Cyber Monday Deals On 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray Players From Panasonic & Sony

It’s Cyber Monday and what better time to grab a deal on a new 4k Blu-ray player? These are the best deals we found from Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart following Black Friday. 4k Blu-ray players play Ultra HD Blu-ray Discs (which are Region-Free) to provide high quality media for your home theater. The 4k Blu-ray decks also play traditional Blu-rays, DVDs, and CDs, and include apps for streaming services. This list coincides with our ranking of the Best 4k Blu-ray players of 2024. Use the links below to jump right to the deals from the retailers where the models are available.

Panasonic DP-UB9000 4k Blu-ray Player Buy on Amazon 1. Panasonic DP-UB9000 4K Blu-ray Player The Panasonic DP-UB9000 is a THX Certified reference-class 4k Blu-ray player that rarely goes on sale. But, for Cyber Monday is currently discounted by about $50 from Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart. The player features an alumite-treated aluminum chassis, 2nd-gen HCX (Hollywood Cinema Experience) processing engine with support for HDR formats (Dolby Vision, HDR10/HDR10+, HLG) and audio (Dolby Atmos, Dolby TrueHD 7.1, DTS:X). And, the player offers voice control with Alexa or Google Assistant. The Panasonic UB9000 is the best 4k disc player currently on the market, and one that you won’t regret adding to your home theater system. See Cyber Monday prices below. Panasonic DP-UB9000 MSRP: $1,099 | $947.99 Amazon | $949.99 Best Buy | $947.99 Walmart

Panasonic DP-UB820 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray Player Buy at Amazon 2. Panasonic DP-UB820 4k Blu-ray Player The best 4k Blu-ray player deal for Cyber Monday is the Panasonic DP-UB820. The $499 Panasonic UB820 is on sale for only $349 from Amazon and Best Buy. Walmart is selling the DP-UB820 for $369. The player supports HDR10, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, and HLG HDR formats, as well as Dolby Atmos and DTS:X audio formats, and features the HCX Processor (Hollywood Cinema experience). And, the UB820 includes smart apps for streaming from Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, etc. Plus, it works with Alexa voice control. We’ve been running the UB820 for over 5 years without any issues!



Panasonic DP-UB820 MSRP: $499.99 Sale: $349.99 Amazon | $349.99 Best Buy | $369.99 Walmart

Sony UBP-X800M2 4K UHD Blu-Ray Disc Player Buy on Amazon

3. Sony UBP-X800M2 4K Blu-ray Player

Sony’s X800M2 is a great 4k Blu-ray player even for its list price of $329, but is on sale for around $228 from Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart. The X800M2 offers both Dolby Vision and HDR10 High Dynamic Range support, Dolby Atmos/DTS:X, DSEE HX audio, and Bluetooth listening on headphones (one of the player’s most valuable features for late-night viewing!). We’ve been running the X800M2 since its release in 2019 without a hitch.

Sony X800M2 MSRP: $329 | Sale $228 Amazon | $229.99 Best Buy | $228 Walmart

Panasonic DP-UB420-K 4K Ultra HD Blu-ay Player Buy on Amazon

4. Panasonic DP-UB420-K 4K Blu-ay Player

The Panasonic DP-UB420-K 4K Ultra HD Blu-ay Player is list priced $249.99 but is on sale during Cyber Monday for only $197.99 from Amazon and a couple bucks more from Best Buy. The player supports HDR10, HDR10+, and HLG High Dynamic Range formats but unfortunately not Dolby Vision (refer to the DP-UB820 above for full wider support), as well as the HCX Processor, Voice Assistant, and a 192-kHz/32-bit 4-DAC for high-res audio playback.

Panasonic DP-UB420-K MSRP: $249.99 Sale: $197.99 Amazon | $199.99 Best Buy

For more options on 4k Blu-ray players, see our article Ranking the Best 4k Blu-ray player of 2024.