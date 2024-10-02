HomeNewsPeacock: New Movies, Shows, Sports & More Premiering in October
Peacock: New Movies, Shows, Sports & More Premiering in October

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1

Here’s what’s new in October on Peacock! On the first the of the month approximately 100 new titles arrive on the platform including Harry Potter, I Know What You Did Last Summer, and Leprechaun franchise films. Award-winning movies such as The Big Short, The Grand Budapest Hotel, and Vice premiere on October 1st. And, Illumination’s Despicable Me 4 premieres on October 31st.

In sports, Sunday Night Football plays weekly in October starting on Oct. 5 with the Dallas Cowboys vs. Pittsburgh Steelers. Big Ten Women’s Volleyball streams throughout the month. And, three Premier League Matchweeks are available in October. See the full list below of new movies, shows, and live events happening on Peacock TV.

New Movies, Shows, Sports & More Premiering in October, 2024

*=Exclusive to Peacock

October 1 

1408* 

Abduction (2011)* 

After All These Years 

Alpha & Omega 

Arachnophobia* 

Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Haunted By Murder 

Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Honeymoon, Honeymurder 

The Big Short 

The Blob (1988) 

Campfire Kiss 

Casper (‘95) 

Casper, A Spirited Beginning 

Casper’s Haunted Christmas 

Casper’s Scare School (‘06) 

Christine (1983) 

Christmas at Dollywood 

Chronicle Mysteries: The Deep End 

The Craft 

The Dancing Detective: A Deadly Tango 

The Darjeeling Limited 

The Devil’s Rejects 

Don’t Be Afraid Of The Dark 

Down In The Valley 

Drag Me to Hell* 

Engaging Father Christmas 

Fantastic Mr. Fox 

A Feeling of Home 

The Final Girls* 

Flushed Away 

The Fly (1986) 

Freaks of Nature* 

Fright Night 

Get A Job 

Girlfriendship 

Good Morning Christmas! 

The Grand Budapest Hotel 

Harry Potter and The Sorcerer’s Stone 

Harry Potter and The Chamber of Secrets 

Harry Potter and The Prisoner of Azkaban 

Harry Potter and The Goblet of Fire 

Harry Potter and The Order of The Phoenix 

Harry Potter and The Half-Blood Prince 

Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows Part 1 

Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows Part 2 

Hell’s Fest* 

The Hitcher 

Holiday Date 

Home (‘15)* 

How to Train Your Dragon 2 

I Know What You Did Last Summer 

I Still Know What You Did Last Summer 

I’ll Always Know What You Did Last Summer* 

I’m Not There 

Isle of Dogs 

It Follows 

Jennifer’s Body 

Karen Kingsbury’s A Time to Dance 

Land of the Lost 

Last Night in Soho* 

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events 

Leprechaun Origins 

Leprechaun III* 

Leprechaun 4: Lost In Space* 

Leprechaun V: In The Hood* 

Leprechaun VI: Back 2 Tha Hood* 

The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou  

Making Waves 

Malignant 

Masters of the Universe 

Meatballs 

The Mouse Trap (Peacock Exclusive)* 

My Soul to Take 

New in Town 

Office Space 

One Perfect Wedding 

Open By Christmas 

The Open Road 

Patient Zero 

Point Break  

The Possession of Hannah Grace 

Price + Prejudice + Zombies* 

The Purge 

The Purge: Anarchy* 

The Purge: Election Year 

Rob Zombie’s Halloween 

Rob Zombie’s Halloween II 

The Royal Tenenbaums 

Scared Shrekless 

Shutter Island 

Silent Hill* 

Spy Next Door  

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2 

Vacancy (2007) 

The Vatican Tapes 

Vice 

W.  

Wendy Williams: What A Mess! 

