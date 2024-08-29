HomeAppleNapoleon: The Director's Cut Is Now Streaming On Apple TV+ (4k, Dolby...
Napoleon: The Director’s Cut Is Now Streaming On Apple TV+ (4k, Dolby Vision, Atmos)

Napoleon- The Director's Cut Vanessa Kirby Joséphine bedroom
“Napoleon- The Director’s Cut” starring Vanessa Kirby as Joséphine

Napoleon: The Director’s Cut is now streaming on Apple TV+ and adds another 48 minutes to the already long 2 hour and 38 minute film. One scene included in the Director’s Cut is when Empress Joséphine is sleeping with Paul Barras after a party where she first meets Napoleon Bonaparte. Paul tells her she should “Get to know Bonaparte.”

The Director’s Cut explores Joséphine’s character in more depth, adds the Battle of Marengo scene that was cut from the Theatrical version, and includes more details of Napoleon’s fall from leadership, as well as his assassination attempt.

Like the Theatrical Version released in theaters and on Apple TV+ in 2023, the new Director’s Cut of Napoleon streams in 4k UHD, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos audio.

From Apple TV:

“The director’s cut delves deeper into Josephine’s origin story and features more extravagant costumes, new larger-than-life sets and the previously unreleased Battle of Marengo scene. The audience is also given more details about Napoleon’s demise, from his attempted assassination to his failed invasion of Russia.”

Napoleon- The Director's Cut Apple TV

To find the movie on Apple TV just search for “Napoleon: The Director’s Cut” (results for simply “Napoleon” did not show the new version).

We’re still hoping Apple TV will work with a US distributor to release physical media copies of Napoleon, as well as other big budget productions Killers of the Flower Moon and Argylle.

Napoleon was directed by Ridley Scott, written by David Scarpa, and stars Joaquin Phoenix, Vanessa Kirby, and Tahar Rahim. The film was produced by Apple Studios, Moving Picture Company, and Scott Free Productions.

Logline: An epic that details the chequered rise and fall of French Emperor Napoleon Bonaparte and his relentless journey to power through the prism of his addictive, volatile relationship with his wife, Josephine.

