Argylle Release Dates On Apple TV+, Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, Digital, & DVD

Argylle (2024) starring Dua Lipa Buy/Rent on Amazon

Apple Original Film Argylle (distributed by Universal Pictures) was released to theaters in the US on February 2, 2024. The film will also be available in home media formats including Digital, Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, DVD, and on Apple TV+.

Argylle was first released as an early digital premiere for purchase or rent on March 5th, 2024.

On Apple TV+, Argylle premieres free for subscribers on Friday, April 12th, 2024.

The physical media editions of Argylle are expected from late April to mid-May, 2024.

Logline: A reclusive author who writes espionage novels about a secret agent and a global spy syndicate realizes the plot of the new book she’s writing starts to mirror real-world events, in real time.