What Lies Beneath 

Where The Scary Things Are 

White Noise 

Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey 2 (Peacock Exclusive)* 

Winter Castle  

October 2 

The Real Housewives of New York City, Season 15 – Premiere (Bravo) 

October 3 

Reggaeton: The Sound that Conquered the World (Peacock Original)* 

The Super Mario Bros. Movie* 

October 4 

Blackwater Lane (Peacock Exclusive)* 

Deliveries from Eva (Peacock Exclusive)*

Didi (Peacock Exclusive)* 

Found, Season 2 – Premiere (NBC) 

Honeymoon 

I Saw the Devil 

Law & Order, Season 24 (NBC) 

Law & Order: SVU, Season 26 (NBC)  

Traces of Doubt: The Forensics of Dr. Henry Lee  

October 5 

A Sprinkle of Deceit: A Hannah Swensen Mystery (+) 

Saturday Night Live, Season 50 (NBC) 

October 6 

Autumn at Apple Hill (+) 

Earth Odyssey With Dylan Dreyer, Season 7 (NBC) 

Harlem Globetrotters: Play It Forward, Season 3 (NBC) 

Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom Protecting the Wild, Season 2 (NBC) 

Queens Court, Season 2 (Peacock Original)* 

Wild Child, Season 5 (NBC) 

October 7 

The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 9 – Premiere (Bravo) 

October 8 

Below Deck: Sailing Yacht, Season 5 – Premiere (Bravo) 

Fall 

Snapped: Behind Bars, Season 2 – All Episodes (Oxygen) 

October 9 

The Ark, Season 2 – Finale (SYFY) 

The Irrational, Season 2 – Premiere (NBC)

October 10 

Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist – Finale (Peacock Original)* 

Teacup, Season 1 – Premiere (Peacock Original)* 

October 11 

A Nanny to Die For* 

Asteroid City* 

Ragnarok 

Scare Tactics, Season 1 – Premiere (USA) 

October 12 

Curious Caterer: Forbidden Fruit (+) 

Saturday Night Live, Season 50 (NBC) 

October 13 

Haunted Wedding (+) 

October 15 

Anatomy of Lies (Peacock Original)* 

October 16 

Furious 7 

House of Villains, Season 2 – Premiere (E!) 

Los 50, Season 2 – Premiere (Telemundo) 

Sed De Venganza, Season 1 – Premiere (Telemundo) 

October 17 

Angel Falls: A Novel Holiday (2019) 

The Angel Tree (2020) 

A Bride For Christmas (2012) 

Christmas At Cartwright’s (2014) 

Christmas At Graceland (2018) 

Christmas At Holly Lodge (2017) 

A Christmas Carousel (2020) 

Christmas Cookies (2016) 

Christmas Festival of Ice (2017) 

The Christmas House (2020) 

The Christmas House 2: Deck Those Halls (2021) 

Christmas in Evergreen (2017) 

Christmas in Homestead (2016) 

Christmas in Love (2018) 

Christmas in Rome (2019) 

Christmas in The Air (2017) 

Christmas in Vienna (2020) 

Christmas Incorporated (2015) 

Christmas Land (2015) 

A Christmas Miracle (2019) 

Christmas Scavenger Hunt (2019) 

Cookie Cutter Christmas (2014) 

Debbie Macomber’s Dashing Through The Snow (2015) 

Debbie Macomber’s Mr. Miracle (2014) 

Dickens Of A Holiday! (2021) 

Finding Father Christmas (2016) 

Finding Santa (2017) 

A Holiday Spectacular (2022) 

I’ll Be Home For Christmas (2016) 

Jingle Bell Bride (2020) 

Last Vermont Christmas (2018) 

Love You Like Christmas (2016) 

Magic Stocking (2015) 

Teacup, Season 1 – New Episodes (Peacock Original)* 

October 18 

Every Body* 

Hysteria!, Season 1 – Premiere – All Episodes (Peacock Original)* 

Rejoice and Shout 

October 19 

Happy’s Place, Season 1 – Premiere (NBC) 

Lopez vs. Lopez, Season 3 – Premiere (NBC) 

Saturday Night Live, Season 50 (NBC) 

October 22 

Bad River 

Family Secrets: The Disappearance of Alissa Turney – Extended Version (Oxygen) 

October 23 

Compliance 

Flawless 

Shoplifters 

Tyrel 

The Wiggles Racing to the Rainbow 

The Wiggles Wiggly Safari 

October 24 

Teacup, Season 1 – New Episodes (Peacock Original)* 

October 25 

The Hero of Color City 

October 28 

The Anonymous, Season 1 – Finale (USA) 

October 29 

Serial Killer Capital: Los Angeles – Premiere – All Episodes (Oxygen)  

October 31 

A Brilliant Young Mind 

Despicable Me 4 (Peacock Exclusive)* 

Teacup, Season 1 – Finale (Peacock Original)* 

Transpecos 

LIVE SPORTS & LIVE EVENTS 

New Episodes Weekly: 

