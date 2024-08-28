Home4k Blu-rayMaXXXine Release Dates On 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray & Digital (Purchase/Rent)
4k Blu-rayBlu-ray DiscDigital HDDigital UHDDVDFeaturedNews

MaXXXine Release Dates On 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray & Digital (Purchase/Rent)

HD Report
By HD Report
0
MaXXXine 4k Blu-ray
MaXXXine (2024) 4k Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

A24’s MaXXXine premiered in US theaters on July 5, 2024. The movie is the third installment in Ti West’s “X film” series and stars Mia Goth reprising her role as Maxine Minx.

When will MaXXXine be available to view at home on disc and digital?

MaXXXine was released first in digital formats including 4k UHD, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos on August 2, 2024. The film can be purchased for $24.99 or rented for $19.99 from services such as Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and FandangoAtHome.

In physical media formats, MaXXXine releases on October 8, 2024 from Lionsgate distribution. The film is available to purchase in a 2-disc 4k Blu-ray with Blu-ray and Digital Copy, and Blu-ray with DVD and Digital Copy.

MaXXXine on 4k Blu-ray is priced $34.99 (List: $42.99) and Blu-ray $39.99. Buy on Amazon

MaXXXine Blu-ray
MaXXXine (2024) Blu-ray Buy on Amazon
MAXXXINE poster
MaXXXine (2024) Digital 4k UHD Buy/Rent on Amazon

Logline: In 1980s Hollywood, adult film star and aspiring actress Maxine Minx finally gets her big break. But as a mysterious killer stalks the starlets of Hollywood, a trail of blood threatens to reveal her sinister past.

Previous article
Alfred Hitchcock’s North by Northwest Has Been Remastered In 4k UHD
HD Report
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Limited Time Deal!

Apple Macbook Air 13-inch

Evil Final Season!



Hot 4k Blu-rays!

Friends: The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray
Transformers 7-Movie Collection 4k UHD Digital
The Crown The Complete Series Blu-ray
The Wizard of OZ - 4k UHD 85th Anniversary Theater Edition skew

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2024 HD Report All Rights Reserved
MORE STORIES
North by Northwest - Limited Edition Steelbook open

Alfred Hitchcock’s North by Northwest Has Been Remastered In 4k UHD

HD Report - 0
Inside Out 2 movie still

Inside Out 2 Reviewed in 4k UHD, Dolby Vision & Atmos

HD Report - 0
The Terminator - Limited Edition Steelbook open

The Terminator Is Finally Getting Released On 4k Blu-ray & Digital...

Jeff Chabot - 0