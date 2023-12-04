Killers of the Flower Moon Released For Purchase/Rent In Digital + Extras Detailed

Killers of the Flower Moon Now Available In Digital Buy on Amazon

Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon” starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro and Lily Gladstone is now available to purchase or rent from digital movie providers including Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, Google Play/YouTube, Microsoft Movies & TV, and Vudu.

Apple TV offers over 7 minutes of bonus content (with or without purchase) such as “An Inside Look,” “Character Chronicles” with Ernest, Mollie, and William, “A Shared Vision,” and more.

Disc formats including 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray and DVD are expected in January, 2024. And, the movie will stream exclusively on Apple TV+ for subscribers (expected early January, 2024).

The movie is priced $24.99 to purchase and $19.99 to rent from most platforms.

Bonus Content

An Inside Look 1:41

Character Chronicles: Ernest 1:11

Character Chronicles: Mollie 1:11

Character Chronicles: William 1:11

A Shared Vision 2:11

Family Bonds 1:41

True Voices 1:41

Where To Buy

Amazon Prime Video Rent: $19.99 | Buy: $24.99 Amazon

Rent: $19.99 | Buy: $24.99 Amazon Apple TV Rent: $19.99 | Buy: $24.99*

Rent: $19.99 | Buy: $24.99* Google Play Rent: $19.99 | Buy: $24.99

Rent: $19.99 | Buy: $24.99 Kaleidescape TBD

TBD Microsoft Movies & TV Rent: $19.99 | Buy: $24.99

Rent: $19.99 | Buy: $24.99 Vudu Rent: $19.99 | Buy: $24.99

Rent: $19.99 | Buy: $24.99 YouTube Rent: $19.99 | Buy: $24.99

Apple Studios’ “Killers of the Flower Moon” was released in theaters in the US on October 20, 2023. The film was produced on a $200M budget and has earned $154M at the worldwide box office. The movie was directed by Martin Scorsese and co-written by Scorsese with Eric Roth based on the book by David Grann.

Description: Directed by Martin Scorsese and written for the screen by Eric Roth and Martin Scorsese, based on David Grann’s best-selling book of the same name, “Killers of the Flower Moon” is set in 1920s Oklahoma and depicts the serial murder of members of the oil-wealthy Osage Nation, a string of brutal crimes that came to be known as the Reign of Terror. The film stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, Lily Gladstone, Jesse Plemons, Tantoo Cardinal, Cara Jade Myers, JaNae Collins and Jillian Dion.