Chris Simms Unbuttoned (Monday, Thursday and Friday) 

The Dan Patrick Show (Monday through Friday) 

Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry (Monday through Friday) 

PFT Live (Monday through Friday) 

The Dan Le Batard with Stugotz (Monday through Friday) 

FNIA Podcast (Wednesday) 

Benny vs. The Penny (Friday) 

Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry (Sunday) 

Oct 3: IMSA – Ford Mustang Challenge – Indianapolis  

Oct 4: Notre Dame Hockey vs. USNTDP 

Oct 5: Premier League Matchweek 7 

Oct 5: Big Ten Football – Michigan vs. Washington  

Oct 5: LIGA MX – Chivas vs. Atlas 

Oct 5: WWE Bad Blood  

Oct 5: Breeders Cup Challenge Series 

Oct 6: NFL Sunday Night Football – Dallas Cowboys vs. Pittsburgh Steelers 

Oct 10: IMSA – Motul Petit Le Mans 

Oct 12: Big Ten Football – Week 7 

Oct 12: Notre Dame Football – Stanford vs. Notre Dame 

Oct 12: U.S. Men’s Soccer (In Spanish) – USA vs. Panamá 

Oct 13: NFL Sunday Night Football – Cincinnati Bengals vs. New York Giants 

Oct 18: Notre Dame Hockey – Alaska vs. Notre Dame 

Oct 18: IMSA – COTA  

Oct 18: World Aquatics Swimming World Cup Finals – Shanghai  

Oct 18: ISU Grand Prix Figure Skating 2024 – Skate America 

Oct 19: Boxxer – Adam Azim v Ohara Davies 

Oct 19: Premier League Matchweek 8 

Oct 19: Big Ten Football – Week 8 

Oct 19: Big Ten Women’s Volleyball – Wisconsin vs. Purdue 

Oct 20: NFL Sunday Night Football – New York Jets vs. Pittsburgh Steelers 

Oct 22: LIGA MX – Chivas vs. Necaxa 

Oct 24: U.S. Women’s Soccer (In Spanish) – USA vs. Iceland 

Oct 25: Notre Dame Hockey – Long Islands vs. Notre Dame 

Oct 26: Premier League Matchweek 9 

Oct 26: Big Ten Football – Week 9 

Oct 26: Big Ten Women’s Volleyball – Wisconsin vs. Purdue 

Oct 27: NXT Halloween Havoc 

Oct 27: NFL Sunday Night Football – Dallas Cowboys vs. San Francisco 49ers 

Oct 27: U.S. Women’s Soccer (In Spanish) – USA vs. Iceland 

Oct 27: U.S. Women’s Soccer (In Spanish) – USA vs. Argentina 

NEWS PROGRAMMING & TALK SHOWS 

Live Event: 

Vice Presidential Debate: Vance v. Walz (Live on NBC News NOW from 8p-12a ET)  

Same-Day: 

Inside with Jen Psaki (Sunday) 

Morning Joe (Monday through Friday) 

Meet the Press with Kristen Welker (Sunday) 

Sunday Today with Willie Geist (Sunday) 

TODAY (Monday through Friday) 

Next-Day News (*Below are the days episodes come to Peacock): 

All In with Chris Hayes (Wednesday through Sunday) 

Ayman (Sunday and Monday) 

The Beat with Ari Melber (Tuesday through Saturday) 

Dateline (Saturday) 

Deadline: White House (Tuesday through Saturday) 

Inside with Jen Psaki (Tuesday) 

NBC Nightly News (Daily – also available live/same-day on Premium+) 

The ReidOut (Tuesday through Saturday) 

Next-Day Talk Shows 

Access Hollywood, Season 29 (Monday through Friday)  

Cardigan Classic 

Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 11 (Tuesday through Friday) 

The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Season 11 (Tuesday through Saturday) 

Watch What Happens Live (Monday through Friday) 

Non-Linear/Digital Only 

Morning Mika (Thursday) 

Dateline 24/7 channel marathon: Correspondent’s Choice (September 28-October 1) 

Velshi Banned Book Club (Thursday, October 3, October 17, and October 31) 

Dateline 24/7 channel marathon: Evil Unmasked (October 26-October 31) 

