We Were Soldiers Has Been Upgraded To 4k Ultra HD 

We Were Soldiers 4k UHD Blu-ray
We Were Soldiers (2002) 4k Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

We Were Soldiers (2002) starring Mel Gibson, Madeleine Stowe and Greg Kinnear has been remastered in 4k for release on Ultra HD Blu-ray. The physical media release arriving on November 5th, 2024, will mark the first time the film is available for viewing at home in 4k.

The 2-disc 4k Blu-ray edition from Paramount Home Media Distribution includes an Ultra HD Blu-ray, HD Blu-ray, and code to redeem a Digital Copy.

We Were Soldiers (2002) on 4k Blu-ray is priced $28.99. Buy on Amazon

Logline: The story of the first major battle of the American phase of the Vietnam War, and the soldiers on both sides that fought it, while their wives wait nervously and anxiously at home for the good news or the bad news.

We Were Soldiers was directed by Randall Wallace who cowrote the film with Harold G. Moore and Joseph Lee Galloway. On Rotten Tomatoes, We Were Soldiers gets a 64% rating on the Tomatometer and 84% on the Popcornmeter.

Description: Mel Gibson and Randall Wallace, the star and writer of Braveheart, reunite for this action-packed war movie that features explosive battle sequences, thrilling aerial photography and unforgettable military heroes who fought for their country, their loved ones and their freedom.

The year is 1965 and America is at War with North Vietnam. Commanding the air cavalry is Lt. Col. Hal Moore (Gibson), a born leader committed to his troops. His target: the La Drang Valley, called “The Valley of Death.” As Moore prepares for one of the most violent battles in U.S. history, he delivers a stirring promise to his soldiers and their families: “I will leave no man behind…dead or alive. We will all come home together.”

Trailer 

Previous article
Alien: Romulus Release Dates + Bonus Features On 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, Digital & DVD
HD Report
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

