The Irrational, Season 2 – Premiere (NBC)

October 10

Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist – Finale (Peacock Original)*

Teacup, Season 1 – Premiere (Peacock Original)*

October 11

A Nanny to Die For*

Asteroid City*

Ragnarok

Scare Tactics, Season 1 – Premiere (USA)

October 12

Curious Caterer: Forbidden Fruit (+)

Saturday Night Live, Season 50 (NBC)

October 13

Haunted Wedding (+)

October 15

Anatomy of Lies (Peacock Original)*

October 16

Furious 7

House of Villains, Season 2 – Premiere (E!)

Los 50, Season 2 – Premiere (Telemundo)

Sed De Venganza, Season 1 – Premiere (Telemundo)

October 17

Angel Falls: A Novel Holiday (2019)

The Angel Tree (2020)

A Bride For Christmas (2012)

Christmas At Cartwright’s (2014)

Christmas At Graceland (2018)

Christmas At Holly Lodge (2017)

A Christmas Carousel (2020)

Christmas Cookies (2016)

Christmas Festival of Ice (2017)

The Christmas House (2020)

The Christmas House 2: Deck Those Halls (2021)

Christmas in Evergreen (2017)

Christmas in Homestead (2016)

Christmas in Love (2018)

Christmas in Rome (2019)

Christmas in The Air (2017)

Christmas in Vienna (2020)

Christmas Incorporated (2015)

Christmas Land (2015)

A Christmas Miracle (2019)

Christmas Scavenger Hunt (2019)

Cookie Cutter Christmas (2014)

Debbie Macomber’s Dashing Through The Snow (2015)

Debbie Macomber’s Mr. Miracle (2014)

Dickens Of A Holiday! (2021)

Finding Father Christmas (2016)

Finding Santa (2017)

A Holiday Spectacular (2022)

I’ll Be Home For Christmas (2016)

Jingle Bell Bride (2020)

Last Vermont Christmas (2018)

Love You Like Christmas (2016)

Magic Stocking (2015)

Teacup, Season 1 – New Episodes (Peacock Original)*

October 18

Every Body*

Hysteria!, Season 1 – Premiere – All Episodes (Peacock Original)*

Rejoice and Shout

October 19

Happy’s Place, Season 1 – Premiere (NBC)

Lopez vs. Lopez, Season 3 – Premiere (NBC)

Saturday Night Live, Season 50 (NBC)

October 22

Bad River

Family Secrets: The Disappearance of Alissa Turney – Extended Version (Oxygen)

October 23

Compliance

Flawless

Shoplifters

Tyrel

The Wiggles Racing to the Rainbow

The Wiggles Wiggly Safari

October 24

Teacup, Season 1 – New Episodes (Peacock Original)*

October 25

The Hero of Color City

October 28

The Anonymous, Season 1 – Finale (USA)

October 29

Serial Killer Capital: Los Angeles – Premiere – All Episodes (Oxygen)

October 31

A Brilliant Young Mind

Despicable Me 4 (Peacock Exclusive)*

Teacup, Season 1 – Finale (Peacock Original)*

Transpecos

LIVE SPORTS & LIVE EVENTS

New Episodes Weekly:

Chris Simms Unbuttoned (Monday, Thursday and Friday)

The Dan Patrick Show (Monday through Friday)

Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry (Monday through Friday)

PFT Live (Monday through Friday)

The Dan Le Batard with Stugotz (Monday through Friday)

FNIA Podcast (Wednesday)

Benny vs. The Penny (Friday)

Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry (Sunday)

Oct 3: IMSA – Ford Mustang Challenge – Indianapolis

Oct 4: Notre Dame Hockey vs. USNTDP

Oct 5: Premier League Matchweek 7

Oct 5: Big Ten Football – Michigan vs. Washington

Oct 5: LIGA MX – Chivas vs. Atlas

Oct 5: WWE Bad Blood

Oct 5: Breeders Cup Challenge Series

Oct 6: NFL Sunday Night Football – Dallas Cowboys vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Oct 10: IMSA – Motul Petit Le Mans

Oct 12: Big Ten Football – Week 7

Oct 12: Notre Dame Football – Stanford vs. Notre Dame

Oct 12: U.S. Men’s Soccer (In Spanish) – USA vs. Panamá

Oct 13: NFL Sunday Night Football – Cincinnati Bengals vs. New York Giants

Oct 18: Notre Dame Hockey – Alaska vs. Notre Dame

Oct 18: IMSA – COTA

Oct 18: World Aquatics Swimming World Cup Finals – Shanghai

Oct 18: ISU Grand Prix Figure Skating 2024 – Skate America

Oct 19: Boxxer – Adam Azim v Ohara Davies

Oct 19: Premier League Matchweek 8

Oct 19: Big Ten Football – Week 8

Oct 19: Big Ten Women’s Volleyball – Wisconsin vs. Purdue

Oct 20: NFL Sunday Night Football – New York Jets vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Oct 22: LIGA MX – Chivas vs. Necaxa

Oct 24: U.S. Women’s Soccer (In Spanish) – USA vs. Iceland

Oct 25: Notre Dame Hockey – Long Islands vs. Notre Dame

Oct 26: Premier League Matchweek 9

Oct 26: Big Ten Football – Week 9

Oct 26: Big Ten Women’s Volleyball – Wisconsin vs. Purdue

Oct 27: NXT Halloween Havoc

Oct 27: NFL Sunday Night Football – Dallas Cowboys vs. San Francisco 49ers

Oct 27: U.S. Women’s Soccer (In Spanish) – USA vs. Iceland

Oct 27: U.S. Women’s Soccer (In Spanish) – USA vs. Argentina

NEWS PROGRAMMING & TALK SHOWS

Live Event:

Vice Presidential Debate: Vance v. Walz (Live on NBC News NOW from 8p-12a ET)

Same-Day:

Inside with Jen Psaki (Sunday)

Morning Joe (Monday through Friday)

Meet the Press with Kristen Welker (Sunday)

Sunday Today with Willie Geist (Sunday)

TODAY (Monday through Friday)

Next-Day News (*Below are the days episodes come to Peacock):

All In with Chris Hayes (Wednesday through Sunday)

Ayman (Sunday and Monday)

The Beat with Ari Melber (Tuesday through Saturday)

Dateline (Saturday)

Deadline: White House (Tuesday through Saturday)

Inside with Jen Psaki (Tuesday)

NBC Nightly News (Daily – also available live/same-day on Premium+)

The ReidOut (Tuesday through Saturday)

Next-Day Talk Shows

Access Hollywood, Season 29 (Monday through Friday)

Cardigan Classic

Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 11 (Tuesday through Friday)

The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Season 11 (Tuesday through Saturday)

Watch What Happens Live (Monday through Friday)

Non-Linear/Digital Only

Morning Mika (Thursday)

Dateline 24/7 channel marathon: Correspondent’s Choice (September 28-October 1)

Velshi Banned Book Club (Thursday, October 3, October 17, and October 31)

Dateline 24/7 channel marathon: Evil Unmasked (October 26-October 31)