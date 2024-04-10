Home4k Blu-rayArgylle Release Dates On Apple TV+, Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, Digital, & DVD
Argylle Release Dates On Apple TV+, Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, Digital, & DVD

Argylle Dua Lipa yellow gold dress
Argylle (2024) starring Dua Lipa Buy/Rent on Amazon

Apple Original Film Argylle (distributed by Universal Pictures) was released to theaters in the US on February 2, 2024. The film will also be available in home media formats including Digital, Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, DVD, and on Apple TV+.

Argylle was first released as an early digital premiere for purchase or rent on March 5th, 2024.

On Apple TV+, Argylle premieres free for subscribers on Friday, April 12th, 2024.

The physical media editions of Argylle are expected from late April to mid-May, 2024.

Logline: A reclusive author who writes espionage novels about a secret agent and a global spy syndicate realizes the plot of the new book she’s writing starts to mirror real-world events, in real time.

HD Report
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

