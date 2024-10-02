Peacock: New Movies, Shows, Sports & More Premiering in October

Here’s what’s new in October on Peacock! On the first the of the month approximately 100 new titles arrive on the platform including Harry Potter, I Know What You Did Last Summer, and Leprechaun franchise films. Award-winning movies such as The Big Short, The Grand Budapest Hotel, and Vice premiere on October 1st. And, Illumination’s Despicable Me 4 premieres on October 31st.
In sports, Sunday Night Football plays weekly in October starting on Oct. 5 with the Dallas Cowboys vs. Pittsburgh Steelers. Big Ten Women’s Volleyball streams throughout the month. And, three Premier League Matchweeks are available in October. See the full list below of new movies, shows, and live events happening on Peacock TV.
New Movies, Shows, Sports & More Premiering in October, 2024
*=Exclusive to Peacock
October 1
1408*
Abduction (2011)*
After All These Years
Alpha & Omega
Arachnophobia*
Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Haunted By Murder
Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Honeymoon, Honeymurder
The Big Short
The Blob (1988)
Campfire Kiss
Casper (‘95)
Casper, A Spirited Beginning
Casper’s Haunted Christmas
Casper’s Scare School (‘06)
Christine (1983)
Christmas at Dollywood
Chronicle Mysteries: The Deep End
The Craft
The Dancing Detective: A Deadly Tango
The Darjeeling Limited
The Devil’s Rejects
Don’t Be Afraid Of The Dark
Down In The Valley
Drag Me to Hell*
Engaging Father Christmas
Fantastic Mr. Fox
A Feeling of Home
The Final Girls*
Flushed Away
The Fly (1986)
Freaks of Nature*
Fright Night
Get A Job
Girlfriendship
Good Morning Christmas!
The Grand Budapest Hotel
Harry Potter and The Sorcerer’s Stone
Harry Potter and The Chamber of Secrets
Harry Potter and The Prisoner of Azkaban
Harry Potter and The Goblet of Fire
Harry Potter and The Order of The Phoenix
Harry Potter and The Half-Blood Prince
Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows Part 1
Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows Part 2
Hell’s Fest*
The Hitcher
Holiday Date
Home (‘15)*
How to Train Your Dragon 2
I Know What You Did Last Summer
I Still Know What You Did Last Summer
I’ll Always Know What You Did Last Summer*
I’m Not There
Isle of Dogs
It Follows
Jennifer’s Body
Karen Kingsbury’s A Time to Dance
Land of the Lost
Last Night in Soho*
Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events
Leprechaun Origins
Leprechaun III*
Leprechaun 4: Lost In Space*
Leprechaun V: In The Hood*
Leprechaun VI: Back 2 Tha Hood*
The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou
Making Waves
Malignant
Masters of the Universe
Meatballs
The Mouse Trap (Peacock Exclusive)*
My Soul to Take
New in Town
Office Space
One Perfect Wedding
Open By Christmas
The Open Road
Patient Zero
Point Break
The Possession of Hannah Grace
Price + Prejudice + Zombies*
The Purge
The Purge: Anarchy*
The Purge: Election Year
Rob Zombie’s Halloween
Rob Zombie’s Halloween II
The Royal Tenenbaums
Scared Shrekless
Shutter Island
Silent Hill*
Spy Next Door
The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2
Vacancy (2007)
The Vatican Tapes
Vice
W.
Wendy Williams: What A Mess!
