Limited Deals On Apple MacBook Air 13″ & 15″ 2024 Laptops [Updated]

Want a great “Back to School” deal on a new 2024 MacBook Air? For a limited time, Amazon is selling the Apple MacBook Air 13.6-inch laptop with an M3 processing chip for only $899.99. That’s 18% off the list price of $1,099 and a better deal than you can even find from Apple where it’s selling for $999! The model features 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD storage, a backlit keyboard, Touch ID, and up to 18 hours of battery life. The MacBook Air 13″ is available in Midnight (shown above), Silver, Space Gray, and Starlight finishes. See on Amazon

MacBook Air 15″ Screen

Need a bigger screen? Amazon is also selling the 15.3-inch model MacBook Air for only $1,049. That’s a 19% savings off the list price of $1,299! The model features 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD storage, a backlit keyboard, Touch ID, and up to 18 hours of battery life. The MacBook Air 15.3″ is available in Midnight (shown above), Silver, Space Gray, and Starlight finishes. Both models feature Apple’s super sharp Retina displays that support 1 billion colors. Jump over to Amazon for more details.

Product Features

Apple M3 chip with 8‑core CPU, 8‑core GPU, 16‑core Neural Engine

8GB unified memory

256GB SSD storage

13.6-inch or 15.3″ Liquid Retina display with True Tone

1080p FaceTime HD camera

MagSafe 3 charging port

Two Thunderbolt / USB 4 ports

30W USB-C Power Adapter

Available in Silver, Space Gray, and Starlight finishes

Backlit Magic Keyboard with Touch ID – US English

Best Buy had a similar deal on the 13.6″ M3 model if you are a Total Tech member for a savings of $200 off the list price of $1,099. And, Best Buy had the 15″ M3 model for $200 off the list price of $1,299 for a total of $1,099 (the same price for Total Tech members and non-members). Update: The Best Buy sales have ended.

Walmart doesn’t have any deals on new model MacBook Air laptops at the time of this posting, but they do sometimes have deals on older models like the 13″ Macbook Air with M1 chip for $649.99.