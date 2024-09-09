Borderlands Release Dates & Pre-Orders On 4k/Blu-ray, Digital, DVD & Exclusive SteelBooks

Borderlands (2024) 4k Blu-ray Amazon Exclusive SteelBook Buy on Amazon

Borderlands premiered in theaters on August 6, 2024, and is now up for pre-order on Blu-ray, 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray, and DVD. On 4k Blu-ray, the film is available in exclusive SteelBook editions from both Amazon and Walmart.

The physical media discs are scheduled to arrive on October 22, 2024. In digital formats including 4k UHD, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos, Borderlands first hit platforms on August 30, 2024.

The 4k Blu-ray Disc editions include a Blu-ray and Digital Copy, while the Blu-ray edition includes a DVD and Digital Copy. Bonus features include Borderlands: From Game to Screen, Meet the Team, All Aboard the Death Choochoo, Bringing Borderlands to the Screen, Badonkadonk Time, Fashion and Action on Pandora, and High-Tech Hellscapes.

On 4k Blu-ray and in Digital 4k UHD, Borderlands is presented in 2160p resolution at 2.39:1 (16 x 9) aspect ratio. The soundtrack is offered in Dolby Atmos / TrueHD 7.1. Subtitles are included in English, French, and Spanish.

Borderlands Formats

Borderlands was co-written and directed by Eli Roth, based on the video game series developed by Gearbox Software. The film stars Cate Blanchett along with Kevin Hart, Jack Black, Edgar Ramirez, Ariana Greenblatt, Florian Munteanu, Gina Gershon, and Jamie Lee Curtis.

Description: Lilith (Blanchett), an infamous bounty hunter with a mysterious past, reluctantly returns to her home, Pandora, the most chaotic planet in the galaxy. Her mission is to find the missing daughter of Atlas (Ramírez), the universe’s most powerful S.O.B. Lilith forms an unexpected alliance with a ragtag team of misfits – Roland (Hart), a seasoned mercenary on a mission; Tiny Tina (Greenblatt), a feral pre-teen demolitionist; Krieg (Munteanu), Tina’s musclebound protector; Tannis (Curtis), the oddball scientist who’s seen it all; and Claptrap (Black), a wiseass robot. Together, these unlikely heroes must battle an alien species and dangerous bandits to uncover one of Pandora’s most explosive secrets. The fate of the universe could be in their hands – but they’ll be fighting for something more: each other. Based on one of the best-selling videogame franchises of all time, welcome to BORDERLANDS.

Article updated. Original publish date Aug. 14, 2024.