What Lies Beneath
Where The Scary Things Are
White Noise
Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey 2 (Peacock Exclusive)*
Winter Castle
October 2
The Real Housewives of New York City, Season 15 – Premiere (Bravo)
October 3
Reggaeton: The Sound that Conquered the World (Peacock Original)*
The Super Mario Bros. Movie*
October 4
Blackwater Lane (Peacock Exclusive)*
Deliveries from Eva (Peacock Exclusive)*
Didi (Peacock Exclusive)*
Found, Season 2 – Premiere (NBC)
Honeymoon
I Saw the Devil
Law & Order, Season 24 (NBC)
Law & Order: SVU, Season 26 (NBC)
Traces of Doubt: The Forensics of Dr. Henry Lee
October 5
A Sprinkle of Deceit: A Hannah Swensen Mystery (+)
Saturday Night Live, Season 50 (NBC)
October 6
Autumn at Apple Hill (+)
Earth Odyssey With Dylan Dreyer, Season 7 (NBC)
Harlem Globetrotters: Play It Forward, Season 3 (NBC)
Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom Protecting the Wild, Season 2 (NBC)
Queens Court, Season 2 (Peacock Original)*
Wild Child, Season 5 (NBC)
October 7
The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 9 – Premiere (Bravo)
October 8
Below Deck: Sailing Yacht, Season 5 – Premiere (Bravo)
Fall
Snapped: Behind Bars, Season 2 – All Episodes (Oxygen)
October 9
The Ark, Season 2 – Finale (SYFY)
The Irrational, Season 2 – Premiere (NBC)
October 10
Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist – Finale (Peacock Original)*
Teacup, Season 1 – Premiere (Peacock Original)*
October 11
A Nanny to Die For*
Asteroid City*
Ragnarok
Scare Tactics, Season 1 – Premiere (USA)
October 12
Curious Caterer: Forbidden Fruit (+)
Saturday Night Live, Season 50 (NBC)
October 13
Haunted Wedding (+)
October 15
Anatomy of Lies (Peacock Original)*
October 16
Furious 7
House of Villains, Season 2 – Premiere (E!)
Los 50, Season 2 – Premiere (Telemundo)
Sed De Venganza, Season 1 – Premiere (Telemundo)
October 17
Angel Falls: A Novel Holiday (2019)
The Angel Tree (2020)
A Bride For Christmas (2012)
Christmas At Cartwright’s (2014)
Christmas At Graceland (2018)
Christmas At Holly Lodge (2017)
A Christmas Carousel (2020)
Christmas Cookies (2016)
Christmas Festival of Ice (2017)
The Christmas House (2020)
The Christmas House 2: Deck Those Halls (2021)
Christmas in Evergreen (2017)
Christmas in Homestead (2016)
Christmas in Love (2018)
Christmas in Rome (2019)
Christmas in The Air (2017)
Christmas in Vienna (2020)
Christmas Incorporated (2015)
Christmas Land (2015)
A Christmas Miracle (2019)
Christmas Scavenger Hunt (2019)
Cookie Cutter Christmas (2014)
Debbie Macomber’s Dashing Through The Snow (2015)
Debbie Macomber’s Mr. Miracle (2014)
Dickens Of A Holiday! (2021)
Finding Father Christmas (2016)
Finding Santa (2017)
A Holiday Spectacular (2022)
I’ll Be Home For Christmas (2016)
Jingle Bell Bride (2020)
Last Vermont Christmas (2018)
Love You Like Christmas (2016)
Magic Stocking (2015)
Teacup, Season 1 – New Episodes (Peacock Original)*
October 18
Every Body*
Hysteria!, Season 1 – Premiere – All Episodes (Peacock Original)*
Rejoice and Shout
October 19
Happy’s Place, Season 1 – Premiere (NBC)
Lopez vs. Lopez, Season 3 – Premiere (NBC)
Saturday Night Live, Season 50 (NBC)
October 22
Bad River
Family Secrets: The Disappearance of Alissa Turney – Extended Version (Oxygen)
October 23
Compliance
Flawless
Shoplifters
Tyrel
The Wiggles Racing to the Rainbow
The Wiggles Wiggly Safari
October 24
Teacup, Season 1 – New Episodes (Peacock Original)*
October 25
The Hero of Color City
October 28
The Anonymous, Season 1 – Finale (USA)
October 29
Serial Killer Capital: Los Angeles – Premiere – All Episodes (Oxygen)
October 31
A Brilliant Young Mind
Despicable Me 4 (Peacock Exclusive)*
Teacup, Season 1 – Finale (Peacock Original)*
Transpecos
LIVE SPORTS & LIVE EVENTS
New Episodes Weekly:
Chris Simms Unbuttoned (Monday, Thursday and Friday)
The Dan Patrick Show (Monday through Friday)
Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry (Monday through Friday)
PFT Live (Monday through Friday)
The Dan Le Batard with Stugotz (Monday through Friday)
FNIA Podcast (Wednesday)
Benny vs. The Penny (Friday)
Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry (Sunday)
Oct 3: IMSA – Ford Mustang Challenge – Indianapolis
Oct 4: Notre Dame Hockey vs. USNTDP
Oct 5: Premier League Matchweek 7
Oct 5: Big Ten Football – Michigan vs. Washington
Oct 5: LIGA MX – Chivas vs. Atlas
Oct 5: WWE Bad Blood
Oct 5: Breeders Cup Challenge Series
Oct 6: NFL Sunday Night Football – Dallas Cowboys vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
Oct 10: IMSA – Motul Petit Le Mans
Oct 12: Big Ten Football – Week 7
Oct 12: Notre Dame Football – Stanford vs. Notre Dame
Oct 12: U.S. Men’s Soccer (In Spanish) – USA vs. Panamá
Oct 13: NFL Sunday Night Football – Cincinnati Bengals vs. New York Giants
Oct 18: Notre Dame Hockey – Alaska vs. Notre Dame
Oct 18: IMSA – COTA
Oct 18: World Aquatics Swimming World Cup Finals – Shanghai
Oct 18: ISU Grand Prix Figure Skating 2024 – Skate America
Oct 19: Boxxer – Adam Azim v Ohara Davies
Oct 19: Premier League Matchweek 8
Oct 19: Big Ten Football – Week 8
Oct 19: Big Ten Women’s Volleyball – Wisconsin vs. Purdue
Oct 20: NFL Sunday Night Football – New York Jets vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
Oct 22: LIGA MX – Chivas vs. Necaxa
Oct 24: U.S. Women’s Soccer (In Spanish) – USA vs. Iceland
Oct 25: Notre Dame Hockey – Long Islands vs. Notre Dame
Oct 26: Premier League Matchweek 9
Oct 26: Big Ten Football – Week 9
Oct 26: Big Ten Women’s Volleyball – Wisconsin vs. Purdue
Oct 27: NXT Halloween Havoc
Oct 27: NFL Sunday Night Football – Dallas Cowboys vs. San Francisco 49ers
Oct 27: U.S. Women’s Soccer (In Spanish) – USA vs. Iceland
Oct 27: U.S. Women’s Soccer (In Spanish) – USA vs. Argentina
NEWS PROGRAMMING & TALK SHOWS
Live Event:
Vice Presidential Debate: Vance v. Walz (Live on NBC News NOW from 8p-12a ET)
Same-Day:
Inside with Jen Psaki (Sunday)
Morning Joe (Monday through Friday)
Meet the Press with Kristen Welker (Sunday)
Sunday Today with Willie Geist (Sunday)
TODAY (Monday through Friday)
Next-Day News (*Below are the days episodes come to Peacock):
All In with Chris Hayes (Wednesday through Sunday)
Ayman (Sunday and Monday)
The Beat with Ari Melber (Tuesday through Saturday)
Dateline (Saturday)
Deadline: White House (Tuesday through Saturday)
Inside with Jen Psaki (Tuesday)
NBC Nightly News (Daily – also available live/same-day on Premium+)
The ReidOut (Tuesday through Saturday)
Next-Day Talk Shows
Access Hollywood, Season 29 (Monday through Friday)
Cardigan Classic
Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 11 (Tuesday through Friday)
The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Season 11 (Tuesday through Saturday)
Watch What Happens Live (Monday through Friday)
Non-Linear/Digital Only
Morning Mika (Thursday)
Dateline 24/7 channel marathon: Correspondent’s Choice (September 28-October 1)
Velshi Banned Book Club (Thursday, October 3, October 17, and October 31)
Dateline 24/7 channel marathon: Evil Unmasked (October 26-October 31)